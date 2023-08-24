Reneé Rapp Says She Was Body-Shamed on Broadway’s ‘Mean Girls’, Told 'Vile F—ing Things' While Struggling with Eating Disorder

The singer also opened up to The Guardian about being diagnosed with a mood disorder

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on August 24, 2023 01:57PM EDT
Renee Rapp in mean girls on broadway
Reneé Rapp as Regina George in the Broadway musical version of Mean Girls. Photo:

Joan Marcus

Broadway-star-turned-TV-star-turned-pop-star Reneé Rapp is looking back on the experiences that inspired her debut album, Snow Angel.

The singer, who was just 19 when she played Queen Bee Regina George in the Broadway musical version of the 2004 hit movie Mean Girls, says she experienced her own real-life cruelty while starring in the production.

People involved with the show, “would say some vile f—ing things to me about my body,” Rapp, now 23, told The Guardian about her experience on the show.   

Rapp, who says she was struggling with an eating disorder at the time, was so distraught that her parents flew to New York to convince her to leave the Tony-nominated show, which was eventually shut down due to Covid.

Renee Rapp Snow Angel
Reneé Rapp's debut album, Snow angel, is out now.

Interscope Records

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Her parents are more worried than ever, Rapp says, now that she has ventured full-time into the music industry after a turn on the hit show Sex Lives of College Girls.

“Eating disorders don’t just go away and like, you’re healed, like: ‘Sorry, I can eat again, ha ha!’ It’s a lifelong thing,” Rapp tells The Guardian

“There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere. I still struggle with it, but at least my parents know that I’ve been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win.”

Rapp says she used her negative encounters as fodder for the songs on Snow Angel, with “Poison Poison” taking particular aim at “women tearing down women in front of men.”

ReneÃ© Rapp
Reneé Rapp starred as a wealthy student on Sex Lives of College Girls. Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

“I’m not making art to say this is my moral high ground,” Rapp says. “I’m making art to be like, 'Damn, this is what I’m feeling right now.' ”

And as Rapp told PEOPLE, "Snow Angel is a bit more resilient and it's a bit more matter of fact and has a little bit more bite."

Rapp — who reprises her role as Regina George in the new movie musical version of Mean Girls, now filming — has also been frank about her struggle with mental health, revealing that being diagnosed with a mood disorder a year ago was validating.

“Getting diagnosed made me feel – and this is a derogatory term, if you want to talk about mental health – like I wasn’t just stupid, like I felt for so long,”

The singer, who came out as bisexual and has been linked to TikTok star Alissa Carrington, says her openness is partially because she “suffered in silence for so many years” — and partially due to her young age.

“My generation and the generation that will follow mine is much more open – especially women, non-men, queer people. I do think I’ve been afforded more opportunities than women before me, men and queer women before me,” she tells The Guardian.

“This generation is still super mean to each other. But we are more outspoken – and give less of a f—.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

Related Articles
Renee Rapp performs on the NBC Today Show at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Reneé Rapp Says She’s Found Someone Who 'I Really Love' amid Rumored Romance with a TikTok Star (Exclusive)
Renee Rapp attends the reception for the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Reneé Rapp Says Debut Album 'Snow Angel' Represents a 'Really Mature Version of Myself' (Exclusive)
Tallulah Willis FOXs Stars on Mars The Mars Bar VIP Red Carpet Press Preview, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Jun 2023
Tallulah Willis Shares Recent 'Healthy Body' Photo Alongside Eating Disorder 'Pre-Recovery' Photo
Whitney Port Says Weight Concerns Were 'Blown a Bit Out of Proportion': ''I'm a Busy Mom Who Just Needs to Take Better Care of Herself'
Whitney Port Says Weight Concerns Were 'Blown a Bit Out of Proportion': 'I'm a Busy Mom Who Just Needs to Take Better Care of Herself'
Elle King
Elle King Hopes for 'Long, Wonderful, Healthy Life' amid 2-Year Postpartum Journey
Renee Rapp Says She Took on Mean Girls Broadway Role with Plan to Launch Her Music Career
Reneé Rapp Told Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels That She Would Do 'Mean Girls: The Musical' on One Condition
Lauren Alaina
Lauren Alaina 'Lost Who I Was Completely' Battling Bulimia While Competing on 'American Idol' as a Teen
TikToker Kyle Prue Shares Lyme Disease Struggle in Defense of Bella Hadid
TikToker Kyle Prue Reveals Lyme Disease Struggle: 'I Have Entire Organs That Are Non-Functioning'
Whitney Port Opens Up About 'Disordered Eating': I'm obviously not giving my body the nutrients it needs.
Whitney Port Talks About Her 'Disordered Eating': ‘I'm Obviously Not Giving My Body the Nutrients It Needs’
ReneÃ© Rapp - The Sex Lives of College Girls
Reneé Rapp Stepping Back from 'Sex Lives of College Girls' in Season 3 but Says Show 'Changed My Life'
Ginger Zee
Ginger Zee Recalls 'Scary' Inpatient Treatment for Depression: 'I Really Needed Help'
Madison Beer attends the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on February 02, 2023
Madison Beer Slams Body Shamer Who Says She's 'Getting Fatter'
Tallulah Willis
Tallulah Willis Details Eating Disorder Battle amid ADHD and Borderline Personality Diagnoses
Contestants walk runway after swimsuit at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Miss America Contestants Recall Disordered Eating, Drug Abuse Due to 'Unrealistic' Body Standards (Exclusive)
Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix
Galey Alix on How Anorexia and Bulimia Turned Her Life Upside Down: 'I No Longer Keep It a Secret' (Exclusive)
Kesha Opens Up About Health Struggles, Legal Battles and More: "I almost died in January"
Kesha Opens Up About Health Struggles, Legal Battles and More: 'I Almost Died in January'