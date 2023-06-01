Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her Latest Fashion Collection at Walmart ‘Offers Lots of Versatility’ for Summer

Ree Drummond may be famous for her tasty and comforting recipes on her TV series, The Pioneer Woman, but she’s also known to serve up major style inspiration with her fashion line at Walmart. If you’re hoping to upgrade your summer wardrobe, she can help prepare you for the season.

Drummond’s latest ready-to-wear essential collection is here, and her fresh line of women’s summer clothing is sure to make a statement. Among the versatile mix of pieces are items in eye-catching pinks, blues, yellows, and other vivid hues and patterns. Her love for florals isn't ignored either, with touches of embroidery added to make pieces special and elevated.

“My first goal was to wow with the most gorgeous shade of well-loved summer colors: bright tomato red, beautiful sky blue, deep saturated teal, [and] vivid fuchsia. I think summer is all about color, and this collection definitely delivers,” Drummond tells PEOPLE. “I mixed in plenty of solids and pretty knits this season to offer lots of versatility with your everyday wardrobe.”

Plus, everything in the collection costs less than $25, with some items starting at just $13. That means you can upgrade your summer wardrobe with tons of stylish essentials while staying on budget.

Shop Summer Fashion Staples from the Pioneer Woman Collection

If you’re looking for a staple summer piece, this tiered knit dress with darling puff sleeves is a solid pick. The flowy design and soft, breathable fabric will keep you cool all while staying fashionable on those hot and humid days. These details make it a fantastic option for everything from casual outings to vacations, and you could even wear it to the office. Style it with ballet flats for daytime errands, or slip on a pair of heels for an elevated, edgy nighttime style.

The Pioneer Woman Tiered Knit Dress, $19.99

One of Drummond's favorite pieces from her line is this pink square neck blouse with ruffles that you can get for $23. “[It’s] so perfect for summer. I find myself throwing it on every two or three days,” she says. A square neckline is both timeless and trendy, and all color patterns and designs available will add a pop of color to your closet.

Drummond also notes, “It’s lightweight, which is great for hot weather, but the color is so bright and gorgeous (on everyone!) and the ruffle detail is beautifully feminine without being over the top. It’s like a date night top… but for daytime!”

The Pioneer Woman Square Neck Blouse with Ruffle Sleeves, $22.99

This quarter-length top is crafted from a soft crepe material and hits below the hip, ending in an uneven hem that’s figure-flattering. Thanks to its flowy fit, it can easily be tucked into jeans or worn loose with a pair of leggings, depending on your vibe that day. It’s also great for layering over your favorite shorts or capris. Drummond says she's “loving” this top adding, “The prints and colors are gorgeous!”

The Pioneer Woman Sharkbite Hem Embroidered Blouse with 3/4-Length Sleeves, $19.99

Not only are these cropped jeans super soft, but they will stretch with you as you go about your day. The jeans have an easy pull-on style and are a staple piece in Drummond’s closet. “I love a more cropped bottom to wear for summer. I’m not a big shorts person, so the cropped pants are sort of a compromise,” she shares.

When you need to look put-together in a flash, pair them with a flowy top and pumps or strappy sandals. For a more relaxed ’fit, opt for a white T-shirt and fashionable sneakers.

The Pioneer Woman Cropped Pull-On Denim Jeans, $22.99

You can get your little ones in on the fun too, with The Pioneer Woman Mommy and Me Collection's matching dresses. This Ree-inspired ruffle and floral print outfit is the perfect mix of casual and sophistication. These outfits are ideal for just about any occasion, from Father’s Day brunch to family photos. Plus, you can gift the set to a mom-to-be in your life so they can match with their little one.

The Pioneer Woman Mommy and Me Tiered Dress, $16.98

Shop Summer Accessories from the Pioneer Woman Collection

Along with new apparel, Drummond also created a new line of summer accessories. The collection includes this earring set, a gold-tone pendant necklace and a cuff bracelet that will instantly elevate any look, whether you're keeping it casual or glamming it up. There’s also this trio ring set that’s perfect for wearing on its own or stacking with other rings in your collection.

The Pioneer Woman Gold-Tone Textured Metal Glass Bead and Semi Precious Drop Duo Earring Set, $12.94

The Pioneer Woman Gold-Tone Semi-Precious Pendant Necklace, $12.94

The Pioneer Woman Gold-Tone Semi-precious Cuff Bracelet, $12.94

The Pioneer Woman Gold-Tone Textured Metal Trio Ring Set, $12.94

No matter your style, you're sure to find some pieces from The Pioneer Woman's Summer Collection that you’ll want to wear on repeat this season. Be sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP, since some sizes are already selling out. Check out more of our top picks below.

The Pioneer Woman Scoop Neck Tank, $12.99 (orig. $16.90)

The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Millennium Capris, $15.99

The Pioneer Woman Scoop Neck Dress with Short Sleeves, $15.99 (orig. $19.99)

The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Tie Cuff High Low Blouse, $22.99

The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Embroidered Pants, $24.99

The Pioneer Woman Split Neck Dress, $22.99

