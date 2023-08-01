Rescue Shares Transformation of Dog Saved from Meat Trade: 'Amazing What One Month of Love Can Do'

The two-year-old golden retriever, saved by The Big 3 Rescue, has since found a forever home

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 05:18PM EDT

Bonnie has a new love for life.

The two-year-old dog meat trade survivor was recently saved from a slaughterhouse by The Big 3 Rescue. A month later, on July 8, the charity posted a sweet video showing how Bonnie's fear levels and personality had changed after a month in a foster home.

The video is captioned: "It's amazing what one month of love can do, thank you so much to our foster for taking such amazing care of our Bonnie girl. She has come so far because of you! Fostering saves lives!"

The social media video of the golden retriever starts with a clip of Bonnie tense and shaking inside her crate and words over the screen that read, "1 month ago Bonnie arrived in the UK too afraid to get out of her flight crate."

The video's next clip shows Bonnie with "one month of love from her amazing foster." Bonnie runs around in a grassy backyard playing with a toy and wagging her tail in the second, happier moment.

Bonnie was rescued in June along with six other pups from a slaughterhouse in China that was killing dogs for human consumption, according to The Big 3 Rescue.

"It's hard to believe that she is so forgiving and sweet after we found her along with hundreds of other dogs at a Chinese slaughterhouse," Bonnie's profile on the rescue's site says.

Before her rescue, the 46-lb. golden retriever was part of the dog meat trade. According to a statement from The Big 3 Rescue to PEOPLE, "more than 30 million dogs are slaughtered for food annually" worldwide, and the organization is committed to "saving as many pups as we can."

rescue golden retriever transformation

@thebig3rescue

As a dog who is "great with dogs and people," Bonnie was placed for adoption on The Big 3 Rescue's website after adjusting to life outside the dog meat trade — and the furry friend seems to have found a forever home.

"This sweet girl may have had an awful start to life, but we cannot wait to give her the brightest future," the shelter wrote in Bonnie's bio on their site, where the dog is marked as adopted.

The Big 3 Rescue is a women-founded charity originating in Florida that expanded internationally into the U.K. According to the organization's website, its "mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home dogs into loving and forever homes as a registered charity. We believe every animal deserves to be loved for their entire lives, and we vow to change the lives for the better of every angel we are able to help."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the rescue's social media platforms, animal lovers commented on Bonnie's comeback story, shared their love for the canine, and their thanks to the organization.

"Brilliant and dogs are so forgiving of humans once they are loved and feel safe. What a sweet Bonnie girl," one user wrote on Instagram.

Another commented on the TikTok page: "Can't imagine what she's been through, the image of her now is so heart melting, have a good life girl you deserve it 💘💘💘💘"

To learn more about The Big 3 Rescue and the charity's work rescuing canines from the dog meat trade, visit the organization's website.

Related Articles
puppy with cape cod shaped marking
Massachusetts Puppy Named Chowdah Born with Distinctive Marking Shaped Like Cape Cod
Manatees gathered together in a lagoon
Florida Sheriff's Office Asks Public to Stop Calling Them About Mating Manatee Sightings
dog bite prevention
How Do You Prevent Stress-Induced Biting in Dogs? An Expert Trainer's Advice for Pet Parents
for the animals doc
Twin Animal Activists 'Take Big Steps' to Solve Stray Pet 'Crisis' in Houston with Help from Alyssa Milano (Exclusive)
three whales jump at same time
Three Whales Breach in Unison in 'Epic Whale Ballet' Off Cape Cod — Watch!
China Zoo Denies Claim They Have Bears That Are 'Humans in Disguise'
Chinese Zoo Denies Claims that Its Bears Are Humans In Disguise
Paris hilton Chihuahua Dog. teacup puppy named PRINCE TOKYO GIZMO
Paris Hilton Reveals Her New Teacup Puppy's Royal Name
Tim Shaddock gives a thumbs up after arriving at the port of Manzanillo, Colima State, on July 18, 2023
Rescued Sailor Tim Shaddock Reunites With Beloved Dog Bella: ‘She’s a Remarkable Animal’
New Hampshire dog rescue
Injured Dog Rescued and Carried Down New Hampshire Mountain for Nearly 16 Hours by Volunteers
dog gets pacemaker
Dedicated Dog Owner Gets 12-Year-Old Canine Friend a Pacemaker to Save Pup from 'Scary' Disease (Exclusive)
2 Sumatran Tiger Cubs, a Boy and a Girl, Born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
2 Critically Endangered Sumatran Tiger Cubs — a Boy and a Girl — Born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
KONG AirDog Tennis Ball Set Tout
Dogs ‘Can’t Get Enough Of’ These ‘Durable’ Tennis Ball Toys, and They’re on Sale
Peloton's Ben Alldis Says Getting a Puppy Was a Comfort for Leanne Hainsby as She Faced Cancer (Exclusive)
Peloton's Ben Alldis Says Puppy He and Leanne Hainsby Got After Her Cancer Diagnosis Saved Them from 'Lonely Period' (Exclusive)
'Love is Blind''sÂ  Zack Shares 'Rollercoaster of a Journey' He Endured To Overcome Allergies to Wife Bliss' Pets
'Love Is Blind''s Zack Shares How He Overcame 'Off the Charts' Allergies to Wife Bliss' Pets
Miami Tragedy as Beloved Aquarium Manatee Dies Following Rape by Brother
Fla. Aquarium Shares Cause of Death Details for Manatee Who Died During 'Heightened Mating Behavior'
Dogs in a state of neglect seen at an animal cruelty investigation led by BISSELL Pet Foundation at the property of a failed animal rescue on Thursday, July 13, 2023 in Newton, Miss.
Over 70 Dogs Saved from Flooded Properties Where the Pets Were Left Tied Up and Stranded for Days