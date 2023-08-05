Replica of Kanye West's Childhood Home Used During 2022 Listening Event to Go Up for Auction

The set piece, modeled after West's late mother Donda's home in Chicago, was used at the February 2022 'Donda 2' listening event in Miami

By
Published on August 5, 2023 02:09PM EDT
Photo:

Taylor Hill/WireImage, Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

A final version of Kanye West's Donda 2 album may have never officially been released, but now listeners have a chance to own a piece of the album's rollout — a replica of the rapper's childhood home.

The Levy Recovery Group has listed the replica of the Chicago home, which it claims was used during the unfinished album's February 2022 listening event in Miami, on its website.

The auction for the set, which is modeled after the home that once housed West's late mother Donda West, kicks off on Oct. 2.

West previously held three listening events for his tenth studio album Donda in 2021 at stadiums in Chicago and Atlanta.

Months later, he announced what would've marked his 11th studio album and Donda's sequel, Donda 2, and played the seemingly unfinished project at a listening event in Miami in February. (The demo album is available exclusively on the Stem Player audio remix device.)

Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

At the Miami listening event, West stood in front of the replica home, which Levy describes as a "900 sq. ft. modular house."

Both crosses that appeared on the home are also featured in the upcoming auction, according to the website.

The listing does not specify if the set piece was also used during any of the initial Donda listening events in 2021, and the company is considering pre-auction offers for the home.

Levy President Jason Levy told TMZ that they were hired by a production company to sell the home. It is reportedly sitting in a Chicago warehouse and has been broken down into pieces, with the winning bidder given the option to have it reassembled for a fee, the company said.

A Levy Recovery rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kanye West and his mother, Donda, prior to a book signing in 2007.

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

The Donda 2 listening event notably caused controversy in 2022 over West's decision to bring out Marilyn Manson, who previously appeared on his Donda album.

The event also featured appearances from The Game, Migos, Jack Harlow, Da Baby, Alicia Keys, Playboi Carti and more, as well as a nod to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian via a vocal sample.

For the event, the stadium was pitch-black except for the replica home, which was burning and surrounded by water.

Last week, West's Twitter account was restored after Elon Musk suspended him in December following his decision to tweet an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

West also made antisemitic remarks a month before on the platform, as he was previously banned from Twitter, which is now known as X, after writing that he planned to go "death con [sic] 3 on Jewish people." 

The comments led to West losing multiple deals with companies, including Adidas.

