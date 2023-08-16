Reese Witherspoon Shares Selfies with Her Two Sons as They Soak Up the 'Last Days of Summer'

The actress is mom to sons Deacon, 19, and Tennessee, 10, and daughter Ava, 23

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 16, 2023 02:45PM EDT
Reese Witherspoon
Photo:

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating the last few moments of summer.

On Wednesday, the Morning Show actress, 47, shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram that showed how she was spending the tail end of summer. In one photo, Witherspoon snaps a selfie with her 10-year-old son Tennessee as they pose by the ocean.

In another photo, the star takes a selfie with her 19-year-old son Deacon, who wears a brown baseball cap and smiles with his mom. "Soaking up the last few days of summer ☀️💕🤗," Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

The star shares her son Deacon and daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She shares son Tennessee with ex Jim Toth.

Earlier in August, Witherspoon posted a photo to her Instagram of herself and her lookalike daughter as they posed together at a restaurant. The two twinned in dark sunglasses and white outfits, smiling together.

“Summer nights with my favorite daughter 😎💗✨” Witherspoon captioned the post. In the comment section, her daughter wrote,  "💝 Looooove you!"

The week before, the Academy-Award winning actress and her daughter shared the green carpet as they attended the Sea Change summer party hosted by Oceana, an organization that advocates for ocean conservation.

For Mother's Day this year, the actress shared a sweet photo of herself and her three kids as they shared a quiet beach day. "Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mama 💐💗," she captioned a picture of the four of them.

The actress and Toth announced the news that they were divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage in April, with sources telling PEOPLE that the two are focused on taking care of their family during this time.

"They love Tennessee, and this is their focus. The move from Los Angeles to Nashville was a big deal for him," the source told PEOPLE. "They don't want the divorce to affect him negatively. They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama."

"They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision," the source said of Witherspoon and Toth's split.

