Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Are Not Engaged Despite Reports

Wedding bells are not yet ringing for Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger, PEOPLE confirms, despite a report on Tuesday that they are preparing to tie the knot.

The Oscar-winning actress, 54, and the TV host, 44, have been happily dating since June 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show Celebrity IOU: Joyride and have celebrated many milestones together, such as moving in together in the spring of 2023 after Anstead sold his beloved Laguna Beach, Calif. home.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the pair "found a house that they both love and are moving in together. They are very happy and in love."

Instagram/ant_anstead

Anstead took another serious step in his relationship when he shared the first photo of Zellweger with his two older kids on Instagram this week. They were attending a formal event together and spent the evening dancing the night away, which he shared photos of in the post.

Anstead shares son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19 with his first wife, and a 3-year-old son, Hudson, with his second, HGTV star Christina Hall.



Before Anstead, Zellweger dated musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019. She was also married to country singer Kenny Chesney for a brief period in 2005 and has been in relationships with other A-list celebrities like Jim Carrey, Bradley Cooper and Jack White.