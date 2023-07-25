Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks: 'Perfect Duo'

The Academy Award-winner and her daughter Ava Phillippe stepped out together at Oceana’s annual Sea Change summer party

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 25, 2023 07:51AM EDT
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillipe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks
Reese Witherpoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe at Oceana’s annual Sea Change summer party . Photo:

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is twinning with her daughter Ava Phillippe!

The Academy Award-winner, 47, walked the red carpet at advocacy group Oceana’s annual Sea Change summer party with her 23-year-old daughter on Saturday and later shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses on her Instagram.

“Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈 #BiossancePartner,” Witherspoon captioned her post on Sunday.

In the first photo, Witherspoon is seen smiling at the camera in a selfie with Phillippe, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 48. The mom and daughter – both in white robes – matched with their signature wavy, blonde hair while wearing bronze blush, cream eyeshadow and light pink lips.

A follow-up photo showed the pair mirroring each other’s pose on the green carpet, with the Legally Blonde actress dressed in a sage green cinched dress and her daughter in a champagne white, cinched top. 

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherpoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe get ready for Oceana’s annual Sea Change summer party.

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

“The perfect duo,” Witherspoon captioned the final photo.

Actress and friend, Gwyneth Paltrow, commented, “❤️❤️”, on the twinning Instagram post.

“You are both so beautiful. And 💛💛. And. 🌊 💛,” Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair added.

Reese Witherspoon Poses with Daughter Ava for Fun Selfie: âPerfect Summer Night with My Girlâ
Reese Witherpoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe at Oceana’s annual Sea Change summer party.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon and her daughter both recently debuted new bangs. In April, Phillippe showed off the fresh look in an Instagram post showing her sitting under a deep blue sky wearing a daisy chain and dark black sunglasses.

"It isn't all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼," she wrote alongside the series of photos.

The following month, Witherspoon debuted her own blonde bangs on Instagram, wearing a black tank top, gold earrings and — most notably — some new bangs that skimmed her eyebrows.

Closer inspection of Witherspoon's Instagram grid revealed she'd had them for about a week — they first made an appearance on Mother's Day — but her dreamy nature shot showcased them enough for fans to notice enthusiastically. 

Her celebrity pals weighed in on the hair changes, with Chelsea Handler writing "I like when you get bangs," Kerry Washington saying "I love the BANGS!" and Maren Morris chiming in with, "Your hair. 🔥.”

