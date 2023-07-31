Shopping Reese Witherspoon's Linen Shorts Are a Practical Summer Staple — These Similar Pairs Start at $17 Shop styles from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and more By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 31, 2023 08:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Reese Witherspoon is the queen of casual but sophisticated everyday style — and her latest outfit proves just that. The actress recently stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a pair of linen shorts with a denim button-down shirt, sunglasses, and an oversized Panama hat. Linen shorts are a summer staple for their breathability and light-as-air feel (unlike denim shorts). Witherspoon’s shorts were mid-thigh length and had a roomy design for extra airflow. She isn’t the only celeb turning to linen bottoms to beat the heat this summer. Sandra Bullock, Katie Holmes, and more A-listers have been wearing breezy line pants this summer, which offer the same comfy vibe. But, sometimes, the temperature demands shorts. And we found shorts similar to Witherspoon’s from Amazon, Nordstrom, and more — starting at just $17. Shop Linen Shorts Inspired By Reese Witherspoon Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts, $18.68 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com Yocur Lightweight Baggy Shorts With Elastic Waist, $19.99; amazon.com Belle Poque Elastic Waist Bermuda Shorts, $27.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Kingfen Cotton Drawstring Pull-On Shorts, $27.99; amazon.com Lululemon Cinchable Waist High-Rise Woven Short, $88; lululemon.com Caslon 5-Inch Linen Shorts, $39.20 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com Banana Republic Palma 4” Linen Shorts $64.99 (orig. $80) ; bananarepublic.com Madewell Pull-On Shorts, $49.50; madewell.com & Other Stories Relaxed Linen Shorts, $99; stories.com Linen shorts are normally a casual daytime look, perfect to wear with T-shirts and a big sun hat, like Witherspoon. But they can also be dressed up for evening activities, especially in a darker color like black or brown — just add a silky blouse and wedges. Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $19 This pair of Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Shorts is an absolute steal at under $20. The drawstring shorts come in 15 colors, including solids, stripes, and prints. Reviewers say they’re “roomy and comfortable” and “great summer shorts.” One customer, who shared that they’re not typically a fan of shorts, wrote, “The inseam on these make them comfortable to wear and I can freely move in them without feeling my bum is exposed.” Yocur Lightweight Baggy Shorts With Elastic Waist Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Another under-$20 pair that’s wildly popular this summer is these best-selling Yocur Lightweight Shorts that have more than 4,000 five-star ratings. The Amazon find has a loose fit, a drawstring waist, and two pockets. With nearly 40 colors to choose from, you can go for a neutral shade or switch it up with denim or fun ruffle hem details. One reviewer says they’re a must-have for summer – especially for the price. “The waistband is really thick and the shorts are a great material to keep cool for the beach,” they explain. Keep scrolling for even more linen shorts that are sure to keep you cool all summer long. Belle Poque Elastic Waist Bermuda Shorts Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $28 Kingfen Cotton Drawstring Pull-On Shorts Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 Caslon 5-Inch Linen Shorts Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $49 $40 Banana Republic Palma 4” Linen Shorts Banana Republic Buy on Gap.com $80 $65 Madewell Pull-On Shorts Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $50 & Other Stories Relaxed Linen Shorts Stories Buy on Stories.com $99 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Call This ‘Breezy’ Matching Set a ‘Staple’ in Their Summer Wardrobes, and It’s on Sale for Under $40 Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4 These Breezy Summer Pants Are New to Amazon, but. They're Already on Sale for Under $25