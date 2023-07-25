Reese Witherspoon Shopped with Her Daughter in the Simple White Tee She Keeps Going Back To — Get the Look Starting at $7

Is there any better mother-daughter date than shopping? Not according to Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe.

On Sunday, the duo spent an afternoon shopping, lunching, and grabbing ice cream in Brentwood, California. Both blondes dressed well for the outing, albeit very differently. Phillippe went western chic in a black dress, silver belt, fringe purse, and brown boots, while The Morning Show actress dressed in head-to-toe white — sandals, shorts, T-shirt, and all — topping it off with a straw hat and brown crossbody bag.

BACKGRID

While there’s no denying Phillippe’s stylish getup, her mom’s was a bit more summer-ready. Witherspoon has been sticking with the basics lately, wearing what appears to be the same white T-shirt around Paris just last month. She also opted for the classic shirt during a walk with Nicole Kidman in May.

No matter the season, there’s nothing more essential in your closet than a white T-shirt, so take a cue from the Hello Sunshine founder and scoop up a fresh one this summer.

White T-Shirts Inspired by Reese Witherspoon

Hanes Perfect T-Shirt, $7 (Save $5)

Amazon

Hanes is well-known for its good basics, and this plain white T-shirt is one of them. More than 24,000 Amazon shoppers have given the wardrobe staple a five-star rating, and reviewers deem it the “perfect white tee.” They appreciate how it “holds up well” in the wash and has “just the right amount of stretch.” Snag a few versions of this classic T-shirt (which is also available in nine other colors) while it’s on sale for just $7.

Hanes Classic Crewneck T-Shirt, $12 (Save $2)

Amazon

This other Hanes white T-shirt, marked down to $8 right now, is more fitted and has a classic crewneck. It’s available in white, black, navy, and rust, and comes in plus sizes.

Gildan Softstyle Cotton T-Shirt, $11 (Save $4)

Amazon

Over 10,000 customers have given this white T-shirt their seal of approval, and reviewers like how the fabric is super soft and not see-through or “clingy.” They also call it “breathable,” which is key during hot summer days.

Take it from Witherspoon (plus Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes, who are also wearing plain white T-shirts this season): You can’t go wrong with this style staple. Shop more classic white T-shirts below.

The Drop Sydney Cropped T-Shirt, $21 (Save $4)

Amazon

Everlane the Organic Box Cut Tee

Everlane

