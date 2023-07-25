Reese Witherspoon Shopped with Her Daughter in the Simple White Tee She Keeps Going Back To — Get the Look Starting at $7

Everyone could use a fresh T-shirt in their closet

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Is there any better mother-daughter date than shopping? Not according to Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe.

On Sunday, the duo spent an afternoon shopping, lunching, and grabbing ice cream in Brentwood, California. Both blondes dressed well for the outing, albeit very differently. Phillippe went western chic in a black dress, silver belt, fringe purse, and brown boots, while The Morning Show actress dressed in head-to-toe white — sandals, shorts, T-shirt, and all — topping it off with a straw hat and brown crossbody bag.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe have a nice Sunday together going out for lunch, shopping, and ice cream at Brentwood Country Mart

BACKGRID

While there’s no denying Phillippe’s stylish getup, her mom’s was a bit more summer-ready. Witherspoon has been sticking with the basics lately, wearing what appears to be the same white T-shirt around Paris just last month. She also opted for the classic shirt during a walk with Nicole Kidman in May.

No matter the season, there’s nothing more essential in your closet than a white T-shirt, so take a cue from the Hello Sunshine founder and scoop up a fresh one this summer.

White T-Shirts Inspired by Reese Witherspoon

Hanes Perfect T-Shirt, $7 (Save $5)

Amazon Hanes Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon

Hanes is well-known for its good basics, and this plain white T-shirt is one of them. More than 24,000 Amazon shoppers have given the wardrobe staple a five-star rating, and reviewers deem it the “perfect white tee.” They appreciate how it “holds up well” in the wash and has “just the right amount of stretch.” Snag a few versions of this classic T-shirt (which is also available in nine other colors) while it’s on sale for just $7.

Hanes Classic Crewneck T-Shirt, $12 (Save $2)

Amazon Hanes Originals Tri-blend Classic Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

This other Hanes white T-shirt, marked down to $8 right now, is more fitted and has a classic crewneck. It’s available in white, black, navy, and rust, and comes in plus sizes.

Gildan Softstyle Cotton T-Shirt, $11 (Save $4)

Amazon Gildan Softstyle Cotton T-Shirt

Amazon

Over 10,000 customers have given this white T-shirt their seal of approval, and reviewers like how the fabric is super soft and not see-through or “clingy.” They also call it “breathable,” which is key during hot summer days.

Take it from Witherspoon (plus Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes, who are also wearing plain white T-shirts this season): You can’t go wrong with this style staple. Shop more classic white T-shirts below.

The Drop Sydney Cropped T-Shirt, $21 (Save $4)

Amazon The Drop Sydney Short-Sleeve Cropped Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

Everlane the Organic Box Cut Tee

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

Everlane

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Breathable T-Shirt tout
The ‘Perfect T-Shirt’ for Summer Is as Little as $16 Right Now
Oprah
Oprah Winfrey Snacked on a Charcuterie Board in a $425 Jumpsuit, but You Can Replicate the Look Starting at $32
Yoobure End Table with Charging Station Tout
A 'Functional and Stylish' End Table That Also Charges Your Devices Is on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
Justin Theroux shows his toned arms and wears a Selena Gomez âSpring Breakersâ movie tank top shirt during a bike ride around Manhattanâs Soho area.
Justin Theroux Bikes Through New York City Wearing a Shirt with Selena Gomez's Face on It
Jennie Garth bikini
Jennie Garth Wears Her Best Barbiecore Bikini for a Weekend Pool Day
Breathable T-Shirt tout
The ‘Perfect T-Shirt’ for Summer Is as Little as $16 Right Now
âBombshellâ Ariana Madix Revamps the Revenge Dress in Angelic White with Racy Cutouts for âLove Island USAâ Cameo
‘Bombshell’ Ariana Madix Revamps the Revenge Dress in White with Racy Cutouts for ‘Love Island USA’ Cameo
Inside RHONY's Jenna Lyons's SoHo Apartment Filled With Wonderful Objects Vogue
Jenna Lyons Revisits Her Iconic 2011 Met Gala Dress During Epic Home Tour: ‘I Might Bury Myself in It’
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillipe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks: 'Perfect Duo'
Lil Nas X arrives at JFK airport in NYC on the day Twitter was renamed X. It is speculated that this name change of Twitter might have alleviated the tension between Elon Musk and Lil Nas X.
Lil Nas X Spotted in New York City Wearing Pink and White Athleisure With Oversized Boots
Aurora Culpo and Olivia Culpo visit SiriusXM Studios to promote their new reality show "The Culpo Sisters" on November 08, 2022 in New York City.
Aurora Culpo Gets Busted After Swiping Her Sister Olivia's Bikini: 'Was Waiting for This'
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros.
Margot Robbie Wears an Archival Chanel Look in ‘Barbie’ That Was First Worn by Claudia Schiffer
Camila Cabello's hot girl summer
Camila Cabello Continues Her Hot Girl Summer with Topless Instagram Photos
Harry Styles
Harry Styles and His Band Wear Custom Love on Tour Shoes to Commemorate Final Tour Stop
Salma Hayek instagram pool summer
Salma Hayek Splashes Around in the Pool in a Barbie-Inspired Plunging Pink Swimsuit
Miranda Lambert performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert Jokes Over Fan's 'Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies' Shirt at Las Vegas Show: 'She Did It, I Didn't!'
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Daughter Ava for Fun Selfie: âPerfect Summer Night with My Girlâ
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Daughter Ava Phillippe for Fun Selfie: 'Perfect Summer Night with My Girl'
barbara corcoran dresses as barbie
Barbara Corcoran Wears Every Shade of Pink to Transform Into Barbie for Fun Instagram Video: ‘Hi Barbie!’
Customer Most Loved Pants Roundup Tout
7 Pairs of Summer-Friendly Pants Inspired by Celeb-Worn Styles, Starting at Just $19