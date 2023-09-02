Shoppers Say Their Skin 'Actually Glows' After Applying This 'Magic' Vitamin C Serum That’s 25% Off Right Now

Stock up on a bottle or two before this deal ends

By Tanisha Pina
Published on September 2, 2023 02:00PM EDT

LDW: RenÃ©e Rouleau Vitamin C & E Serum Sale
Photo:

People / Instagram / RenÃ©e Rouleau

If you’re looking to prevent hyperpigmentation, dark spots, or signs of dull or aging skin, finding a good vitamin C serum can address all of those issues and more — even for those with sensitive skin. Luckily, a popular and effective serum is currently on sale.

The Renée Rouleau Vitamin C&E Treatment has been praised for years, with customers calling it “a winner” and “a desert island product” thanks to its potent and effective formula. During the brand’s annual birthday sale, you can get 25 percent off everything on its website, including the serum, which now costs $54. 

The savings will automatically be applied for you at checkout, so all you have to do is add what you want to your cart — but don’t wait too long, because this sale ends on Tuesday, September 5.

Renée Rouleau Vitamin C&E Treatment

Renee Rouleau Vitamin C&E Treatment

Renée Rouleau

Created by longtime trusted skincare authority and celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau — whose client roster includes Demi Lovato, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer — the brand’s Vitamin C&E Treatment is one of its most popular products among customers. 

It’s formulated with a super blend of stable antioxidants to boost collagen production at a cellular level for noticeable benefits, including lightened discoloration, faded acne scarring, reduced signs of aging, and much more. The result? A more even-toned, brighter, and fresher complexion. 

To use most effectively, apply a thin coat to the entire face and neck after you’ve thoroughly cleansed and toned the skin. The brand suggests using it every morning for the best and most consistent results, along with following up with a sunscreen moisturizer. 

Many reviewers praise the product for how “gentle” it works on sensitive skin types and have noted they really do see results using it. One person, who described the serum as a “magic” product, said, “My skin actually glows after using this vitamin C treatment.” 

Another shopper praised the serum for its practical place in their routine, adding that it “layered beautifully under sunscreen and makeup — no pilling at all.” 

With over 50 additional products, from the Anti Bump Solution to the Weightless Protection SPF 30, the Renée Rouleau sale is not one to miss. Keep scrolling to shop and discover even more best-sellers you can get for less right now.

Renée Rouleau Energizing Cleansing Masque

RenÃ©e Rouleau Energizing Cleansing Masque

RenÃ©e Rouleau

Renée Rouleau Skin Correcting Serum

RenÃ©e Rouleau Skin Correcting Serum

RenÃ©e Rouleau

Renée Rouleau Weightless Protection SPF 30

RenÃ©e Rouleau Weightless Protection SPF 30

RenÃ©e Rouleau

Renée Rouleau Anti Bump Solution

renee-rouleau-anti-bump-solution

Renée Rouleau

