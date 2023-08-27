Reese Witherspoon Stepped Out in a Classic Denim Skirt, so We Found Similar Options Starting at $25

This flattering wardrobe staple never goes out of style

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Reese Witherspoon Denim Skirt Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon just revived a wardrobe staple we all know and love: the classic denim skirt. 

In a recent outing with BFF Nicole Kidman at the Leagues Cup 2023 finals match, the Morning Show star turned heads in a crisp A-line denim skirt paired with neon Nike sneakers and a black sweater top for a standout look that was both stylish and sporty for the event. While we’ve recently spotted several celebs including Taylor Swift, Hilary Duff, and Katie Holmes in more laid-back variations of the casual denim skirt (and denim skort) trend this season, Witherspoon’s polished look won us over thanks to its clean lines, darker medium wash, contrast stitching, and elegant built-in belt detail.

Reese Witherspoon Denim Skirt Embed

Getty Images

Now that we’re hedging closer to fall, we’ve got seasonal shopping on the brain, and Witherspoon’s ladylike A-line skirt is giving us major outfit inspo. For starters, we could easily see a denim skirt like hers transitioning well from summer to fall by trading in sneakers for tall boots and adding textured tights or cozy socks for added warmth. Throw on a sleek turtleneck, button-down blouse, or plush cashmere sweater, and you’ve got a polished ensemble for any occasion. 

Ready to add this anything-but-basic bottom to your wardrobe? We rounded up several similar styles starting at just $25.

Shop Classic Denim Skirts Inspired by Reese Witherspoon

Chouyatou Denim Pencil Skirt

Amazon chouyatou Women's Basic Five-Pocket Rugged Wear Denim Pencil Skirt with Slit

Amazon

If you’re shopping on a budget, this on-sale skirt (currently a whopping 45 percent off for a limited time) is a surefire win. Featuring a flattering high-waisted silhouette, five functional pockets, and an above-the-knee hemline, this Amazon find comes in four cool shades, including a light denim wash, a medium wash, plus black and white. 

One reviewer described this as “the perfect denim skirt” and added that it was “comfy” as an added bonus. A second reviewer raved that this was the “best skirt” and also added that it “fits amazing.” At just $25 a pop, we recommend adding more than one to your cart while you can.

Nic + Zoe Fray Hem Denim Skirt

Nordstorm Nic + Zoe Fray Hem Denim Pencil Skirt

Nordstorm

For a breezy, lightweight option, this Nic + Zoe skirt is the perfect transitional piece to keep you cool while it’s still warm out. Made of an ultra-soft, buttery denim material, this one is also a great pick for anyone who gravitates towards a more modest hemline and prefers clean, classic styling.

Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind Frayed Denim Pencil Skirt

Nordstorm Jen 7 Frayed Denim Pencil Skirt

Nordstorm

And finally, if you’re looking for a comfy yet casual denim skirt that will enhance your curves and move with you throughout the day, look no further than this frayed style by Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind. Constructed of a supple stretch denim material, this light wash denim skirt features the brand’s signature enhanceME pockets for a sculpted, figure-flattering effect that will undoubtedly turn heads. 

Keep scrolling for more Witherspoon-inspired denim skirts.

Old Navy High-Waisted Mini Jean Skirt

Old Navy High-Waisted OG Straight Mini Cut-Off Jean Skirt for Women

Old Navy

Guanyy Stretch Denim Mini Skirt

Amazon GUANYY Women's Stretch Denim Mini Skirt - Slim Fit & Stylish

Amazon

J.Crew Denim Mini Skirt

J.Crew Denim mini skirt in light sky wash

J.Crew

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Garner Green Overalls Tout
Jennifer Garner Can’t Stop Wearing Overalls, and Her Latest Green Ones Are Great for Between-Season Dressing
The Yankee Candle That's 'Everything You Want for a Fall Scentâ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon
The Yankee Candle That 'Smells Like Fall’ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon
Rory Gilmore Sweater
Rory Gilmore’s Y2K Sweater Is Having a Resurgence — and These Similar Styles Start at $36
Related Articles
Kim Cattrall Striped Sweater
Kim Cattrall Looked Cozy in the Striped Sweater Trend Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Wear, Too
'Legally Blonde' star Reese Witherspoon rummages thru her large bag as she strolls thru the airport in NYC.
Reese Witherspoon’s Lightweight Cardigan for Traveling Looks Just Like This $29 Amazon Sweater
Celebs in Baggy Jeans Tout
Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Wearing Baggy Jeans Right Now — These Lookalikes Start at $13
Katie Holmes Striped Dress Tout
Katie Holmes Made Meghan Markle's Strapless Striped Dress Look Totally Different with a Simple Shoe Swap
Mindy Kaling is seen on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Mindy Kaling's Breezy Long-Sleeve Dress Is Perfect for Transitional Weather, and You Can Buy Similar Styles Starting at $34
Joanna Gaines Plaid Button-Down Tout
Joanna Gaines Is Already Breaking Out This Fall Layering Staple, and You Should Too
Best Loafers Selena Gomez
The 14 Best Loafers of 2023, Including the Pair Recently Seen on Selena Gomez
Meghan Markle Sarah Jessica Parker and Elizabeth Olsen Canât Stop Wearing Breezy Linen Shirts â Here are 16 Affordable Alternatives to the Trend
The 16 Best Celeb-Inspired Linen and Linen-Blend Shirts of 2023
Four of the best Straight Leg Jeans, each on a different color background.
The 18 Best Straight Leg Jeans of 2023
Collage of three celebrities, Katie Holmes, Emma Watson and Sandra Bullock, wearing linen pants with a pink border.
The 10 Best Celeb-Inspired Linen Pants of 2023
Best Plus Size Bras For Women of 2023
The 23 Best Plus Size Bras for Women That Are Both Supportive and Comfortable
Jennifer Lawrence with gold dumpling bag
Dumpling Bags Are Trending — Shop This Celeb-Loved Style Starting from $17 on Amazon
Tummy Control Shapewear
The 20 Best Tummy Control Shapewear of 2023 for Comfortable, Targeted Compression
One of Barbie's Halloween Costumes on a model on the left and on Margot Robbie on the right.
Dance the Night Away with the Best Barbie-Inspired Halloween Costumes of 2023
Best High-Waisted Jeans
The 14 Best High-Waisted Jeans of 2023, According to Fashion Stylists
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
10 Cute and Comfy Shoes You'll Wear All Summer, from Birkenstock Sandals to Veja Sneakers