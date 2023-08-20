Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Join David and Victoria Beckham at Leagues Cup Final

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are getting into the soccer spirit.

The actresses attended the Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC soccer match in Nashville — which resulted in a score of 1-1 and a 10-9 penalty win for Inter Miami — along with David and Victoria Beckham, on Saturday.

Witherspoon, 47, and Kidman, 56, both shared the same snap on Instagram of themselves at the game taken from their seats in the stands in Nashville's GEODIS Park, where the match was held.

“⚽️✨ Great night with my girlfriend ✨⚽️,” Kidman wrote in her caption, as Witherspoon commented, “Let’s gooooo, Nashville SC!” showing support for her hometown team. The actresses both have estates in Nashville, and Kidman is primarily based there with husband Keith Urban.

Victoria, 49, also posted photos of the actresses with husband and Inter Miami co-owner David, 48, on her Instagram, along with photos of her children, daughter Harper, 12, and son Cruz, 18, who joined them at the match.

“Wow! What a night in Nashville!!!! We couldn’t be prouder @davidbeckham we love you so much xxxx CHAMPIONS @intermiamicf @cruzbeckham #harperseven,” Victoria wrote in her caption.

In one photo, Witherspoon posed beside David, who looked sharp dressed in a navy blue suit, in the stands. A second snap showed Kidman smiling with her arm around David in the stadium.

In another photo shared, the Beckham family were seen on the pitch surrounded by confetti. Cruz and David were knelt down beside Inter Miami’s first trophy after winning the match, while Victoria and Harper stood beside them.

A final photo showed Victoria and David embracing each other on the pitch.

“I’m so proud tonight of what we have achieved as La Familia 🩷🖤 Gracias for everything MIAMI @intermiamicf 🩷🖤,” David added in an Instagram post. He also said that Witherspoon gave “the most amazing welcome” on his Instagram Story.

Inter Miami reached early success in their match on Saturday, after star player Lionel Messi scored the first goal of the game – and his 10th overall for the team — in the first half. Fafa Picault scored a goal in the second half, before going on to penalties.

Inter Miami player Drake Callender later blocked Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco's spot-kick, taking the team to victory.

