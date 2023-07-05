Rescue Teams Searching for Missing 24-Year-Old Hiker in Yosemite National Park

Hayden T. Klemenok was hiking with a group of friends at the park's Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday

Published on July 5, 2023 12:09PM EDT
A search is underway for a 24-year-old backpacker who went missing in Yosemite National Park on July 2.

Hayden T. Klemenok was hiking with a group of friends at Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday when he entered Chilnualna Creek near a trail junction at around 2pm, according to a statement from Yosemite National Park. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

In the statement — posted on Facebook Tuesday — the park urged those who may have seen Klemenok or “were hiking off trail in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall on or after July 2, 2023” to contact them.

“Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not,” the statement said. “Hayden was wearing the clothing pictured in the first photo: tan, brimmed hat, white sunglasses, red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks, and white Adidas shoes."

According to an eyewitness account, Klemenok may have fallen into rapid-moving waters while briefly cooling his head.

“Hayden & my whole family (minus me) were just backpacking in Yosemite,” Jamie Jean Wilson — who describes Hayden as her son’s “best friend,” — wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “A devastating accident happened when Hayden dipped his head in the water to cool off & slipped & fell in the rapids forcing him over a waterfall.”

“We are still praying for a positive outcome,” she added.

Klemenok, a San Diego State University graduate — who works as a financial analyst for Porchlight Realty in North Park — disappeared during a hike with eight college friends, their fourth yearly trip to Yosemite, NBC 7 reported. Per the outlet, the trail is eight miles long with an elevation of 2,400 feet. 

Klemenok's father told the NBC 7 that the family are hopeful, but following a "difficult" update from rangers at the park, the search had become a recovery mission.

A woman named Connie Zell launched a GoFundMe page on Tuesday to “ease the pain of the costs” that the family of Klemenok "are currently facing.” Zell described herself on the page as "a friend and coworker of Hayden’s mother Michelle."

“The efforts of law enforcement, the national park rangers, and Yosemite Search and Rescue Team are greatly appreciated,” she wrote, noting “the outcome of Haydens whereabouts are (sic) presumed devastating.”

“Michelle and family are currently taking time off work to look for Hayden,” she continued. “Hayden is a truly extraordinary young man who just recently graduated from SDSU with such a bright future ahead of him. We are all praying for a positive outcome.”

Yosemite currently have alert issued on the National Park Service website, advising people to “stay back from flowing water!” and cautioning visitors that "rivers are surprisingly swift, cold, and dangerous."

"Rivers and creeks in Yosemite are at or near flood stage," the alert warned. "Stay out of rivers and creeks. Stay away from rock adjacent to rivers; wet rock is extremely slick. Do not cross bridges that have water flowing over them."

Anyone with information about Klemenok’s disappearance should email YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov or call Yosemite National Park Dispatch at (209) 379-1992.

