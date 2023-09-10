Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Daughter Ava Phillippe's 24th Birthday: 'Love You to the Stars and Back'

Happy birthday, Ava Phillippe!

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her daughter's 24th birthday by sharing a tribute dedicated to her on Instagram Saturday.

“Happy Birthday to my glorious girl,” the Legally Blonde star, 47, captioned the post. “It's the joy of my life to watch you grow and become the most inspiring, thoughtful, creative, dynamic, funny woman."

"I have learned so much from being your mom. How lucky is that??!!" she continued. "I love you to the stars and back!”

Along with Ava, Witherspoon also shares son Deacon Phillippe, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe.

In her post, Witherspoon shared two side-by-side photos of herself and Ava, starting with a shot of them at Oceana's SeaChange Summer Party in July.

The smiling pair twinned in strapless dresses in with picture, with their beachy blonde waves falling at their shoulders.

For the second photo, Witherspoon opted for an equally smiley throwback moment, sharing an old cheek-to-cheek photo of herself and Ava.

Friends of the Big Little Lies star flocked to the comments section of the sweet birthday tribute to send Ava their love, including Octavia Spencer, Gwyneth Paltrow, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore and Kerry Washington.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon in 2021. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Others, such as Chelsea Handler, meanwhile, pointed out how much Witherspoon’s eldest child looks like her mom.

“It’s been the joy of my life to watch you two turn into each other over and over again,” the comedian commented, adding: “Who the duck is who?”

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna last year, the Oscar winner discussed all things parenting.

When she showed the hosts a photo of Ava, Jenna Bush Hager pointed out that, when it comes to appearance, the apple has not fallen far from the tree.

"Wait, y'all are twins!" she told Witherspoon, who replied: "She and I don't see it that much.”

Despite claiming not to see her and her daughter’s uncanny resemblance, Witherspoon has previously said that "being mistaken" for Ava makes her "feel so young."

“I'm so proud of her,” she told InStyle of her daughter in 2021, noting that she "really rolls with it.”

“I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother,” she added.

