Reneé Rapp Says Debut Album 'Snow Angel' Represents a 'Really Mature Version of Myself' (Exclusive)

The "Tattoo" singer's debut album 'Snow Angel' is out Friday

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 16, 2023 03:50PM EDT
Renee Rapp attends the reception for the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Reneé Rapp in November 2021. Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Reneé Rapp has been waiting for this.

After years of dreaming about her pop career, The Sex Lives of College Girls actress is gearing up for the release of her debut album Snow Angel on Friday. Speaking to PEOPLE about her creative process, Rapp says the album unveils a "really mature version of myself."

"I think that a lot of my EP thematically had more of a, 'Oh, no, this is what's happening to me. This is what I'm going through' thing, which is great, but I think that Snow Angel is a bit more resilient and it's a bit more matter of fact and has a little bit more bite," Rapp, 23, says.

The 12-track album features Rapp passionately singing about relationships, breakups and growing up — with a song dedicated to her parents. In every track, Rapp writes from experience.

Renee Rapp performs on the NBC Today Show at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Reneé Rapp.

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

"All the songs I write obviously are about things that I've been through personally, but I think that any relationship I've ever had in my life is all culminated into one on this project and in these songs," she says. "I love relationships. I love so hard. I am very protective of the people that I love. I'm very protective of myself, and all of these situations were taken from relationships that I had, whether they be good or bad."

When asked if she considers herself a romantic, Rapp responds: "Absolutely."

In the past, Rapp has been open about being the "emotional friend" and managed to hone in on those feelings for her music.

"[Music] has always been the only way that I know how to cope, the only thing that I really know how to do, and it makes me a full version of myself," she says.

The "Too Well" singer realized she wanted a career in music "the second I remember having thoughts."

"My introduction to music was honestly pretty young. My parents were always very, very, very adamant about constantly playing music whenever I was anywhere as a baby," she recalls. "It had to be going, music had to be playing. So I think it just became an inherent big thing for me ever since I was born. It was just such a big part of my life."

Growing up, she wanted to be like Beyoncé.

"She's obviously incredible in everything, but Beyoncé was how I learned how to sing. I would listen to her records on repeat and be like, 'How can I match her sounds and her tonality? How does someone do this?' So she's a huge inspiration in my career," she says.

On Sept. 15, Rapp will kick off her Snow Hard Feelings Tour and will perform shows across the country before wrapping on Nov. 2 in Brooklyn. Then, she will perform a few shows in Europe from February to March.

What does she love most about performing?

"The energy. It's understanding that that makes my entire career and existence very worth it," she says.

Snow Angel is out Friday.

Related Articles
Doja Cat attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023
Doja Cat Says She's in a 'Committed' Relationship: 'I'm Very Much in Love'
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Has 'Moved On' amid Relationship Controversy: Source (Exclusive)
Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena
Drake Slams Male Fan for Wrestling a Woman over Rapper's Sweat Towel: 'Are You Dumb?'
RM of boy band BTS poses for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' at Four Seasons Hotel on October 28, 2022
BTS' RM Says 'Solo' Work Is Part of 'Journey' to Band Reuniting in 2025
Suleika Jaouad Batiste instagram
Jon Batiste Wrote Lullabies for Wife Suleika During Her Cancer Hospitalization That Inspired New Song (Exclusive)
Joey King, Taylor Swift, I Can See You, Music video, stills
Joey King Was 'So Honored' to Be in Another Taylor Swift Video After Her 'Formative' Appearance in 'Mean' (Exclusive)
August 14, 2023, New York, NY: Today Rolling Stone released its September issue, featuring Colombian star Karol G coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.
Karol G 'Couldn't Eat, Couldn't Sleep' Two Weeks Before Her Album 'Mañana Será Bonito' Came Out
Selena Gomez
Is Selena Gomez Teasing New Music? Here’s Why Fans Think So
Jimmy Fallon surprising fans onstage at The Jonas Brothers' Tour with a cover of Mr. Brightside by The Killers.
Jimmy Fallon Shows Up at Jonas Brothers' Concert and Sings 'Mr. Brightside' Onstage
Jennifer Lopez in Capri
Jennifer Lopez Shines in Silver as She Performs Some of Her Hits at a Restaurant in Italy
Ed Sheeran Works Shift at Lego Store in Minnesota, Sings 'Lego House' to Fans
Ed Sheeran Works Shift at Lego Store in Minnesota, Sings 'Lego House' to Fans
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 09: A view of the venue at the Whitney Houston Legacy Foundation of Love Gala at The St. Regis Atlanta on August 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Whitney Houston Legacy Foundation)
Whitney Houston's Friends and Family Celebrate What Would've Been Her 60th Birthday at Legacy of Love Gala (Exclusive)
Sam Smith x Calvin Harris video
Calvin Harris and Sam Smith Race Sports Cars in the Music Video for Sexy New Song 'Desire'
The Weeknd performs live as part of the "After Hours til Dawn" tour at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium
The Weeknd Says He's Done with Features — Unless This Group Reunites
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
Jonas Brothers Tease Upcoming Tour as the 'Most Ambitious Show' They've Ever Done: 'Truly a Celebration' (Exclusive)
Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021
Katy Perry Teases Her 'KP6 Era' During Her Las Vegas Residency with a Playful Remark