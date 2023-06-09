Reese Witherspoon and I Are Both Fans of These Wearable Weights For Toning Arms and Legs

Bala Bangles are stylish, packable, and easy to use

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

A-list: Bala Bangles Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington

Put on a pair of squat-proof leggings, haul yourself to the gym, and start lifting weights — it’s good for you, they say. 

It isn’t the notion I’d grapple with, but the literal weights. Every time I’d try to incorporate dumbbells into my fitness routine, a new problem would arise: They’d be too heavy (leading to quick fatigue), my wrists would hurt from gripping the weight, or I’d be uncomfortably sore for days after my workout. That’s not to say lifting heavy is bad, it just wasn’t working for me.

My priorities for exercise were feeling empowered, energized, and moving intentionally. It wasn’t until I discovered Bala Bangles through one of my favorite fitness influencers that everything started to click. With wearable weights, I wouldn’t have to hold dumbbells or figure out how to add them to my routine. And it doesn’t hurt that they’re stylish and, according to the brand, have a long list of celebrity fans including Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Sophia Richie, Hailey Bieber, and Rita Ora. Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James even did a collaboration with Bala.

Bala 2 Pound Bangles

Amazon

Buy It! Bala Bangles 1-Pound Wearable Weights in Monochromatic Sand, $55; amazon.com 

The chic design along with the idea of nonchalantly toning and defining my muscles was appealing, so I bought a set. When the silicone-wrapped weights arrived, they didn’t look clunky like my dad’s ankle weights from the ‘90s and the adjustable elastic felt comfortable and stayed secure. What hooked me, though, was the ability to keep moving the way I like but with the added challenge of light weight. I wear them for pilates and yoga-inspired workouts, but the brand notes you can also wear them while boxing, walking, core training, rehabilitation, and more.  

Whether I was doing leg lifts, downward dogs, and fire hydrants for the legs or bicep curls, tricep dips, and quick pulses for the arms, I could feel the added intensity, but it wasn’t so intense that I felt the need to stop. And not too long after I started using them, my legs looked leaner, my arms were getting toned, and overall I just felt so much stronger. And I stuck to it — I’ve been using my Bala Bangles regularly since 2021.

A-list: Bala Bangles Embed

People / Alyssa Grabinski

You can choose from seven colors of Bala Bangles at Amazon, including sand, pink, and sea blue. There’s also the Draper James collab, which has alternating blue and white panels (and are on sale). Bala Bangles come in half-pound, one-pound, and two-pound options. 

Another must-mention feature: They come with a carrying case that makes packing them for vacations or weekend getaways easy. Since they’re not very heavy, they don’t add much weight to your suitcase, and you can pop them on whenever you have a free minute — or even when you don’t. 

If you’re ready to try something new, take it from me: Bala Bangles are truly game-changing. Keep scrolling to shop Bala Bangles at Amazon, Anthropologie, and more. 

Amazon Bala Bangles - Set of 2 (1lb & 2lb Each) | Adjustable

Amazon

Buy It! Bala Bangles 1-Pound Wearable Weights in Monochromatic Blush, $55; amazon.com

Amazon Bala Bangles - Set of 2 (1lb & 2lb Each) | Adjustable Wearable Wrist

Amazon

Buy It! Bala Bangles 1-Pound Wearable Weights in Monochromatic Shine, $62; amazon.com

Draper James x Bala Bangle Weights

Draper James 

Buy It! Draper James x Bala Bangles 1-Pound Wearable Weights in Draper Blue, $39 (orig. $60); draperjames.com

Revolve Bala 2 Pound Bangles

Revolve

Buy It! Bala Bangles 2-Pound Wearable Weights in Charcoal, $65; revolve.com

Anthropologie Bala Weighted Bangle Set

Anthropologie

Buy It! Bala Bangles 1-Pound Wearable Weights in Light Blue, $55; anthropologie.com

Bala Bangles

Bala

Buy It! Bala Bangles in Sage, 1 pound, $55; shopbala.com

