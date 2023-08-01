Reneé Rapp Told Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels That She Would Do 'Mean Girls: The Musical' on One Condition

Rapp is set to star as Regina George in "Mean Girls: The Musical"

Updated on August 1, 2023
Reneé Rapp always had big plans to be a pop star.

During an interview with The Cut Tuesday, the "Snow Angel" songstress opened up about how her acting gigs served as a part of the plan to launch her music career.

The 23-year-old singer and actress auditioned for the role of Regina George on Mean Girls: The Musical in 2018 after she graduated high school: “I thought it would be a great launching pad for the rest of my career,” she told the outlet. “But getting any job in the business would have been so exciting.”

With her career goals in mind, Rapp said she told the show's producers, Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels, that she would take on the lead Broadway role on one condition.

“I was like, 'I know you motherf—ers do SNL. So I will do it if you agree to help my music career for the rest of my life,'” she said. “And they have. It was just always as a means to make this happen.”

Earlier this year, she even announced she was taking a step back from her role as Leighton Murray on The Sex Lives of College Girls. She shared a statement on Twitter and said playing Leighton "changed my life."

"College girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later – it's given me y’all and this community," she wrote before extending gratitude to the show's creators. “Thank u Mindy [Kaling], Justin [Noble] and everyone at Max for believing in me.”

She added, "A lot of queer work gets belittled – but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too."

Now, her debut album Snow Angel is due on Aug. 18. She is also planning on touring the project, with her first show kicking off on Sept. 15 in Houston, Texas and wrapping in Dublin in March.

In December, she opened up to PEOPLE about her candid EP, Everything to Everyone. She reflected on the "risk" she was taking leading up to its release and thought, "God, I don't want people to hate it."

"I've been saying that [music] is my thing my whole life, without having really done it," Rapp told PEOPLE at the time. "I was like, 'This is it.' I've been professing that I wanna do this, I wanna play shows, I wanna make it, but it wasn't until about a week ago that I knew I could actually do that."

Rapp also said that her acting roles gave her the platform necessary to get her music into fans' ears — as well as helping her learn to be less of a "people pleaser."

"I wasn't as authentically me at 18 as I am now at 22, and I think those jobs definitely prepared me for a lot," she said. "Now I have expectations, which has been amazing, because now, going into my music career, I just know so much more about myself, because I've been through some s—t."

