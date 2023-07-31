Reese Witherspoon's Linen Shorts Are a Practical Summer Staple — These Similar Pairs Start at $17

Shop styles from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and more

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

Published on July 31, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Reese Witherspoon Linen Shorts
Photo:

Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon is the queen of casual but sophisticated everyday style — and her latest outfit proves just that. 

The actress recently stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a pair of linen shorts with a denim button-down shirt, sunglasses, and an oversized Panama hat. Linen shorts are a summer staple for their breathability and light-as-air feel (unlike denim shorts). Witherspoon’s shorts were mid-thigh length and had a roomy design for extra airflow. 

She isn’t the only celeb turning to linen bottoms to beat the heat this summer. Sandra Bullock, Katie Holmes, and more A-listers have been wearing breezy line pants this summer, which offer the same comfy vibe. But, sometimes, the temperature demands shorts. And we found shorts similar to Witherspoon’s from Amazon, Nordstrom, and more — starting at just $17.

Shop Linen Shorts Inspired By Reese Witherspoon

Linen shorts are normally a casual daytime look, perfect to wear with T-shirts and a big sun hat, like Witherspoon. But they can also be dressed up for evening activities, especially in a darker color like black or brown — just add a silky blouse and wedges.  

Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's 5" Inseam Drawstring Linen Blend Short (Available in Plus Size)

Amazon

This pair of Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Shorts is an absolute steal at under $20. The drawstring shorts come in 15 colors, including solids, stripes, and prints. Reviewers say they’re “roomy and comfortable” and “great summer shorts.” One customer, who shared that they’re not typically a fan of shorts, wrote, “The inseam on these make them comfortable to wear and I can freely move in them without feeling my bum is exposed.”

Yocur Lightweight Baggy Shorts With Elastic Waist

OCUR Womens Lightweight Shorts

Amazon

Another under-$20 pair that’s wildly popular this summer is these best-selling Yocur Lightweight Shorts that have more than 4,000 five-star ratings. The Amazon find has a loose fit, a drawstring waist, and two pockets. With nearly 40 colors to choose from, you can go for a neutral shade or switch it up with denim or fun ruffle hem details. One reviewer says they’re a must-have for summer – especially for the price. “The waistband is really thick and the shorts are a great material to keep cool for the beach,” they explain. 

Keep scrolling for even more linen shorts that are sure to keep you cool all summer long. 

Belle Poque Elastic Waist Bermuda Shorts

Amazon Belle Poque Women Bermuda Shorts Elastic Waist Wide Leg Shorts with Pockets & Belts

Amazon

Kingfen Cotton Drawstring Pull-On Shorts

Amazon KINGFEN Women Casual Cotton Shorts Drawstring Comfy Elastic Waist Shorts Summer Pull On Short with Pockets(S-2XL)

Amazon

Caslon 5-Inch Linen Shorts

Nordstrom CASLON 5-Inch Linen Shorts

Nordstrom

Banana Republic Palma 4” Linen Shorts

Banana Republic PALMA 4" LINEN SHORT

Banana Republic

Madewell Pull-On Shorts

Madewell Pull-On Shorts

Madewell

& Other Stories Relaxed Linen Shorts

Stories Relaxed Linen Shorts

Stories

