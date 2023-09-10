Celebrity Parents Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Daughter Ava Phillippe's 24th Birthday: 'Love You to the Stars and Back' "It's the joy of my life to watch you grow and become the most inspiring, thoughtful, creative, dynamic, funny woman," the actress said By Bailey Richards Bailey Richards Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 10, 2023 11:42AM EDT Trending Videos Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava, who turned 24 on Sept. 9. Photo: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Happy birthday, Ava Phillippe! Reese Witherspoon celebrated her daughter's 24th birthday by sharing a tribute dedicated to her on Instagram Saturday. “Happy Birthday to my glorious girl,” the Legally Blonde star, 47, captioned the post. “It's the joy of my life to watch you grow and become the most inspiring, thoughtful, creative, dynamic, funny woman." "I have learned so much from being your mom. How lucky is that??!!" she continued. "I love you to the stars and back!” Along with Ava, Witherspoon also shares son Deacon Phillippe, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Kids Ava and Deacon Match in Fall-Inspired Outfits In her post, Witherspoon shared two side-by-side photos of herself and Ava, starting with a shot of them at Oceana's SeaChange Summer Party in July. The smiling pair twinned in strapless dresses in with picture, with their beachy blonde waves falling at their shoulders. For the second photo, Witherspoon opted for an equally smiley throwback moment, sharing an old cheek-to-cheek photo of herself and Ava. Reese Witherspoon Twins with Ava Phillippe in Sweet Photo: 'Summer Nights with My Favorite Daughter' Friends of the Big Little Lies star flocked to the comments section of the sweet birthday tribute to send Ava their love, including Octavia Spencer, Gwyneth Paltrow, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore and Kerry Washington. Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon in 2021. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks: 'Perfect Duo' Others, such as Chelsea Handler, meanwhile, pointed out how much Witherspoon’s eldest child looks like her mom. “It’s been the joy of my life to watch you two turn into each other over and over again,” the comedian commented, adding: “Who the duck is who?” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna last year, the Oscar winner discussed all things parenting. When she showed the hosts a photo of Ava, Jenna Bush Hager pointed out that, when it comes to appearance, the apple has not fallen far from the tree. "Wait, y'all are twins!" she told Witherspoon, who replied: "She and I don't see it that much.” Ava Phillippe, Meadow Walker and More Next-Gen Stars Descend on Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up Despite claiming not to see her and her daughter’s uncanny resemblance, Witherspoon has previously said that "being mistaken" for Ava makes her "feel so young." “I'm so proud of her,” she told InStyle of her daughter in 2021, noting that she "really rolls with it.” “I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother,” she added.