HGTV to List 'Brady Bunch' House, Restored to Be Exact Replica of the Sitcom, for $5.5 Million

The network purchased the house and had its designers and the original Brady cast give it a makeover on 'A Very Brady Renovation'

By Liza Esquibias
Published on May 24, 2023 06:03 PM
HGTV sale of the "Brady Bunch House" in Los Angeles.
Photo:

Anthony Barcelo

Your ‘70s dreams could become a reality: the iconic Brady Bunch house is back on the market after a groovy makeover, courtesy of HGTV.

The network bought the home In 2018, (famously outbidding Lance Bass) for $3.5 million, almost double the listing price. The iconic facade was used for exterior shots on the sitcom, but it's interior scenes had been filmed on a soundstage, so the inside of the real house didn't match what viewers remember. So a slew of HGTV stars and the six actors who played the Brady kids on the series completely renovated the interiors of the home on the series A Very Brady Renovation.

It has been placed back on the market with a $5.5 million price tag.

HGTV sale of the "Brady Bunch House" in Los Angeles.

Anthony Barcelo

Fans saw the famous six Brady siblingsBarry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — all back together for the first time in 15 years and in the house for the first time in nearly 50 years when the final result was revealed on the HGTV special series. 

The show garnered 28 million viewers as the Brady siblings helped perfect the 2,000 sq. ft. addition, including a new second story for a total cost of $1.9 million.

Walking into the house now is like taking a step back in time, with the iconic floating staircase to the upstairs, the orange kitchen counters, the Jack-n-Jill bathroom that connected the boys’ and girls’ rooms and even Tiger’s dog house situated alongside the swing set and teeter totter in the backyard.

brady-bunch-6.jpg

“I didn’t anticipate how the whole picture would affect me,” Lookinland, 58, told PEOPLE during the show's run. ”It’s not just that the curtains match or that there’s the staircase that everybody recognizes or the perfect fireplace, it’s that it’s all together now again in one place.”

“It is very nostalgic,” Williams, 64, added. “I felt like a teenager walking in. The memories keep flooding in – episodes, scenes, what happened and what transpired.”

Brady Bunch cast - A Very Brady Renovation.
HGTV

Once the home sells, HGTV says they plan to donate a portion of the proceeds to Turn Up! Fight Hunger — an initiative through No Kid Hungry — to fund up to 250,000 meals for children living with hunger.

The North Hollywood home will be up for sale this month.

