Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Reach Divorce Settlement 4 Months After Announcing Breakup

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have settled their divorce.

A final divorce decree was submitted in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 53, who had a prenuptial agreement in place, signed a marital dissolution agreement and agreed to a parenting plan for son Tennessee, 10.

Attorneys for Witherspoon and Toth did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The former couple's divorce comes 12 years after they tied the knot, and four months after they announced their decision to separate.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon on April 9, 2016, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Witherspoon and Toth announced their engagement in December 2010, and later wed in March 2011 on her ranch in Ojai, California. They share son Tennessee, and Witherspoon also shares two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

The pair announced they were splitting in a joint March 24 statement, just two days after Witherspoon's birthday and two days shy of their 12th wedding anniversary.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," added the pair. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."



Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

On April 1, Witherspoon filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, she listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The documents also revealed that the actress had a prenup in place, and that Witherspoon asked the court to designate her and the former CAA agent as joint custodians of their son.

In her August 2023 cover story for Harper's BAZAAR, Witherspoon addressed how she's feeling amid her divorce.

"It’s a vulnerable time for me," said the Hello Sunshine founder. "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."