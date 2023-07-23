Reese Witherspoon Poses with Daughter Ava Phillippe for Fun Selfie: 'Perfect Summer Night with My Girl'

Reese Witherspoon knows how to have a mother-daughter night!

The Legally Blonde star, 47, shared some sweet snapshots on Instagram Sunday of herself and daughter Ava Phillippe spending a fun-filled evening together at Oceana's 16th Annual SeaChange Summer.

The Walk the Line star started off the post with an adorable pre-event selfie of her and her lookalike daughter, 23, soft-smiling in full glam and hotel robes.

“Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗,” she wrote alongside the post, adding that the duo spent the evening “learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈.”

The Hello Sunshine founder also shared a photo of some of the beauty products and accessories she used to get glam for her evening out, including a Vitamin C facial oil, tortoise-shell sunnies and intricate pearl hoop earrings with gold details.

Finally, Witherspoon showed her and her daughter’s final looks for the event. The mother-daughter duo looked practically identical as they smiled and posed together, hands-on-hip, in front of a faux grass wall. "The perfect duo," the actress wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava Phillippe at of Oceana's 16th Annual SeaChange Summer Party in strapless outfits. Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon glowed in a strapless mint-green dress, which she paired with a dewy makeup look complete with a natural but slightly shimmery eyeshadow look that made her blue eyes pop.

Ava was the spitting image of her mom in her strapless ensemble — a white top and matching pleated trousers — which she accessorized with a simple black choker. The actress’s eldest child also rocked a simple, dewy makeup look with a slightly glossier lip than her mom.

Both women wore their long, blonde tresses (Witherspoon’s loose fringe and Ava’s middle part) in loose, beachy waves — the perfect style for an event centered on ocean conservation.

Although the Big Little Lies star and her daughter — whom she shares with ex-husband and Cruel Intentions castmate Ryan Phillippe — were practically twins in their strapless ‘fits at the Saturday event, Witherspoon has previously said that she does not see the resemblance between them.

The actress stopped by Today with Hoda & Jenna in October to discuss all things parenting and, when she showed the hosts a photo of Ava, Jenna Bush Hager said, "Wait, y'all are twins!"

"She and I don't see it that much," Witherspoon admitted.

Ava Phillippe and mom Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of "Big Little Lies" season 2. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

While she claims not to see the uncanny resemblance, the Oscar winner has previously joked that "being mistaken" for Ava makes her "feel so young."

“I'm so proud of her,” she said of her daughter in her 2021 InStyle cover story. “She really rolls with it.”

“I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother,” she added.

The actress honored her mini me — who she frequently enjoys “dinner dates” and other quality time with — for her birthday last year with a sweet Instagram post.

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe in a beach photo Witherspoon shared for Ava's 23rd birthday. Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava !! 🥰” Witherspoon wrote alongside a photo of the pair posing in front of a beautiful beach backdrop at sunset.

She continued, “Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift. Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much 💞💫🎂.”

