Remains of Missing 2-Year-Old Girl Found in Michigan: 'Not The Outcome Anyone Had Hoped For'

The body of a missing 2-year-old Michigan girl was found Wednesday after she was previously reported missing.

At a press conference Wednesday night, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said the Wynter Cole-Smith — who had been missing from the Lansing area since July 2 — was discovered in Detroit by a federal search team approximately 6:50 p.m. near the Coleman A. Young International Airport.



"This investigation has moved from a missing child case to a homicide investigation," Sosebee said. “This is not the outcome anyone had hoped for. I promise law enforcement will see that the family gets the justice they so deserve.”

"Our hearts are with Wynter’s family as they begin to process and grieve the unnecessary loss of a beautiful 2-year old child," Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane said. "As this investigation transitions from a missing person to a homicide investigation, our office supports the efforts of our law enforcement partners at the state and federal level to hold those responsible for Wynter’s death accountable for their actions."

Wynter Cole-Smith. FBI

According to reporting by ClickOnDetroit, the Lansing State Journal and the Detroit Free Press, police alleged Wynter, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows on it, was abducted from her home on July 2 by Rashad Trice, 26, who is accused of stabbing the child’s 22-year-old mother.

The mother escaped to a neighbor’s home to call police, but when she returned, Wynter, Trice and the mother's 2013 white Chevrolet Impala were gone. The mother's 1-year-old son was still in the apartment and unharmed when police arrived, police said, according to the outlets.

Trice was stopped around 5 a.m. on July 3 in the Detroit area after allegedly fleeing, police in St. Clair Shores said. Police alleged Trice sped off and eventually crashed into another patrol car — then resisted arrest at the crash scene. But Wynter was not with him. The following day, police released a map of Trice’s alleged whereabouts after leaving the Lansing house on July 2.

According to a press release from Ingham County prosecutor's office, Trice has been charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree Home Invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence and felonious assault in connection with the attack on Wynter's mother.

"Trice was charged as a violent habitual fourth offender," the release adds.



Trice, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on July 13. It's unclear if he has entered a plea or has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

