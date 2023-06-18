Rescue Goat Father-Daughter Duo Merlin and Lolli Show the Healing Power of Paternal Love

Just in time for Father’s Day, a caring pair of goats show us how important dads can be

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 18, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Rescue Goats Lolli and Merlin

Want to know what father-daughter love looks like? Ask these goats.

Merlin and Lolli, two goats housed at The Gentle Barn, are some of the most loving animals. Just in time for Father's Day, these goats are ready to show what a dad's love can mean – not just for humans but also for animals. 

Before moving to The Gentle Barn, Lolli was born in the dead of winter in inadequate living conditions, which resulted in the loss of her back legs and the tips of her ears. Lolli's former owners provided no treatment for eight months, leaving the little goat to drag herself around. So, The Gentle Barn stepped in. 

The Gentle Barn worked to bring Lolli under its care. Once ownership of Lolli was passed over to the animal rescue nonprofit, the got was immediately hospitalized and soon underwent surgery to treat her injuries.

Rescue Goats Merlin and Lolli

Lolli moved into Gentle Barn's Tennessee sanctuary and was fitted with prosthetics and a wheelchair. It was clear that Lolli's life was improving in her new home, but The Gentle Barn wanted to make it better. The nonprofit always tries to keep families together, so soon after welcoming Lolli, the organization adopted Lolli's mom. But it wasn't until a year after Lolli's rescue that The Gentle Barn learned of Lolli's dad, Merlin.

Ellie Laks, The Gentle Barn's founder, described why it was so important to rescue Lolli alongside her parents. 

"Animals love their families just like we do," Laks told PEOPLE. "Lolli had a grueling and painful road ahead of her, and her parents are the ones who kept her feeling strong, looking ahead, and feeling safe."

rescue goats at the gentle barn

Sure enough, once The Gentle Barn was able to adopt Merlin, Lolli, and her dad became inseparable. Merlin is incredibly protective over Lolli, who usually travels around the sanctuary in a wheelchair. 

"When there is a loud noise, or a stray dog on the property, or any guests, Merlin stands up right away, stands in front of Lolli, with wide focused eyes and hackles up until he knows they are safe," Laks said. 


The father-daughter bond has also brought Lolli great joy. The little goat has become spirited and excited since Merlin arrived. A goat that used to cry when left alone, Lolli is now more confident than ever before.

rescue goats merlin and lolli

"Lolli is like a pixie fairy, always happy and always smiling," Laks said. "She loves affection, attention, playing with her father by gently bonking heads, taking long naps with her mom, and showing off how easily she can move around to all our guests."

Lolli's story is one of deep parental love, demonstrating that the power of a good dad goes far in many parts of the animal kingdom.

"Everyone loves their mom and dad," Laks said. "More animal dads deserve to know, raise, love, and protect their sons and daughters."

