A Popular Thickening Shampoo That Makes Hair Feel ‘Stronger and Less Brittle’ Is on Sale for 48 More Hours

Thick, healthy hair is always the goal — but getting there can be easier said than done.

Enter René Furterer’s best-selling line of hair-thickening products. While all of the items from the line have rave reviews, there’s one that stands out: the Triphasic Strengthing Shampoo. And, for a limited time, you can grab the shampoo — and the rest of the line — for 25 percent off.

The brand’s Fourth of July Friends and Family sale is on now, and the code FF25 will get you 25 percent off everything. If you’re new to the brand or just getting started using hair growth products, the shampoo is an excellent first purchase.

René Furterer Triphasic Strengthing Shampoo

According to the brand, 88 percent of users saw strengthened strands after three weeks of the Triphasic Strengthing Shampoo. The shampoo is formulated with pfaffia extract to help supply nutrients to the scalp as well as orange, lavender, and rosemary essential oils to cleanse. The popular product has hundreds of five-star ratings, with reviewers calling it an “amazing miracle shampoo.”

“I use it because I have age-related thinning hair. The volume it gives my hair is unbelievable,” said one shopper. Another person, who had tried countless other volume shampoos, likes this one best because “you can feel the difference immediately after shampooing your hair.” They added: “I am going to be a fan for a long time.” Another shopper said they like the way the makes her hair “visibly stronger and less brittle,” even when air drying.

It’s worth noting that reviewers may be using the shampoo as one part of a multi-step process with other products from the brand. Some other bestsellers include the Texturizing Conditioner, enriched with wheat proteins to strengthen the structure of the hair, and the Stimulating Plant Concentrate, a pre-shampoo formulated with essential oils to help purify.

The brand's Fourth of July sale ends on Wednesday, July 5th so stock up while you can. Keep scrolling to shop more best-sellers from René Furterer before it's too late.

René Furterer Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner

René Furterer Head Spa Complexe Stimulating Plant Concentrate

René Furterer Tonucia Concentrated Youth Serum

René Furterer Tonucia Replumping Shampoo

