Dog Looking for Owner Who Will 'Respect Their Boundaries' Is Still Waiting for a Home After 2,000 Days

After close to six years, Lightning is still waiting to land at a forever home.

The dog arrived at the Dog Tales Rescue in King City, Ontario, Canada, as a surrendered pet in November 2017 and has been searching for an adopter ever since.

Dog Tales Rescue is a no-kill shelter, so Lightning and the rescue's other residents "stay here for as long as they need until they find a home," Dog Tales' kennel manager Cassandra Ferrante tells PEOPLE.

Having this time to find the right fit is important for Lightning, who can struggle to feel comfortable in unfamiliar situations. The pooch "never did well in the kennel environment" at Dog Tales, so she lives in her own cabin on the rescue's grounds.

"It's basically a temperature-controlled cabin with her own backyard," Ferrante explains. "She can go in and out whenever she wants," while still receiving regular visits from her favorite rescue workers and volunteers several times a day.

"That was just something we created for her specifically because she wasn't doing well in the shelter environment," the kennel manager adds.

Dog Tales Rescue

Lightning is content with the situation she has set up for her at Dog Tales, but the rescue still wants to give the dog a chance to experience the love of a lifelong home. Ferrante believes Lightning has struggled to find that because of "behavioral issues that are pretty severe."

"Our staff is really good at working with her and giving her all the attention and all that in a safe way. We just haven't found someone that is capable or has the right setup to take her on full-time," she says of Lightning.

According to Ferrante, Lightning's ideal owner would be an experienced dog parent who understands that the pup is touch-sensitive.

"We find different ways to kind of give her affection and enrichment without really cuddling or hugging her," Ferrante says, adding that Lightning's fear of touch has dramatically diminished through training. However, the dog still doesn't enjoy long petting sessions.

"I think that the ideal adopter would be an adult-only home with definitely some dog experience. She wouldn't do well with dogs, cats, or kids in the home because of her touch sensitivity. And she can resource guard as well," the Dog Tales employee adds.

Dog Tales Rescue

Lightning's adopter must also be located near the rescue so they have time to build a relationship with the dog at Dog Tales before bringing her home.

Ferrante knows that Lightning has a lot to offer the right home and hopes that sharing her story raises awareness about the harder-to-adopt dogs in shelters that are just as worthy of love.

"I think we need to be more understanding that dogs, some of them have issues, and they need someone that respects their boundaries," she says.

Dog Tales Rescue

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

While Lightning might not enjoy heavy cuddling, she does love swimming, playing tug-of-war, sniffing out hidden treats, and doing other nose work.

Dog lovers interested in adopting Lightning can learn more at her Dog Tales Adoption profile. Leroy, another long-term resident at the rescue, is also still available for adoption.

If Leroy and Lightning aren't a fit for your home, Dog Tales Rescue has dozens of adoptable dogs ready to meet their future pet parents online or at the rescue's weekly open house on Sundays from noon to 4.