Reese Witherspoon has a new do.



The 47-year-old actress and producer took to Instagram Tuesday to show off some brand new bangs and share her love for the South.



The Big Little Lies star posed next to a giant magnolia flower nearly the size of her head, with the caption, "I love the South 🤍" — the region famous for its magnolia trees, the flowers of which are featured in the logo for Witherspoon's Southern-inspired lifestyle line, Draper James.

In the photo, Witherspoon wore a black tank top, gold earrings and — most notably — some new piecey bangs that skimmed her eyebrows.



Closer inspection of Witherspoon's Instagram grid revealed that she's had them for about a week — they first made an appearance on Mother's Day — but her dreamy nature shot showcased them enough for fans to notice enthusiastically. Her celebrity pals weighed in on the hair changes, with Chelsea Handler writing "I like when you get bangs," Kerry Washington saying "I love the BANGS!" and Maren Morris chiming in with, "Your hair. 🔥.”

Funny enough, Witherspoon's new hairstyle means she is twinning with her 23-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe.



Phillippe debuted fresh bangs on Instagram to her million followers in early April, along with some other typical Gen Z photo dump flicks.

In the first photo, Phillippe unveiled new short bangs under a freshly made daisy chain crown, sporting dark black sunglasses, a bead and heart necklace, dangle earrings and a light blue tank.



"It isn't all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼," she wrote alongside the series of photos.



The second photo is a page from the book, In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado. The third and fourth photos are orange flowers and a stunning photo of pink and white clouds against a bright blue sky.

The twinning moment makes sense for the duo, who haven't been shy about sharing their deep bond with one another.



Like the mother she is, Witherspoon posted a sweet tribute to her daughter on her 23rd birthday. On her Instagram Story, she shared an adorable throwback photo of Phillippe as a little girl, along with a current photo of the birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift," Witherspoon wrote. "Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much."