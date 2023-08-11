Renee Blair Welcomes First Baby, Reveals She Lost 'Roughly Half the Blood in My Body' During Birth

"I'd go through it all again to feel the feeling of just watching him open his eyes," the singer wrote

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 11, 2023 04:30PM EDT
Renee Blair is officially a mom.

On Friday, the country singer, 31, revealed that she'd welcomed her first baby, a son, with husband Jordan Schmidt. Posting a series of photos on her Instagram, Blair also opened up about her scary birth experience.

"If you're wondering what happened, two hours after giving birth I lost over 2 liters of blood in under thirty minutes (imagine dumping out a huge 2L bottle of soda, that's all I could think about) and had to be transferred to a different floor to try and get things under control," the musician wrote.

"I ended up losing roughly half the blood in my body. This last week since coming home I've had panic attacks just walking from my bed to the couch after catching glimpses of myself in the mirror looking so pale and from feeling so weak."

"I'm not gonna lie, it freaks me out! But you know what, one more than thing about life, it goes on. I am regaining strength and color every day...and how amazing is it our body has the capability to tell us what we need to slow down, if we just pay attention to it and listen — I haven't always been good at that, but what a way to learn that lesson," she said.

"And after one week with this little angel muffin of a baby boy, I am further convinced that all the corny cliches are true. I'd go through it all again to feel the feeling of just watching him open his eyes, seeing his chest move up and down as he breathes while he sleeps, and hearing his cry that is music to my ears."

"Life is very much in fact EVERYTHING," Blair concluded.

The musician announced that she was expecting her first baby with her music producer husband, 35, in May, confirming the news exclusively to PEOPLE. "If I've learned anything about life thus far, it's to expect the unexpected!" she told PEOPLE. "We got married and got pregnant all in what seemed like the same breath."

The couple were married in Nashville last year, after five years of dating. Although it wasn't their plan to get pregnant right away, it's all the more special given that Blair publicly debuted her baby bump at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

"I'm excited to be nominated for my first ACM alongside my husband, and also showing our son one day that we were thriving and living at an all-time high while he was growing in my belly!" she said.

