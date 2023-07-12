Reese Witherspoon Gets Candid About Her Divorce from Jim Toth: 'It’s a Vulnerable Time for Me'

Reese Witherspoon feels more in control of her own narrative now.

The Oscar winner, 47, is on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR's August 2023 Performance Issue, in which she opens up about her divorce with Jim Toth, her career and more in a wide-ranging interview.

Witherspoon announced their breakup in a statement on Instagram March 24; she officially filed for divorce on March 30 after 12 years of marriage. In their joint statement, the pair said they reached the "difficult decision" after "a great deal of care and consideration."

In the interview, Witherspoon compared her recent split to her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19. They had announced their breakup in 2006 via a statement from their rep.

"It’s interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control," said Witherspoon.

"To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening," she added. "Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable."

She added, "It’s a vulnerable time for me."

The Morning Show actress also shared how she felt after revealing her divorce news to fans: "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

Witherspoon, who has 10-year-old son Tennessee with Toth, said in her social media statement in March, "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," she added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Witherspoon also told Harper's BAZAAR what she has learned about life in her 40s.

"I think you start to realize there’s a finite amount of time that you have to accomplish what you want to accomplish in this world and that worrying about other people’s opinions of you is a waste of your precious time,” she said.

"It’s a liberation in your 40s to feel free of other people’s opinions," said Witherspoon. "I mean, they’re always there. They just don’t matter as much to you, and it’s a great feeling."

