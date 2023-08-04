Reese Witherspoon Twins with Ava Phillippe in Sweet Photo: 'Summer Nights with My Favorite Daughter'

"💝 Looooove you!" Phillippe wrote in a comment on her mom's Instagram post

Published on August 4, 2023
Reese Witherspoon Twins With Daughter Ava in Sweet New Photo: 'Summer Nights With my Favorite Daughter'
Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe. Photo:

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are spending some quality time together this summer.

The Walk the Line star, 47, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Thursday, holding a glass of wine alongside Phillippe, 23. The lookalike duo both wore dark sunglasses and all smiles, while Phillippe also accessorized with a thin black choker.

“Summer nights with my favorite daughter 😎💗✨” Witherspoon captioned the post.

Among those who left comments was Phillippe herself, who wrote, "💝 Looooove you!"

Leslie Mann left a single red heart emoji, while Allyson Felix showed her appreciation in emoji form, as well: "🥰🥰🥰."

Reese Witherspoon Poses with Daughter Ava for Fun Selfie: âPerfect Summer Night with My Girlâ
Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe at Oceana's summer party.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The Academy Award-winning actress and Phillippe dazzled the green carpet as lookalikes last week during the Sea Change summer party hosted by Oceana, an organization that advocates for ocean conservation. 

In the first photo shared to her Instagram grid, Witherspoon could seen smiling at the camera in a selfie with Phillippe. The mom and daughter — both in white robes — matched with their signature wavy blonde hair, as well as bronze blush, cream eyeshadow and light-pink lips.

Witherspoon and her daughter also coordinated style silhouettes at the event. While the Legally Blonde actress wore a green cinched strapless dress, Phillippe rocked a white cinched strapless top.

“Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈 #BiossancePartner,” Witherspoon captioned her post, writing atop the snapshot of them together at the event, "The perfect duo."

Witherspoon shares her daughter and son Deacon Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She also has a 10-year-old son, Tennessee James, whom she shares with ex Jim Toth.

The Hello Sunshine founder and former CAA agent, 53, settled their divorce on Wednesday, four months after Witherspoon first filed following 12 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Witherspoon listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The documents also revealed that the actress had a prenup in place, and that she asked the court to designate her and Toth as joint custodians of their son.

In her August 2023 cover story for Harper's BAZAAR, the Cruel Intentions actress addressed how she's feeling amid her divorce.

"It’s a vulnerable time for me," Witherspoon said. "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

