Lifestyle Fashion Reese Witherspoon’s Paris Uniform Featured a Simple White Tee That Resembles This $23 Amazon Shirt Bring it on your next trip and wear it with anything in your suitcase By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Instagram Website Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 3, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Reese Witherspoon is always serving classic style inspo that’s easy to emulate in real life. Case in point: The T-shirt and jeans combo she recently wore on a trip to Paris. Earlier this week, The Morning Show star posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, wearing a loose-fitting white T-shirt casually tucked into a pair of light-wash fitted jeans. To accessorize the look for a day of sightseeing, Witherspoon opted for a pair of platform espadrille heels, a brown leather crossbody bag, and oversized black sunglasses. Reese Witherspoon/Instagram We love the simplicity of her Paris uniform, especially her white tee. The basic wardrobe essential is ideal for traveling, because it can be mixed and matched with tons of different outfits. You can easily dress it up for an evening out by styling it with a mini skirt and strappy heels or wear it with shorts and sneakers for a day of playing tourist — the pairing options are truly endless. We don’t know where Witherspoon’s exact T-shirt is from, but we found a nearly identical option for just $23 on Amazon. Made from a soft, breathable polyester rayon blend that’s not see-through, it has a loose-fitting silhouette and sleeves. The shallow V-neck is slightly different from hers, but provides plenty of airflow. Plus, it comes in five other colors and is available in sizes up to XXL. Though it doesn’t have many reviews just yet, people are calling it a “good, quality basic tee.” Amazon Buy It! Langwyqu Oversized Scoop Neck T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com Ariana Madix’s Practical Phone Case Is from the Same Brand Blake Lively Keeps Wearing When On-the-Go But that’s not the only classic shirt you can scoop on Amazon: The Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve Cotton Tee costs just under $10 and has more than 28,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. One person, who was looking for a tee to “wear under cardigans or sundresses,” said that this one was “great quality and a great price.” But if you’re looking for a sweat-wicking option for workouts, the CRZ Yoga T-Shirt is made of a pima cotton and elastane blend that offers a little stretch. There’s also this $25 short-sleeve tee from The Drop that has a boxy, cropped silhouette and comes in white, along with 11 other colors and patterns. Keep scrolling to check out some of the best basic white tees you can get on Amazon right now. Amazon Buy It! The Drop Cropped Crewneck T-Shirt, $24.90; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve Cotton Tee, $8.53; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sherosa Basic Crew Neck T-Shirt, $15.99 (orig. $20.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Elesomo Fitted Cotton Crewneck Tee, $16.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! CRZ Yoga Pima Cotton T-Shirt, $24; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Taylor Swift Keeps Carrying Brown Crossbody Bags Into the Studio, and Similar Styles Start at $14 You Have 24 Hours to Shop Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale — These Are the 21 Best Deals Shoppers Say These Sneakers with 57,900+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale