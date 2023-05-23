Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Blonde Bangs in New Instagram Post

The actress is making a hair change just in time for summer

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 23, 2023 02:27 PM
reese witherspoon hair changes
Photo:

Getty; Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon has a new do.

The 47-year-old actress and producer took to Instagram Tuesday to show off some brand new bangs and share her love for the South.

The Big Little Lies star posed next to a giant magnolia flower nearly the size of her head, with the caption, "I love the South 🤍" — the region famous for its magnolia trees, the flowers of which are featured in the logo for Witherspoon's Southern-inspired lifestyle line, Draper James.

In the photo, Witherspoon wore a black tank top, gold earrings and — most notably — some new piecey bangs that skimmed her eyebrows.

Closer inspection of Witherspoon's Instagram grid revealed that she's had them for about a week — they first made an appearance on Mother's Day — but her dreamy nature shot showcased them enough for fans to notice enthusiastically. Her celebrity pals weighed in on the hair changes, with Chelsea Handler writing "I like when you get bangs," Kerry Washington saying "I love the BANGS!" and Maren Morris chiming in with, "Your hair. 🔥.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Still Has Wedding Dress from 'Sweet Home Alabama'

Funny enough, Witherspoon's new hairstyle means she is twinning with her 23-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe.

Phillippe debuted fresh bangs on Instagram to her million followers in early April, along with some other typical Gen Z photo dump flicks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the first photo, Phillippe unveiled new short bangs under a freshly made daisy chain crown, sporting dark black sunglasses, a bead and heart necklace, dangle earrings and a light blue tank.

"It isn't all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼," she wrote alongside the series of photos.

The second photo is a page from the book, In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado. The third and fourth photos are orange flowers and a stunning photo of pink and white clouds against a bright blue sky.

RELATED: Ava Phillippe Is Casually Chic in Her Y2K-Inspired Outfit That Would Make Mom Reese Witherspoon Proud

The twinning moment makes sense for the duo, who haven't been shy about sharing their deep bond with one another.

Like the mother she is, Witherspoon posted a sweet tribute to her daughter on her 23rd birthday. On her Instagram Story, she shared an adorable throwback photo of Phillippe as a little girl, along with a current photo of the birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift," Witherspoon wrote. "Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much."

Related Articles
Ava Phillippe Debuts Wispy Bangs in Whimsical Instagram Post: "Daisy Chains and Pretty Words"
Ava Phillippe Debuts New Bangs in Whimsical Instagram Post: 'Daisy Chains and Pretty Words'
Ava Phillipe Y2K style
Ava Phillippe Is Casually Chic in Her Y2K-Inspired Outfit That Would Make Mom Reese Witherspoon Proud
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Deacon Reese Phillippe and Ryan Phillippe attend Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Celebrate Son Deacon's New Album Release with Party
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline
Laura Dern wishes Reese Witherspoon Happy Birthday
Laura Dern Wears Reese Witherspoon Shirt for Pal's Birthday: 'This Made My Whole Day'
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Announce 'Difficult Decision' to Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Moet & Chandon Celebrates The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Remain 'Best of Friends' amid 'Amicable Decision' to Divorce: Source
Entertainment Industry Foundation Presents Stand Up To Cancer's New York Standing Room Only Event With Donors American Airlines, Mastercard And Merck - Inside
Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Differences: 'She Has Her Hand in a Lot of Pots; He Prefers Less Frenzy'
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"; Reese Witherspoon @ReeseW My heart is broken for my hometown of Nashville and all the families dealing with unspeakable loss of their beloved children and teachers at Covenant School.
Reese Witherspoon Says Her Heart is 'Broken' After Nashville School Shooting
Ava Phillippe, 23, Stuns In Bikini Top At Celine Show
Ava Phillippe Sports Bright Orange Hair and Bikini Top at Celine Runway Show in LA
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
What's at Stake in Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Divorce: From Real Estate to Her Net Worth of $430M
Love sharing sunsets with my girl ??*esp when she fixes my makeup
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 'Wonderful' Daughter Ava's 23rd Birthday: 'The Most Amazing Woman'
Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Reese Phillippe attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Reese Witherspoon Says She's 'So Proud' of Her Kids' Success: 'It Means You Did Your Job Right'
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend HBO Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Think She Resembles Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe: 'I Don't See It'
Reese Witherspoon Enjoys 'Perfect Sunday' Out with Son Deacon
Reese Witherspoon Enjoys 'Perfect Sunday' Out to Lunch with Son Deacon in Sweet Photos