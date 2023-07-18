Reese Witherspoon's Ex Jim Toth Seen with New Flame 4 Months After Split: 'Definitely Romantic' (Exclusive)

The former CAA agent was seen vacationing with a new girlfriend in Costa Rica, according to a source

By
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

Updated on July 18, 2023 05:32PM EDT
Jim Toth attends the Saint John's Health Center 75th Anniversary Gala Celebration on October 21, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Jim Toth in 2017. Photo:

Randy Shropshire/Getty

It's been four months since Reese Witherspoon and her ex, former CAA agent Jim Toth, announced they were divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage. Now a source reveals to PEOPLE that Toth is seeing someone new.

"Jim was staying with a new girlfriend at the Sendero Nosara in Costa Rica," an onlooker confirms to PEOPLE. "They seemed to be staying in a suite, and they looked really happy, just chilling and soaking up that pura vida vibe. It was definitely romantic."

Witherspoon and Toth confirmed they were going their separate ways in March, saying in a statement that the decision had been a "difficult" one made with a "great deal of care and consideration."

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the statement continued.

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Witherspoon, 47, who was also married to Ryan Philippe between 1999 and 2008, recently opened up about her divorce to Toth, 52, in Harper's Bazaar, calling it a "vulnerable time."

"When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control," she told the magazine.

"To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening."

Toth, who left his role as an agent at CAA to join the helm at the now-shuttered Quibi, and later served on the board of Witherspoon's companies Draper James and Hello Sunshine, shares custody of their son Tennessee, 10, with his ex.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth in 2017. Karwai Tang/Getty

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added in their statement. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Meanwhile, Witherspoon has remained busy running her highly successful production company among other ventures, on top of starring in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

She told Harper's Bazaar that she's found peace with where she's at now.

"It’s a liberation in your 40s to feel free of other people’s opinions," said Witherspoon. "I mean, they’re always there. They just don’t matter as much to you, and it’s a great feeling."

