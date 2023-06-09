Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Pose in Rare Photo Together While He Gets a Haircut

Ant Anstead is enjoying a fresh haircut with Renée Zellweger by his side!

The Radford Reborn host, 44, was joined by his Oscar-winning girlfriend, 54, on Thursday when he got a trim at ManCave for Men barbershop at University Town Center in Sarasota, Florida.

In a new picture of the rarely photographed couple posted by the barber shop's staff to Instagram, and reposted by Anstead shortly after, he and Zellweger can be seen smiling big as they show off his 'do — a neat salt-and-pepper look that fans of the HGTV alum should be familiar with.

In the image, the duo pose with a barber and are dressed casually, with Anstead wearing a black shirt, dark jeans and white Converse sneakers.

Zellweger can be seen wearing her familiar uniform, a dark shirt and cargo pants, black sneakers and her go-to orange Texas Longhorns cap.

"Thank you for stopping by," the shop captioned their Instagram Story. Anstead wrote simply "recommended" on his repost.

The British-born car expert's barbershop co-sign comes less than a month after Zellweger joined him in celebrating as his semi-professional soccer team — the U.S. affiliate of Southampton FC — won a championship game in late May.

In photos captured at the event, Zellweger could be seen — wearing that same signature orange Texas Longhorns baseball cap — as she cheered him on throughout the match. She also cozied up to Anstead after the match, as they shared a sweet kiss and a hug while he was still in uniform.

In April, Antstead revealed to PEOPLE that he had sold his Laguna Beach home, Temple House, in an off-market deal — and Zellweger might've just been the reason.

He originally listed the beachside property in October 2022 for $3.3 million, then removed it from the market in February, but has since parted with the home amid what he described as "a change in my personal life."

"It came at the right time, for another property and a change in my personal life that I'm really pleased about," Anstead said of the buyers' offer. "So I was like, yeah. I made the call there and then."

A source also told PEOPLE in April that the duo "found a house that they both love and are moving in together."

"They are very happy and in love. They have tried to keep their relationship private and low-key because of Hudson," the source said, referring to Anstead's 3-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. He also has two older children, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16, from his first marriage.

Zellweger listed her own home in Los Angeles in October 2021 with an asking price of $6 million. Just a month prior, a source told PEOPLE that "Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach" and "seems to love her new beach life."



The couple met when Zellweger was a guest on Anstead's discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in 2021.