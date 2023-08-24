Reese Witherspoon’s Lightweight Cardigan for Traveling Looks Just Like This $29 Amazon Sweater

When it comes to airport attire, you want to be prepared for whatever the airplane temperature is — and Reese Witherspoon just showed us how to stay comfortable and look stylish no matter where you’re jetting off to.

As she strolled through a New York City airport, The Morning Show actress wore jeans with a flared hem, casual white sneakers, and the perfect transition piece: a gray cardigan.

BACKGRID

Because you never know when the warm, sunny weather will suddenly take a turn, having layerable pieces is key to staying comfortable this fall. Cardigans are lightweight and easy to throw on, making them a top choice for unpredictable weather, and we found a sweater that looks so similar to the style Witherspoon wore — plus it’s on sale. You can get the Grace Karin Open Front Cardigan for as little as $29 at Amazon.

Grace Karin Open Front Cardigan Sweater

Amazon

The cardigan has an open-front design that makes it so easy to slip on and off. Plus, its loose-fitting silhouette offers plenty of stretch to move with as you breeze through the airport and the long sleeves allow you to tie the sweater around your waist if you get overheated while trying to make your flight.

The long length falls about mid-thigh for extra warmth, and it even has two functional deep pockets at the sides to keep your hands cozy. Shoppers say the knit fabric is “soft” and “lightweight,” making it a great transitional piece.

One five-star reviewer said the “comfortable” sweater goes with anything in your closet: “It is great to take off the chill of a summer evening, or an over-cooled public place.”

“Love this sweater! It is soft, flattering, and fits exactly as it says,” another person said. “I plan to buy it in more colors.” Someone else loved the versatility of the cardigan, saying that it “could be used just to lounge at home” or “to go out and have a couple drinks with some friends.”

In addition to Witherspoon’s staple gray, you can snag the Grace Karin Open Front Cardigan in 22 other colors, including burgundy, black, brown, and mustard. If you’re looking for a lightweight sweater you can wear all fall long, read on for more gray cardigans from Amazon.

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater

Amazon

Prettygarden Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan

Amazon

Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater

Amazon

Qualfort Cardigan Sweater

Amazon

