Bonnie has a new love for life.

The two-year-old dog meat trade survivor was recently saved from a slaughterhouse by The Big 3 Rescue. A month later, on July 8, the charity posted a sweet video showing how Bonnie's fear levels and personality had changed after a month in a foster home.

The video is captioned: "It's amazing what one month of love can do, thank you so much to our foster for taking such amazing care of our Bonnie girl. She has come so far because of you! Fostering saves lives!"

The social media video of the golden retriever starts with a clip of Bonnie tense and shaking inside her crate and words over the screen that read, "1 month ago Bonnie arrived in the UK too afraid to get out of her flight crate."

The video's next clip shows Bonnie with "one month of love from her amazing foster." Bonnie runs around in a grassy backyard playing with a toy and wagging her tail in the second, happier moment.

Bonnie was rescued in June along with six other pups from a slaughterhouse in China that was killing dogs for human consumption, according to The Big 3 Rescue.

"It's hard to believe that she is so forgiving and sweet after we found her along with hundreds of other dogs at a Chinese slaughterhouse," Bonnie's profile on the rescue's site says.

Before her rescue, the 46-lb. golden retriever was part of the dog meat trade. According to a statement from The Big 3 Rescue to PEOPLE, "more than 30 million dogs are slaughtered for food annually" worldwide, and the organization is committed to "saving as many pups as we can."

As a dog who is "great with dogs and people," Bonnie was placed for adoption on The Big 3 Rescue's website after adjusting to life outside the dog meat trade — and the furry friend seems to have found a forever home.

"This sweet girl may have had an awful start to life, but we cannot wait to give her the brightest future," the shelter wrote in Bonnie's bio on their site, where the dog is marked as adopted.

The Big 3 Rescue is a women-founded charity originating in Florida that expanded internationally into the U.K. According to the organization's website, its "mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home dogs into loving and forever homes as a registered charity. We believe every animal deserves to be loved for their entire lives, and we vow to change the lives for the better of every angel we are able to help."

On the rescue's social media platforms, animal lovers commented on Bonnie's comeback story, shared their love for the canine, and their thanks to the organization.

"Brilliant and dogs are so forgiving of humans once they are loved and feel safe. What a sweet Bonnie girl," one user wrote on Instagram.

Another commented on the TikTok page: "Can't imagine what she's been through, the image of her now is so heart melting, have a good life girl you deserve it 💘💘💘💘"

To learn more about The Big 3 Rescue and the charity's work rescuing canines from the dog meat trade, visit the organization's website.