Reese Witherspoon Wishes Her Mom a Happy Birthday: 'Thank You for Always Believing in My Dreams'

The actress thanked her mom Betty for always "cheering me on"

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 18, 2023
Reese Witherspoon Wishes Mom a Happy Birthday
Photo:

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is honoring “the best mom."

The Oscar winner, 47, posted a tribute to her mom Betty, now 75, on Instagram Friday.

“Happy Birthday to the best mom I could ever dream of!” Witherspoon captioned the post. “Thank you for always believing in my dreams and cheering me on... and making me Laugh everyday [sic]. I love you, Mama! 💗🌸🤗.”

The photo showed the Morning Show actress laughing and smiling with her arm around the chair where Betty sat beside her.

On her mom's birthday last year, Witherspoon wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to the most amazing Mama in the whole world! Every day I get to hear you laugh while you tell the best stories is such a gift! Please keep bringing the sunshine into our lives."

In an interview with Gayle King in InStyle in November 2021, Witherspoon said as she gets older she wants to spend more time with her mom.

“That is one of the great things about getting older — it just clears out so much space,” she shared. “I want to be with my mom, my kids, and the people who fill my tank. And everybody else, I wish them well.”

Betty Reese and Reese Witherspoon during the Mother's Day Apologies Monologue
Reese Witherspoon and mother Betty during the Mother's Day Apologies Monologue in 2015.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

For Mother's Day back in 2021, the actress praised her "wonderful" mom for her advice. "The original Mama Bear who taught me to be fierce and loving. Kind and strong," she wrote. "I love that I can always count on her for a great laugh and the best mothering advice!"

In January 2019, the three generations of mom Betty, Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, now 23, were photographed for Vogue.

The actress recalled how she would tag along with her mother to work when she was was a labor-and-delivery nurse at Nashville’s Vanderbilt Hospital.

Reese Witherspoon and mother Betty
Reese Witherspoon and mother Betty. Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon’s mom would “take care of 17 babies at once,” she recalled. “There would usually be two women, and they’d be doing all the diapering, all the feeding—everything, all at once.”

“And the crying of the babies! The noise! She said she didn’t even hear it. I remember being so in awe of my mom. She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion friends at work. She just loved the women she worked with.”

