Reese Witherspoon Explores Paris with Her Mom and Nieces

Reese Witherspoon is feeling the love during her Paris girls trip!

The Hello Sunshine founder, 47, shared an inside look at the Parisian getaway she’s been enjoying with mom Betty and nieces Abby James Witherspoon and Draper Witherspoon. The actress documented her travels with a fun-filled Instagram Reel on Sunday.

“Paris with the girls is always a good idea 🥐🌸💫🇫🇷💗,” Reese captioned the post.

In one clip, the actress shows off her new bangs as she strolls through the cobblestone streets. Rayelle’s “Ooo La La La La” plays in the background while her nieces take in the architecture.



The Legally Blonde star also shared a shot of her mom admiring Claude Monet’s famous The Water Lilies at the Musée de l'Orangerie.

In another clip, the group share a meal by the Eiffel Tower after looking over Laduree’s wide selection of macarons. They also appreciated the white flowers that adorn the city’s streets and later ventured into a flower shop.

On Saturday, the Big Little Lies alum showed off a few more photos from her getaway, including a shot of her posing in front of a bright yellow building with a blue door.

In the next few slides, her mom is seen admiring the views of Paris from inside the car in one shot, meanwhile her nieces are all smiles as they pose together by an old blue door in another. She captioned the post: "Bonjour from Paris ! 🇫🇷💫🥐"

Before embarking on her trip to the City of Love, Reese celebrated Mother’s Day earlier in May with sons Tennessee, 10 and Deacon, 19, along with daughter Ava, 23. She shared a photo of her with her three kids on the beach beside the caption: "Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mama 💐💗."

The special day came after the Oscar winner announced her separation from husband Jim Toth, with whom she shares Tennessee. Just before their 12-year wedding anniversary in late March, the couple shared news of their breakup in a joint statement.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

In April, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the decision to divorce was “difficult” for Reese but that she’s doing much better.

"The divorce decision was not an easy one for her. It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it," the source said. "Reese is doing much better now though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work."

