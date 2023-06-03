Reese Witherspoon’s Paris Uniform Featured a Simple White Tee That Resembles This $23 Amazon Shirt

Bring it on your next trip and wear it with anything in your suitcase

Published on June 3, 2023 07:00 PM

Reese Witherspoon White Tee in Paris Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon is always serving classic style inspo that’s easy to emulate in real life. Case in point: The T-shirt and jeans combo she recently wore on a trip to Paris. 

Earlier this week, The Morning Show star posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, wearing a loose-fitting white T-shirt casually tucked into a pair of light-wash fitted jeans. To accessorize the look for a day of sightseeing, Witherspoon opted for a pair of platform espadrille heels, a brown leather crossbody bag, and oversized black sunglasses. 

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

We love the simplicity of her Paris uniform, especially her white tee. The basic wardrobe essential is ideal for traveling, because it can be mixed and matched with tons of different outfits. You can easily dress it up for an evening out by styling it with a mini skirt and strappy heels or wear it with shorts and sneakers for a day of playing tourist — the pairing options are truly endless. 

We don’t know where Witherspoon’s exact T-shirt is from, but we found a nearly identical option for just $23 on Amazon. Made from a soft, breathable polyester rayon blend that’s not see-through, it has a loose-fitting silhouette and sleeves. The shallow V-neck is slightly different from hers, but provides plenty of airflow. Plus, it comes in five other colors and is available in sizes up to XXL. Though it doesn’t have many reviews just yet, people are calling it a “good, quality basic tee.” 

Langwyqu Womens' Short Sleeve Summer Oversized Scoop Neck Casual Loose Basic T-Shirt

Amazon

Buy It! Langwyqu Oversized Scoop Neck T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

But that’s not the only classic shirt you can scoop on Amazon: The Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve Cotton Tee costs just under $10 and has more than 28,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. One person, who was looking for a tee to “wear under cardigans or sundresses,” said that this one was “great quality and a great price.” 

But if you’re looking for a sweat-wicking option for workouts, the CRZ Yoga T-Shirt is made of a pima cotton and elastane blend that offers a little stretch. There’s also this $25 short-sleeve tee from The Drop that has a boxy, cropped silhouette and comes in white, along with 11 other colors and patterns.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the best basic white tees you can get on Amazon right now. 

The Drop Women's Sydney Short-Sleeve Cropped Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Cropped Crewneck T-Shirt, $24.90; amazon.com

Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, Womenâs Crewneck T-Shirt, Womenâs Short-Sleeve Cotton Tee

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve Cotton Tee, $8.53; amazon.com

Sherosa Womens T Shirts Long Sleeve Crew Neck Shirts Basic Tee Tops Blouse

Amazon

Buy It! Sherosa Basic Crew Neck T-Shirt, $15.99 (orig. $20.98); amazon.com

Elesomo Womens Tops Short/Long Sleeve T-Shirts Fitted Cotton Crewneck Tee

Amazon

Buy It! Elesomo Fitted Cotton Crewneck Tee, $16.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

CRZ YOGA Women's Pima Cotton Short Sleeve Workout Shirt Yoga T-Shirt Athletic Tee Top

Amazon

Buy It! CRZ Yoga Pima Cotton T-Shirt, $24; amazon.com

