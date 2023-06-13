S.C. Shelter Creates 'Buster Appreciation Week' to Help Dog Still at Rescue After 215 Days

Greenville Humane Society spent a week posting about Buster the dog and all the reasons he should finally be adopted

By Liza Esquibias
Updated on June 13, 2023 05:22PM EDT
Greenville Humane Society
Photo:

Greenville Humane Society

This South Carolina shelter is going above and beyond to find a dog a home.

Greenville Humane Society held a "Buster Appreciation Week" beginning June 5 to get the word out about a dog named Buster, who has been in the shelter for over 215 days. According to the rescue, Buster is their "longest resident by a stretch." The shelter hopes its series of posts about the canine will find him a forever home.

"While we'd selfishly keep him forever, we know he'd really prefer to find a family that will love his weird self forever," the first Facebook post of the week read. "Buster has waited long enough – let's find him a home! If we can share this post far and wide, maybe someone is looking for a special guy like Buster to add to their family!"

Buster, a black-colored golden retriever mix, is 2.5 years old, knows commands like "sit" and "leave it," enjoys playing with other dogs, and is seemingly independent — the shelter says he walks himself, holding the leash in his mouth. They also offered up some of Buster's other quirks.

"He has eyes that stare into your soul. You may think he's judging you, but he's probably just waiting for you to roll his food up into a ball and hand-feed him," the post said.

They added: "He's a little bit weird, but aren't we all?"

Greenville Humane Society

Greenville Humane Society

On the second day, the shelter posted images of Buster "living his best life" as he played with toys, went for a walk, ate some treats, and gave "the best smiles." On day three, the account shared a video of Buster playing on the grass — and later, he was even featured on a local news channel.

"We've decided this is just a Buster stan account from now on," the shelter joked. "Honestly, how could you not fall in love with that face?!"

By day four, Buster still hadn't been adopted, but the shelter continued with its week of appreciation for the friendly pup: "He's already stolen our hearts - has he stolen yours yet?"

The final day of Buster Appreciation Week wrapped up with a sweet note about the dog's personality and another effort to find him a home.

"He's such a sweet pup with so much love to give, and we want nothing more than for him to find a family that will give him an opportunity to show that," the post read.

Greenville Humane Society

Greenville Humane Society

Throughout the week, Buster may not have found a home, but he gained many fans. People commented on all the posts, letting Buster know he is a special dog.

"I love him," one person wrote. 

Another said: "He's a beautiful doggie hope he gets a loving home soon."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He also garnered the attention of several prospective owners!

"I'm waiting to hear back from my landlord if I can have a dog. If I can, my husband and I definitely want him!!" read one comment.

"If I could have a dog right now, I'd pick him up tomorrow. I did share him," a follower said.

To help support the care of Buster and other animals at the Greenville Humane Society, donations can be made on the shelter's website.

Related Articles
Mellow the dog farewell walk
Penn. Community Fills the Streets to Say Goodbye to Ill Dog on His 'Last Walk Around' the Block
Duke the Cat Joins San Francisco International Airport's Wag Brigade
San Francisco Airport Adds First Cat to Its Therapy Animal Team that Comforts Travelers
Kate Beckinsale cat died
Kate Beckinsale Announces Her Cat Clive Has Died: 'My Heart Is Absolutely and Totally Broken'
A general view of the horses leaving the starting gate during the 155th Running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2023 in Hempstead, New York.
2 Horses Die at Belmont Park Less Than 24 Hours After the Belmont Stakes
Cat reunited with family after 11 years https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=622377156589449&set=pb.100064515109527.-2207520000
Animal Control Worker 'Puts on Detective Hat' to Reunite Cat Missing 11 Years with His Family
Dog Gets New Lease on Life After Veterinarians Remove Massive Tumor
Stray Dog Found with Tumor Larger than His Head Gets Mass Removed and Finds a Home
Hershel from Lake Humane Society
After 2,000 Days in Ohio Shelters, Rescue Dog Gets Adopted and Becomes 'Part of the Family'
Owners Find Lost Dog at NYC Adoption Event
Family Reunites with Missing Dog at Pet Adoption Event While Looking for New Puppy
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux Champions Pet Adoption While Celebrating 5 Years With His Rescue Dog Kuma
Virgin Crocodile
Crocodile Living in Isolation for 16 Years at Zoo Experienced Virgin Birth, Scientists Say
Sharkfest 2023 photos
Sharkfest Is Coming! How to Watch the Month-Long Shark-Filled Summer TV Special
Dog secures longest tongue record
Friendly Lab Mix Who 'Might Slobber on You' Breaks World Record for the Longest Tongue on a Dog
dog jumping over the wall
Dog Scales Cement Wall at Shelter to Be with Canine Best Friend — Watch!
john Mulaney's ex-wife Anne Marie Tendler shares love for recently deceased dog
Anna Marie Tendler Shares How Late Dog Helped During 'End of My Marriage' to John Mulaney
dog covered in hate speech and symbols rescued
Dog Found with Hate Speech and Symbols Drawn on Her Fur Is Ready for Adoption and a New Start
Pete Davidson Slams PETA After They Criticize Him for Buying Dog from Pet Store
Pete Davidson Slams PETA in Heated Voicemail for Criticizing Him for Buying Dog from Pet Store