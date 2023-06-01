Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her Latest Fashion Collection at Walmart ‘Offers Lots of Versatility’ for Summer

Including floral tops, breezy dresses, and cropped jeans for as little as $13

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 10:53 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ree Drummond Summer Launch
Photo:

Courtesy Walmart

Ree Drummond may be famous for her tasty and comforting recipes on her TV series, The Pioneer Woman, but she’s also known to serve up major style inspiration with her fashion line at Walmart. If you’re hoping to upgrade your summer wardrobe, she can help prepare you for the season.

Drummond’s latest ready-to-wear essential collection is here, and her fresh line of women’s summer clothing is sure to make a statement. Among the versatile mix of pieces are items in eye-catching pinks, blues, yellows, and other vivid hues and patterns. Her love for florals isn't ignored either, with touches of embroidery added to make pieces special and elevated.

“My first goal was to wow with the most gorgeous shade of well-loved summer colors: bright tomato red, beautiful sky blue, deep saturated teal, [and] vivid fuchsia. I think summer is all about color, and this collection definitely delivers,” Drummond tells PEOPLE. “I mixed in plenty of solids and pretty knits this season to offer lots of versatility with your everyday wardrobe.”

Plus, everything in the collection costs less than $25, with some items starting at just $13. That means you can upgrade your summer wardrobe with tons of stylish essentials while staying on budget.

Shop Summer Fashion Staples from the Pioneer Woman Collection

If you’re looking for a staple summer piece, this tiered knit dress with darling puff sleeves is a solid pick. The flowy design and soft, breathable fabric will keep you cool all while staying fashionable on those hot and humid days. These details make it a fantastic option for everything from casual outings to vacations, and you could even wear it to the office. Style it with ballet flats for daytime errands, or slip on a pair of heels for an elevated, edgy nighttime style.

The Pioneer Woman Tiered Knit Dress

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Tiered Knit Dress, $19.99; walmart.com 

One of Drummond's favorite pieces from her line is this pink square neck blouse with ruffles that you can get for $23. “[It’s] so perfect for summer. I find myself throwing it on every two or three days,” she says. A square neckline is both timeless and trendy, and all color patterns and designs available will add a pop of color to your closet.

Drummond also notes, “It’s lightweight, which is great for hot weather, but the color is so bright and gorgeous (on everyone!) and the ruffle detail is beautifully feminine without being over the top. It’s like a date night top… but for daytime!”

The Pioneer Woman Square Neck Blouse with Ruffle Sleeves

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Square Neck Blouse with Ruffle Sleeves, $22.99; walmart.com

This quarter-length top is crafted from a soft crepe material and hits below the hip, ending in an uneven hem that’s figure-flattering. Thanks to its flowy fit, it can easily be tucked into jeans or worn loose with a pair of leggings, depending on your vibe that day. It’s also great for layering over your favorite shorts or capris. Drummond says she's “loving” this top adding, “The prints and colors are gorgeous!”

The Pioneer Woman Sharkbite Hem Embroidered Blouse

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Sharkbite Hem Embroidered Blouse with 3/4-Length Sleeves, $19.99; walmart.com

Not only are these cropped jeans super soft, but they will stretch with you as you go about your day. The jeans have an easy pull-on style and are a staple piece in Drummond’s closet. “I love a more cropped bottom to wear for summer. I’m not a big shorts person, so the cropped pants are sort of a compromise,” she shares. 

When you need to look put-together in a flash, pair them with a flowy top and pumps or strappy sandals. For a more relaxed ’fit, opt for a white T-shirt and fashionable sneakers.

The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Denim Jeans

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Cropped Pull-On Denim Jeans, $22.99; walmart.com

You can get your little ones in on the fun too, with The Pioneer Woman Mommy and Me Collection's matching dresses. This Ree-inspired ruffle and floral print outfit is the perfect mix of casual and sophistication. These outfits are ideal for just about any occasion, from Father’s Day brunch to family photos. Plus, you can gift the set to a mom-to-be in your life so they can match with their little one.

The Pioneer Woman Mommy and Me Tiered Dress

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Mommy and Me Tiered Dress, $16.98; walmart.com

Shop Summer Accessories from the Pioneer Woman Collection

Along with new apparel, Drummond also created a new line of summer accessories. The collection includes this earring set, a gold-tone pendant necklace and a cuff bracelet that will instantly elevate any look, whether you're keeping it casual or glamming it up. There’s also this trio ring set that’s perfect for wearing on its own or stacking with other rings in your collection. 

Gold-tone Textured Metal Glass Bead

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Gold-Tone Textured Metal Glass Bead and Semi Precious Drop Duo Earring Set, $12.94; walmart.com

Gold-tone Semi-Precious Pendant Necklace

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Gold-Tone Semi-Precious Pendant Necklace, $12.94; walmart.com

Gold-tone Semi-precious Cuff Bracelet

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Gold-Tone Semi-precious Cuff Bracelet, $12.94; walmart.com

Gold-tone Textured Metal Trio Ring Set

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Gold-Tone Textured Metal Trio Ring Set, $12.94; walmart.com

No matter your style, you're sure to find some pieces from The Pioneer Woman's Summer Collection that you’ll want to wear on repeat this season. Be sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP, since some sizes are already selling out. Check out more of our top picks below.

The Pioneer Woman Scoop Neck Tank Top

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Scoop Neck Tank, $12.99 (orig. $16.90); walmart.com

The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Millennium Capris

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Millennium Capris, $15.99; walmart.com 

The Pioneer Woman Scoop Neck Dress with Short Sleeves

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Scoop Neck Dress with Short Sleeves, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); walmart.com

The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Tie Cuff High Low Blouse

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Tie Cuff High Low Blouse, $22.99; walmart.com 

The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Embroidered Pants

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Embroidered Pants, $24.99; walmart.com

The Pioneer Woman Split Neck Dress

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Split Neck Dress, $22.99; walmart.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat
Pet Owners Call This Dog Cooling Mat ‘a Really Good Investment’ — and It’s on Sale Right Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has 2,700+ Father's Day Gifts Available — and They’re Up to 75% Off
Home Soft Good One-Off: Bath Towels Deal
These ‘Spa-Like’ Towels That Thousands of Shoppers Swear by Are on Sale for $7 Apiece at Amazon
Related Articles
Ariana Madix phone case Tout
Ariana Madix’s Practical Phone Case Is from the Same Brand Blake Lively Keeps Wearing When On-the-Go
Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has 2,700+ Father's Day Gifts Available — and They’re Up to 75% Off
Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings Tout
These Amazon Leggings with 63,000+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Just $12 Today
Breezy Summer Fashion Tout
Amazon’s Fashion Chart Is Brimming with Breezy Styles for Summer, and So Many of Them Are on Sale
Summer Dress Amazon Storefront Tout
Amazon's New Summer Storefront Is Full of Pretty Maxi and Midi Dresses That Start at $10
Katie Holmes, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, ECOMM
Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, and More Celebs Wear This Laid-Back Jean Style — and These Pairs Are on Sale
Jennifer Lopez Charles & Keith Handbag Tout
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Carrying This Versatile Handbag That’s Surprisingly Affordable
What PEO Readers Are Buying for MDW
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? These 9 Light and Breezy Styles for Summer — All Under $35
MDW: Spanx Roundup Tout
Spanx's Memorial Day Sale Is Filled with So Many Summer-Ready Options, We Can Hardly Believe It
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Tout
These Popular Slide Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer’ — and They’re on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend
celebrities
All of These Celebrity-Inspired White Dresses for Summer Are on Sale for Memorial Day Starting at $30
Target Bathing Suit
Shoppers Love This 'Flattering' Tankini Swimsuit So Much, They're Buying It in Every Color — and It’s 30% Off
Taylor Swift white button up Tout
Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20
blake lively, mindy kaling, kate middleton, priyanka chopra
9 Stylish Dresses for Summer Inspired by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs — On Sale Starting at $25
Vansha wide-leg pants sale Tout
Shoppers Are Staying Comfy on ‘Hot Summer Days’ with These Wide-Leg Pants, and They’re Only $29 Today
MDW Nordstrom Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is on Memorial Day Weekend — and It Includes Skims, Le Creuset, and So Much More