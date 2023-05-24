Rescue Saves 24 Dogs and Names Pups After Taylor Swift to Celebrate Singer's N.Y.C. Shows

Close to 30 dogs are hoping Taylor Swift will help them enter their adoption era.

Muddy Paws Rescue, a foster-based N.Y.C. dog rescue, recently saved the canines from potential euthanization through its partnership with Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society (BGWCHS) in Kentucky.

Several times a month, BGWCHS picks multiple dogs from its near-capacity shelter that would likely thrive in a city environment. Muddy Paws Rescue transports those dogs to New York City, where they live in foster homes until they find their perfect match.

"Shelters across the country are experiencing an unprecedented increase in intake and a severe shortage of adopters — resulting in shelters having to make impossible decisions about euthanizing animals due to lack of space. Muddy Paws Rescue works with partner shelters, like BGWCHS in Kentucky, that are located in rural locations and takes in thousands of animals annually - making it extremely difficult for the shelter to find homes for all those animals within their own community," Mallory Kerley, the marketing director for Muddy Paws, tells PEOPLE.

Muddy Paws Rescue

In rescue work, it is common to name a large group of animals, like a big litter of kittens or a large group of rescued dogs, after a theme. For its most recent transport of pups from BGWCHS, Muddy Paws decided to name all the canines after Taylor Swift and her music to celebrate the singer's upcoming New York City concerts (held at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey) for her Eras Tour.

"Typically, we'll name a litter of puppies with a theme, like characters from a popular show or movie, or types of food, but Taylor Swift deserves more than just a litter. So, we named an entire transport with a Taylor Swift theme! We're calling it our 'Taylor Transport.' It's the first time we've ever done it. We figured since Taylor is playing at MetLife Stadium the same week the dogs were arriving, we wanted to give her all the attention she deserves! We hope these pups can help encourage folks to consider adopting - even if it's not a Taylor pup," Kerley says.

"Taylor's Transport" features 24 dogs. Some of the pups have names that even casual Taylor Swift fans will recognize, like Taylor Swift, Midnights, Folklore, and Evermore.

Muddy Paws Rescue

Other pooches have names that only true Swifties may appreciate, deeper cuts like Dorothea, Cowboy Like Me, King of My Heart, and Jack Antonoff.



"All the credit for the names goes to our Foster Team — Hillary and Jenna. They are huge Taylor Swift fans and came up with an incredible list of names that truly cover the gamut — we have a litter of her albums (Fearless, Reputation, Evermore, and Folklore), pups named after songs (Red, Dear John, The Archer, Betty) of course a puppy named Taylor Swift, and even one named Jack Antonoff!" Kerley says of how all the names came to be.

"They had a ton of fun doing it, and we all got a kick out of seeing their creativity!" she adds.

Muddy Paws Rescue

Select dogs from the Taylor Transport became available for adoption on May 23 and were met with plenty of interest. All of the furry Swifties will be available for adoption once they complete their health checks and settle into their foster homes.

"Just like trying to get tickets to a Taylor Swift concert - they won't last long! They range in age from two-month-old puppies up to eight years old. As small as 13lbs up to 60lbs! No matter what your favorite Taylor era is, we've got the perfect pup," Kerley says of the adorable group of pets.

If you're interested in adopting a Taylor Transport pup, or a different amazing pet, visit Muddy Paws Rescue's website.