S.C. Shelter Creates 'Buster Appreciation Week' to Help Dog Still at Rescue After 215 Days

This South Carolina shelter is going above and beyond to find a dog a home.

Greenville Humane Society held a "Buster Appreciation Week" beginning June 5 to get the word out about a dog named Buster, who has been in the shelter for over 215 days. According to the rescue, Buster is their "longest resident by a stretch." The shelter hopes its series of posts about the canine will find him a forever home.

"While we'd selfishly keep him forever, we know he'd really prefer to find a family that will love his weird self forever," the first Facebook post of the week read. "Buster has waited long enough – let's find him a home! If we can share this post far and wide, maybe someone is looking for a special guy like Buster to add to their family!"

Buster, a black-colored golden retriever mix, is 2.5 years old, knows commands like "sit" and "leave it," enjoys playing with other dogs, and is seemingly independent — the shelter says he walks himself, holding the leash in his mouth. They also offered up some of Buster's other quirks.

"He has eyes that stare into your soul. You may think he's judging you, but he's probably just waiting for you to roll his food up into a ball and hand-feed him," the post said.

They added: "He's a little bit weird, but aren't we all?"

Greenville Humane Society

On the second day, the shelter posted images of Buster "living his best life" as he played with toys, went for a walk, ate some treats, and gave "the best smiles." On day three, the account shared a video of Buster playing on the grass — and later, he was even featured on a local news channel.

"We've decided this is just a Buster stan account from now on," the shelter joked. "Honestly, how could you not fall in love with that face?!"

By day four, Buster still hadn't been adopted, but the shelter continued with its week of appreciation for the friendly pup: "He's already stolen our hearts - has he stolen yours yet?"

The final day of Buster Appreciation Week wrapped up with a sweet note about the dog's personality and another effort to find him a home.

"He's such a sweet pup with so much love to give, and we want nothing more than for him to find a family that will give him an opportunity to show that," the post read.

Greenville Humane Society

Throughout the week, Buster may not have found a home, but he gained many fans. People commented on all the posts, letting Buster know he is a special dog.

"I love him," one person wrote.

Another said: "He's a beautiful doggie hope he gets a loving home soon."



He also garnered the attention of several prospective owners!

"I'm waiting to hear back from my landlord if I can have a dog. If I can, my husband and I definitely want him!!" read one comment.

"If I could have a dog right now, I'd pick him up tomorrow. I did share him," a follower said.

To help support the care of Buster and other animals at the Greenville Humane Society, donations can be made on the shelter's website.