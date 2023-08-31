Remains of Missing Hiker Found 7 Years After He Disappeared in Idaho Mountain Range

Jack Thomas, 66, was hiking in Idaho's Sawtooth Range at the time of his June 2016 disappearance

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
Published on August 31, 2023 02:17PM EDT
Deep green forest blankets meadows laying below a mountain peak
Deep green forest blankets meadows laying below a mountain peak. Photo:

Getty

The remains of an Idaho man who went missing seven years ago while hiking have been found, according to authorities.

Jack Thomas, 66, of Nampa, went missing in June 2016 during a hiking excursion in the Sawtooth Range, a mountain range of the Rocky Mountains, KTVB reported. At the time of his disappearance, authorities said he was last seen wearing a grey CamelBak backpack, high-top hiking boots and a San Francisco Giants cap as well as carrying an ice axe.

In an interview with the Idaho Statesman published Monday, Boise County Sherriff Scott Turner said that backcountry hikers discovered some of Thomas’ personal items late last month, which included a wallet and some clothing. 

Missing Hiker's Remains Found Seven Years After He Disappeared in 2016
Jack Thomas.

Boise County Sheriff's Office

A two-week search involving the Boise County Sheriff's Office, the Sawtooth Outfitters and Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue led to the discovery of the man's skeletal remains, which were located over the Boise County line, per the newspaper. In addition to the remains, a GPS device and a daypack were also found.  

Det. Max Sprague of the Boise County Sheriff's Office told the Statesman that Thomas was an experienced hiker who spent time in the backcountry by himself. He added that Thomas may have departed the route to see the nearby mountain lakes before possibly experiencing a “tragic event” that left him debilitated.

Boise County Coroner Pam Garlock told the outlet that Thomas “probably succumbed to hypothermia due to a fall.”

PEOPLE reached out to the Boise County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday for additional comment. 

At the time of Thomas’ disappearance, the Jon Francis Foundation, a Minnesota-based non-profit, was helping Thomas’ family in the search efforts.

"They're dealing with grief and loss," David Francis, the foundation’s executive director, said in 2016, per KTVB. "Unresolved loss is the main cause of their sadness."

In a recent interview with KTVB, Det. Sprague recalled a conversation he had with Thomas’ family following the discovery.

“The first thing that I talked about was that we didn't recover everything,” he told the outlet. “The reason why is because it was a beautiful spot and he didn't seem like the kind of person that wanted to be buried in some cemetery."

"His wife actually reacted really positive to that," he added. "She said, ‘Had we recovered everything earlier, we would have cremated him and took him back up to that spot because he apparently really enjoyed it.’”

