Ree Drummond’s newly renovated lounge room is truly a labor of love.

Over the weekend, the Food Network star shared a glimpse of the new main house she’s renovating on the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. In an Instagram video, she showed off the “TV-free” room where she and husband Ladd like to relax.

“Still fiddling with shelves (I flunked shelves in elementary school) but wanted to show you a little TV-free spot at the top of the stairs in our new house where our old house used to be,” she said in the caption.

The gorgeous room includes deep blue wall-to-wall shelves that display meaningful photos, including one of her late dog Walter, who died in July. The art focal point of the room is a large painting of ranchers on horses in an idyllic scene that hangs over the couch. In the caption, Ree explained the piece's significance to her family.

“The painting was in Ladd’s parents’ house forever, and I hadn’t planned to put it here. But something about the gold sofa and the golden tones of the western landscape clicked, and now this spot is a place to read, think, remember old times, and reset amid glimpses of Nan, beloved ranch dogs, and (eventually) photos of friends and family,” she said.

The peaceful space has become a regular hangout spot for the empty nesters.

“Ladd and I sit up here in brief spurts and talk about the kids, the weather, and what the next couple of days looks like,” she said. “I either have coffee or wine, depending on the time of day, and he has a Dr Pepper no matter what time of day. Just call us mother and daddy, hopefully the stairs won’t give us trouble for a few years. 😂”

Drummond's daughters are big fans of the space, too. "Might just be my favorite spot in the new house 🥰," Alex commented, while Paige echoed, "The best spot!!!"



Ree Drummond new house. Ree Drummond/Instagram

Last May, Drummond spoke with PEOPLE about her family’s living arrangements amid major renovations.

Their original house in Pawhuska, which is the same one Ladd grew up in, was nearly 50 years old.

"It wasn't a charming 50-year-old house. We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix," she told PEOPLE.

They temporarily moved out to a new guest house on the family's ranch in the same spot they've lived for 20 years.

"We wound up building a small house right next to our regular house over the past year. And we moved into it in December," she said in 2022.

Ree Drummond new house. Ree Drummond/Instagram

Drummond said that she and her husband planned on building a "main house" — the one in which she recently shared new photos — and the temporary space will ultimately serve as a "smaller guest house" where her kids can stay while visiting.

Over the past several months, the cookbook author has shared sneak peeks of the new house, but the blue-shelved room she posted this month is the first glimpse of a finished room inside their newly renovated main home.

For this property, they're focusing on simplicity. "When we build our main house, we're only doing one or two bedrooms, so it's not going to be a big mega house," she teased in the May 2022 interview. "But right now, we're happy in the guest house. And this may be our 'house, house' for the time being. It's very comfortable and again, simple. We had to be very selective about what we brought here."

