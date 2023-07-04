Reese Witherspoon Poses In Front of American Flag for Independence Day: ‘Happy 4th!’

The actress flaunted her bangs as she wished her followers a happy holiday

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
Published on July 4, 2023 09:14PM EDT
reese witherspoon 4th of july
Photo:

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is enjoying her holiday!

The actress, 47, posted to her nearly 30 million followers on Instagram Tuesday to celebrate the 4th of July. The photo shows Witherspoon posing with one hand behind her head and another on her hip in front of a large American flag.

She captioned the post, “Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸❤️💫.”

In the snapshot, the producer is wearing a simple white button-up dress with ruffled shoulders, a straw hat around her neck, and large cat-eye black sunglasses to protect herself from the summer sun. She sticks with all-gold jewelry — oversized hoops and stacked bracelets.

Getting into Independence Day’s color scheme, Witherspoon completed the look with bright red lipstick and flaunted her bangs and long blonde hair.

Fans were sharing the holiday spirit in the comments, with one joking, “makes me want a hot dog real bad 😂 🌭 🇺🇸 🎆.”

The Hello Sunshine founder kicked off the summer season with a trip to Paris in May. In an Instagram Reel, she shared an inside look at the Parisian getaway she’s been enjoying with mom Betty and nieces Abby James Witherspoon and Draper Witherspoon.

“Paris with the girls is always a good idea 🥐🌸💫🇫🇷💗,” Reese captioned the post.

In one clip, the actress showed off her new bangs as she strolled through the cobblestone streets. Rayelle’s “Ooo La La La La” played in the background while her nieces took in the architecture. 

The Legally Blonde star also shared a picture of her mom admiring Claude Monet’s famous The Water Lilies at the Musée de l'Orangerie.

Reese Witherspoon trip to France

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

In another clip, the group shares a meal by the Eiffel Tower after looking over Laduree’s wide selection of macarons. They also appreciated the white flowers that adorn the city’s streets before venturing into a flower shop.

The getaway came in the same month the Oscar Award winner announced her separation from husband Jim Toth, with whom she shares a son Tennessee, 10. Just before their 12-year wedding anniversary in late March, the couple shared news of their breakup in a joint statement.

Jim Toth (L) and Reese Witherspoon attend Stand Up To Cancer's New York Standing Room Only, presented by Entertainment Industry Foundation, with donors American Airlines and Merck, chaired by Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon & MasterCard President/CEO Ajay Banga and his wife Ritu, honoring Katie Couric at Cipriani Wall Street on April 9, 2016 in New York City
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

