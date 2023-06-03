Remy Ma Reportedly Claims She’s 35 Instead of 43 — but Says It’s Due to Prison Time and COVID

The rapper made the claim during a star-studded birthday party hosted by her husband Papoose

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 3, 2023 01:03 AM
Remy Ma
Photo:

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Remy Ma celebrated her 43rd birthday on Wednesday with a star-studded party and a confession about her age.

According to Vibe, amid a crowd of partygoers that included Fabolous and Fat Joe, the rapper took to the mic and said, "I got everybody in here number. We call, text, we talk sh-t… so I appreciate all of y'all coming to my 35th birthday. I don't f--king count the ones when I was in prison, and I don't count the ones from COVID."

The party was a surprise from her husband Papoose, 45, who also took to Instagram to showcase his love for the musician alongside a clip of Mase. The hip-hop artist surprised those in attendance with a performance of his 1997 single featuring Total, "What You Want."

"Surprised the Queen @remyma with 1 of her fav rappers," he explained in the post's caption. "Felt good to see her genuinely surprised & happy. She's made my born day special so many times. This was well deserved. Peace to the Harlem Legend my bro @rsvpmase Real people do real things. Peace to @roseaym @hennessy @tunecore 'Head of Hip Hop.'"

The rapper couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Reminisce Mackenzie, in December 2018, and have children from previous relationships.

They formally tied the knot in March 2016 in a ceremony featured on season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: New York after Ma was released from prison in August 2014. The female rapper was sentenced to prison at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in 2008 after being convicted of illegal weapon possession, assault, and attempted coercion.

Mase and Remy Ma

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Speaking about what makes their relationship last, the couple shared with HOT 97 in 2021 a "high level of loyalty, dedication, and sincere love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "All the Way" rapper told the radio station, "My favorite part about being married is the high level of loyalty, dedication, and sincere love that we share amongst each other. There’s no other sense of security outside of having that one person that you know, regardless of what will always be there for you and vice versa."

She added: "Things in the world these days are so uncertain, tomorrow isn’t promised, and you know never know when people are going to change on you but when you take vows under God at your wedding, which your partner, you know it’s till death do you guys apart. The level of unconditional love."

Related Articles
fabolous; drake
Fabolous on Drake Citing Him as a Major Influence: 'It's an Honor' (Exclusive)
Melle Mel, Coi Leray
Melle Mel Talks Coi Leray's 'The Message' Sample: 'A Real Hit Record Never Goes Bad' (Exclusive)
Mase attends his Proclamation Ceremony at The Apollo Theater on January 24, 2023 in New York City.
Mase Honored with His Own Day in Harlem: 'Thank You For Making Me Great'
Billy Joel Family
Billy Joel's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know
Rihanna, Asap rocky
Celebrity Moms Who Celebrated Their First Mother's Day
Lauren London (L) and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle on the 4th Anniversary of His Death: 'Nothing Was Ever the Same'
Teresa Giudice and her ex Joe Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Prays 'Every Day' for Ex Joe's Return to the U.S. and Knows He Will 'Always Be in My Life'
Mary J. Blige during her Birthday Celebration at Cipriani Wall Street on January 14, 2023 in New York City.
Mary J. Blige Shines at Her Star-Studded 52nd Birthday Bash in Skin-Baring, Sequin Micro-Mini
Tyga (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the Alexander Wang Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 12, 2015 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Tyga's Relationship: A Look Back
Eve and Maximillion Cooper attend Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum on September 14, 2019 in London, England
Eve and Maximillion Cooper's Relationship Timeline
Pusha T (L) and Virginia Williams attend Dior Celebrates Pusha T Daytona Rap Album Of The Year Hosted By Steven Victor at Dior Men's Boutique on February 08, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Pusha T's Wife? All About Virginia Williams
Tequila Don Julio Takes PTO (Party Time Off) to Celebrate the Newest Luxury Offering Tequila Don Julio Rosado in Los Angeles, CA
Diplo Jokes Oprah Hasn't Responded to Him Beating Her Marathon Time: 'I Think She's Scared' (Exclusive)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper/singer Don Toliver visits SiriusXM Studios on February 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Justin Bieber Surprises Fans at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud Set After Canceling 'Justice World Tour'
“Work & Family” – NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna). Photo Credit: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Stars Tease 'Fans Will Feel Fulfilled' and 'Happy' with Series Finale
EMinem, Hailie Jade
All About Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott
Ray J and Princess Love attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California
Ray J Calls Off Divorce from Wife Princess Love for a Third Time