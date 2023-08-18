Reneé Rapp Says She’s Found Someone Who 'I Really Love' amid Rumored Romance with a TikTok Star (Exclusive)

Though many of her songs are about heartbreak, Reneé Rapp is feeling the love these days.

As someone living under the spotlight, the Sex Lives of College Girls star prefers to keep her love life private. And though she doesn't have it all figured out when she sees online speculation — she's working on it.

"I see so much about my love life online. Some of it is totally funny and doesn't affect me, and others of it really, really f---ing hurts my feelings. Trying to figure out how to deal with it," the 23-year-old "Tattoo" singer tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"It's definitely something that I struggle with and that will keep me up at night, and also something that I can laugh at some days. It just really depends. A lot of the things though are f---ing crazy and hilarious and also very hurtful."

Renee Rapp in Los Angeles in August 2023. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Rapp further explains that she never thought she'd be in the position she's in now — publicly in love.

"I swore up and down I would never be in a public relationship and then I just found someone who I really loved and made me feel really safe and comfortable. So then I started posting with this person, and then it became a whole thing. Now I'm like, f---, I have to deal with the consequences of my own actions of publicly co-signing someone as my partner," she says.

Though Rapp has never confirmed who she's dating, she recently shared a sweet video on TikTok where she's laying on top of TikToker Alissa Carrington. The pair first sparked dating rumors in January when Carrington shared a birthday post for Rapp.

During an interview with The Cut earlier this month, Rapp said she was in a "queer relationship."

“I’m in a very brunette era. Anybody with, like, brown curly hair is like kryptonite to me. I’m such a slut for somebody with an artistic vision and a strong opinion," she said at the time.

Meanwhile, Friday marks the release of Rapp's debut album Snow Angel — which she says features a "really mature" version of herself.

"I think that a lot of my EP thematically had more of a, 'Oh, no, this is what's happening to me. This is what I'm going through' thing, which is great, but I think that Snow Angel is a bit more resilient and it's a bit more matter of fact and has a little bit more bite," she says.

The 12-track album, which features themes of love and heartbreak, was all written from experience.

"All the songs I write obviously are about things that I've been through personally, but I think that any relationship I've ever had in my life is all culminated into one on this project and in these songs. I love relationships. I love so hard," she says.

Adding, "I am very protective of the people that I love. I'm very protective of myself, and all of these situations were taken from relationships that I had, whether they be good or bad."