A Popular Thickening Shampoo That Makes Hair Feel ‘Stronger and Less Brittle’ Is on Sale for 48 More Hours

With this July 4 promo code, you might as well go for the jumbo size

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 11:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Renee Furterer Products Displayed on a Dresser
Photo:

People / Instagram / Renee Furterer

Thick, healthy hair is always the goal — but getting there can be easier said than done. 

Enter René Furterer’s best-selling line of hair-thickening products. While all of the items from the line have rave reviews, there’s one that stands out: the Triphasic Strengthing Shampoo. And, for a limited time, you can grab the shampoo — and the rest of the line — for 25 percent off.

The brand’s Fourth of July Friends and Family sale is on now, and the code FF25 will get you 25 percent off everything. If you’re new to the brand or just getting started using hair growth products, the shampoo is an excellent first purchase. 

René Furterer Triphasic Strengthing Shampoo 

TRIPHASIC STRENGTHENING SHAMPOO

Rene Furterer

According to the brand, 88 percent of users saw strengthened strands after three weeks of the Triphasic Strengthing Shampoo. The shampoo is formulated with pfaffia extract to help supply nutrients to the scalp as well as orange, lavender, and rosemary essential oils to cleanse. The popular product has hundreds of five-star ratings, with reviewers calling it an “amazing miracle shampoo.” 

“I use it because I have age-related thinning hair. The volume it gives my hair is unbelievable,” said one shopper. Another person, who had tried countless other volume shampoos, likes this one best because “you can feel the difference immediately after shampooing your hair.” They added: “I am going to be a fan for a long time.” Another shopper said they like the way the makes her hair “visibly stronger and less brittle,” even when air drying.

It’s worth noting that reviewers may be using the shampoo as one part of a multi-step process with other products from the brand. Some other bestsellers include the Texturizing Conditioner, enriched with wheat proteins to strengthen the structure of the hair, and the Stimulating Plant Concentrate, a pre-shampoo formulated with essential oils to help purify.

The brand's Fourth of July sale ends on Wednesday, July 5th so stock up while you can. Keep scrolling to shop more best-sellers from René Furterer before it's too late.

René Furterer Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner

TRIPHASIC TEXTURIZING CONDITIONER

Rene Furterer

René Furterer Head Spa Complexe Stimulating Plant Concentrate

TRIPHASIC REACTIONAL CONCENTRATED SERUM

Rene Furterer

René Furterer Tonucia Concentrated Youth Serum

TONUCIA CONCENTRATED YOUTH SERUM

Rene Furterer

René Furterer Tonucia Replumping Shampoo

Renee Furterer TONUCIA REPLUMPING SHAMPOO

Renee Furterer

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nordstrom July 4 Deals Tout
30 Fourth of July Deals at Nordstrom You Need to Scoop Up Before the Anniversary Sale Starts
Amazon ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress
Amazon’s Best-Selling Maxi Dress with Pockets Is Just $37 for July 4
Amazon Prime Day LOSUY Cordless Cleaning Brush Tout
Shoppers with Knee and Back Pain Swear by This Electric Spin Scrubber That’s on Sale
Related Articles
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day LOSUY Cordless Cleaning Brush Tout
Shoppers with Knee and Back Pain Swear by This Electric Spin Scrubber That’s on Sale
Deal Roundup: Member Deals Tout
The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for Prime Members Go Up to 72% Off
Deal Roundup: Slip-on Sneakers Tout
10 Comfortable Slip-On Sneakers You Can Wear All Day That Are on Sale at Amazon for July 4
Collage of the Best Cooling Clothes on Amazon including an Adidas black t-shirt, a tan button up shirt, blue joggers, white sneakers, white hat, black dress, blue towel and blue gaiter
The 13 Best Cooling Clothes and Accessories of 2023
Amazon Prime Day Weweya Sandals Tout
These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off
July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
95 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
One-Off Deal: Cheap Hanes Product Tout
This ‘Unbelievably Comfortable’ Hanes Wireless Bra Is on Sale for $12 at Amazon Today
July 4: Amazon Outlet deals (Big roundup) Tout
The 40 Best Fourth of July Deals in Amazon’s Outlet, Where Prices Start at $6
Deal Roundup: Crossbody Bags Tout
10 Stylish Crossbody Bags on Sale at Amazon Right Now for as Little as $14
One-Off Deal: Sleeping Pillow Tout
These Pillows Are ‘Cool to the Touch’ — and They’re Doubly Discounted to Just $11 Apiece at Amazon
Lilly Pulitzer Sale Roundup Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Sundresses, Swimsuits, and More Are Up to 50% Off at This Surprise Summer Sale
Olivia Wilde CeraVe Tout
Olivia Wilde Uses This $15 Facial Cleanser That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin ‘Soft’ and ‘Supple'
Vistefly V15 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon for $130 Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Patio Furniture Tout
Patio Furniture Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now — Including Hammocks, Rocking Chairs, and Umbrellas
amzf shorts tout
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These ‘Lightweight’ Shorts That Are on Sale for as Little as $22 at Amazon