Rescuers Save 19 Dogs from 'One of the Filthiest Slaughterhouses' Ahead of Dog Meat Festival

Activists from Vshine, working with Humane Society International, pulled 19 dehydrated and dirty dogs from an illegal slaughterhouse near the Chinese city of Yulin

By Kelli Bender
Published on June 15, 2023 02:50PM EDT
Dog Rescue
Photo:

DV_2023

Nineteen dogs were spared a dark end thanks to the work of Chinese activists.

According to Humane Society International (HSI), the China-based group Vshine, an official partner of HSI, pulled the canines from an illegal slaughterhouse on the outskirts of Yulin, China.

Each year, the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, started in 2010, takes place in the Chinese city during the summer solstice, resulting in the slaughter of thousands of dogs. Despite a decreased interest in the event and governmental changes that signal a lack of support for the festival, the Yulin Dog Meat Festival continues.

The June 14 rescue of the canines from the slaughterhouse occurred a week before the 2023 Yulin Dog Meat Festival is slated to start.

Dog Rescue

DV_2023


HSI said that rescuers entered a heart-wrenching scene at the slaughterhouse.

"This was one of the filthiest and bloodiest dog slaughterhouses we've ever seen. The dogs had just arrived by truck that morning, and we were devastated to find that we had arrived too late to save five dogs who had already been killed," Teng, one of the activists involved in the rescue, said in a statement.

Rescuers found the surviving dogs severely dehydrated, dirty, and matted but happy to see them.

"Most of the dogs greeted us with excitement, pawing the cage bars for attention, while others were really subdued and shaken. Now they are all safe and receiving the medical care, food, water, and love they so desperately need to recover from their frightening ordeal. They were moments away from being killed for the Yulin markets," Teng added.

Dog Rescue

DV_2023

After comforting the dogs at the slaughterhouse, Vshine activists moved the canines into clean cages and transported them to veterinary care. Now, three dogs are being cared for by a local animal group, and the remaining 16 dogs are at Vshine's veterinary shelter in north China. HSI is providing additional support to ensure all 19 dogs get healthy and find homes.

"We are so grateful to the Chinese activists for taking a stand against this hideously cruel trade. Most people across China do not support this cruelty, and surveys show that even in Yulin, most people are not opposed to a ban. It's time to put an end to this misery," Dr. Peter Li, HSI's China policy specialist, said in a statement.

Per HSI, a survey released in early June revealed that 19.3% of Yulin residents polled oppose a ban on the dog meat trade, 70% said a ban would have no or no significant impact on their lives, and 81% did not express an objection to a ban when asked if Yulin should follow mainland Chinese cities like Shenzhen, which implemented a dog and cat meat ban in 2020.

