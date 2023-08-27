Lifestyle Fashion Reese Witherspoon Stepped Out in a Classic Denim Skirt, so We Found Similar Options Starting at $25 This flattering wardrobe staple never goes out of style By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 27, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Reese Witherspoon just revived a wardrobe staple we all know and love: the classic denim skirt. In a recent outing with BFF Nicole Kidman at the Leagues Cup 2023 finals match, the Morning Show star turned heads in a crisp A-line denim skirt paired with neon Nike sneakers and a black sweater top for a standout look that was both stylish and sporty for the event. While we’ve recently spotted several celebs including Taylor Swift, Hilary Duff, and Katie Holmes in more laid-back variations of the casual denim skirt (and denim skort) trend this season, Witherspoon’s polished look won us over thanks to its clean lines, darker medium wash, contrast stitching, and elegant built-in belt detail. Getty Images Now that we’re hedging closer to fall, we’ve got seasonal shopping on the brain, and Witherspoon’s ladylike A-line skirt is giving us major outfit inspo. For starters, we could easily see a denim skirt like hers transitioning well from summer to fall by trading in sneakers for tall boots and adding textured tights or cozy socks for added warmth. Throw on a sleek turtleneck, button-down blouse, or plush cashmere sweater, and you’ve got a polished ensemble for any occasion. Ready to add this anything-but-basic bottom to your wardrobe? We rounded up several similar styles starting at just $25. Shop Classic Denim Skirts Inspired by Reese Witherspoon 45% Off: Chouyatou Denim Pencil Skirt, $25.90 (orig. $46.90); amazon.com Guanyy Stretch Denim Mini Skirt, $24.99; amazon.com J.Crew Denim Mini Skirt, $98; jcrew.com Nic + Zoe Fray Hem Denim Skirt, $110.40 (orig. $138); nordstrom.com Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind Frayed Denim Pencil Skirt, $79; nordstrom.com Old Navy High-Waisted Mini Jean Skirt, $39.99; oldnavy.gap.com Shay Mitchell's Amazon Shopping Cart Includes ‘Game-Changing’ Reusable Bags, Fuzzy Slippers, and Castor Oil Chouyatou Denim Pencil Skirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 $25 If you’re shopping on a budget, this on-sale skirt (currently a whopping 45 percent off for a limited time) is a surefire win. Featuring a flattering high-waisted silhouette, five functional pockets, and an above-the-knee hemline, this Amazon find comes in four cool shades, including a light denim wash, a medium wash, plus black and white. One reviewer described this as “the perfect denim skirt” and added that it was “comfy” as an added bonus. A second reviewer raved that this was the “best skirt” and also added that it “fits amazing.” At just $25 a pop, we recommend adding more than one to your cart while you can. Nic + Zoe Fray Hem Denim Skirt Nordstorm Buy on Nordstrom $138 $111 For a breezy, lightweight option, this Nic + Zoe skirt is the perfect transitional piece to keep you cool while it’s still warm out. Made of an ultra-soft, buttery denim material, this one is also a great pick for anyone who gravitates towards a more modest hemline and prefers clean, classic styling. Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind Frayed Denim Pencil Skirt Nordstorm Buy on Nordstrom $79 And finally, if you’re looking for a comfy yet casual denim skirt that will enhance your curves and move with you throughout the day, look no further than this frayed style by Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind. Constructed of a supple stretch denim material, this light wash denim skirt features the brand's signature enhanceME pockets for a sculpted, figure-flattering effect that will undoubtedly turn heads. Keep scrolling for more Witherspoon-inspired denim skirts. Old Navy High-Waisted Mini Jean Skirt Old Navy Buy on Gap.com $40 Guanyy Stretch Denim Mini Skirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 J.Crew Denim Mini Skirt J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $98 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.