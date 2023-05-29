Reese Witherspoon Explores Paris with Her Mom and Nieces

“Paris with the girls is always a good idea," said Reese Witherspoon

By Natalia Senanayake
Updated on May 29, 2023 02:51 PM
Reese Witherspoon trip to France
Photo:

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is feeling the love during her Paris girls trip!

The Hello Sunshine founder, 47, shared an inside look at the Parisian getaway she’s been enjoying with mom Betty and nieces Abby James Witherspoon and Draper Witherspoon. The actress documented her travels with a fun-filled Instagram Reel on Sunday.

“Paris with the girls is always a good idea 🥐🌸💫🇫🇷💗,” Reese captioned the post. 

In one clip, the actress shows off her new bangs as she strolls through the cobblestone streets. Rayelle’s “Ooo La La La La” plays in the background while her nieces take in the architecture. 

Reese Witherspoon trip to France

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

The Legally Blonde star also shared a shot of her mom admiring Claude Monet’s famous The Water Lilies at the Musée de l'Orangerie.

In another clip, the group share a meal by the Eiffel Tower after looking over Laduree’s wide selection of macarons. They also appreciated the white flowers that adorn the city’s streets and later ventured into a flower shop.

On Saturday, the Big Little Lies alum showed off a few more photos from her getaway, including a shot of her posing in front of a bright yellow building with a blue door. 

In the next few slides, her mom is seen admiring the views of Paris from inside the car in one shot, meanwhile her nieces are all smiles as they pose together by an old blue door in another. She captioned the post: "Bonjour from Paris ! 🇫🇷💫🥐"

Before embarking on her trip to the City of Love, Reese celebrated Mother’s Day earlier in May with sons Tennessee, 10 and Deacon, 19, along with daughter Ava, 23. She shared a photo of her with her three kids on the beach beside the caption: "Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mama 💐💗."  

Reese Witherspoon trip to France

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

The special day came after the Oscar winner announced her separation from husband Jim Toth, with whom she shares Tennessee. Just before their 12-year wedding anniversary in late March, the couple shared news of their breakup in a joint statement.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

In April, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the decision to divorce was “difficult” for Reese but that she’s doing much better.

"The divorce decision was not an easy one for her. It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it," the source said. "Reese is doing much better now though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work."

Related Articles
Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield
Future Costars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Smile Together in Rome — See the Photo
Christina Hall and Husband Joshua Cuddle in Swimsuits During Mexican Getaway
Christina Hall and Husband Joshua Hall Cuddle in Swimsuits During Mexican Getaway
Asiana Airlines
Man Who Opened Emergency Door During South Korea Flight Allegedly Said He Felt Suffocated
Beyonce performs onstage during the opening night of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé's Daughter Rumi, 5, Cheers on Big Sister Blue Ivy, 11, During Her Renaissance Tour Appearance
Live action Ariel coming to Disney parks
A New Little Mermaid Based on the Live-Action Movie Will Soon Be Greeting Fans at Disney Parks
Bruno Mars, multi-Grammy award winning artist and SelvaRey Rum co-owner
Bruno Mars Details How His Upbringing in Hawaii Influenced His New 'Dream' Pop-Up Bar (Exclusive)
asiana airlines flight
Plane Passenger Opens Emergency Door Midway Through Flight to South Korea
Tom Hanks received an Honorary Degree from Harvard
Tom Hanks Receives Honorary Degree from Harvard 'Without Having Done a Lick of Work'
US actress Andie Macdowell arrives for the screening of the film "L'Ete Dernier" (Last Summer) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2023
Andie MacDowell 'Loves Being an Older Woman:' 'It Doesn't Feel Less Sexy' (Exclusive)
Rebel Wilson Says She Auditioned for Next James Bond Movie
Rebel Wilson Reveals She Auditioned for a Role in the Next James Bond Movie: 'Was Really Cool'
Gert-Jan Oskam, 40, received an experimental brain and spinal cord implant
Paralyzed Man Walks for First Time in 12 Years Thanks to Brain and Spine Implants
Heidi Klum attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Heidi Klum Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction in Dramatic Gown at Cannes
"La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Kate Beckinsale, Heidi Klum and More Bring the Wildest Cannes Style Moments So Far at Movie Premiere
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Shared Their Amazon Travel Essentials — and They Start at Just $7
Shaun White Reveals Why His Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Makes the Best Travel Companion
Shaun White Reveals Why Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Makes the Best Travel Companion (Exclusive)
Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino are spotted departing Nice Airport
Sydney Sweeney and Her Fiancé Jonathan Davino Seen Leaving Cannes After Attending Festival Together