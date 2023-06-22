Lifestyle Home Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s First-Ever Indoor Furniture Collection is Now at Walmart Shop “functional and charmingly beautiful” pieces with prices starting at $98 By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 11:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond may be famous for her delicious and comforting recipes on Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman, but she is also well-known for her serving up major style inspiration with her Walmart fashion line and outdoor furniture collection. And today, she’s expanding into a new category. Drummond’s first-ever indoor furniture collection at Walmart is here, and it blends real wood and oak veneer with her signature vintage style. It includes statement pieces for the kitchen, dining area, and bedroom, like colorful bar stools, kitchen chairs, dining room tables, nightstands, and more. Plus, everything in the collection offers quality at affordable prices, with pieces starting at $98. “My furniture line is a great mix of vintage charm and rustic elegance,” Drummond tells PEOPLE. “What I love about the line is that you can pick one or two pieces you love and work it into the furniture you already have. The Pioneer Woman Kitchen and Dining Furniture at Walmart The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Bench, $98 The Pioneer Woman Dining Hutch in Teal, $478 The Pioneer Woman Two-Tone Kitchen Cart, $278 The Pioneer Woman Kitchen Island, $348 The Pioneer Woman Dining Table, $268 The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Chairs, Set of 2, $158 The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Counter Height Stools, Set of 2, $178 The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Bar Stools, Set of 2, $188 What's Trending on Amazon Right Now? These 10 Summer Kitchen Essentials Under $100 If you're looking to create a little more space in the kitchen, opt for The Pioneer Woman Two-Tone Kitchen Cart. This stylish cart features two adjustable and removable shelves for a customizable storage solution, making it easy to keep kitchen appliances and cookware out of sight. Use the butcher block top — made from rubber wood and veneer — to hold fruit and bread baskets when it's not serving as your chopping station. Plus, it has gliding wheels that lock in place for easy mobility when you want it (and not when you don't). One of Drummond's favorite pieces from her furniture collection is this dining hutch. "For someone who adores beautiful dinnerware, it is truly the most perfect display piece for plates, bowls, and other collectibles," she says. You can store and display glasses, dishes, cookbooks, or all of the above on the 7-foot tall freestanding teal hutch that adds undeniable character to a kitchen or dining room. It has a two-door cabinet with adjustable shelving at the bottom where you can store everyday dining essentials such as silverware, tablecloths, napkins, and other linens. If a new dining table is your top priority, Drummond's traditional farmhouse-style table features a "soft" teal base that will add a nice pop of color to your home. "It ticks all the boxes for me, with turned legs and a subtle scalloped detail," Drummond says. The sturdy dining table can comfortably seat up to six people and can be mixed and matched with seating options from The Pioneer Woman collection, like these floral chairs or a roomy dining bench. The Pioneer Woman Bedroom Furniture at Walmart The Pioneer Woman Nightstand with Drawer in Teal, $189 The Pioneer Woman Vanity Set and Stool with Tri-Fold Mirror, $378 The Pioneer Woman Queen Headboard in White, $225 The Pioneer Woman Queen Headboard in Teal, $225 The Pioneer Woman Nightstand with Drawer in White, $189 The Pioneer Woman 4-Drawer Dresser in White, $418 This 'Truly Cooling' Weighted Blanket Helps Shoppers Sleep Better, and It's on Double Sale Say goodbye to rifling through your makeup bag to locate your lipstick with the The Pioneer Woman Vanity Set. Everything can get its rightful place on top of the vanity, which comes with a tri-fold mirror, a sliding drawer, and a stool with floral details that enhance its farmhouse style. And this sleek nightstand table has a light walnut and white finish made from oak veneer. The surface, which measures 23.5 by 18 inches, is wide enough to hold a lamp and a few books, yet small enough to fit into most tight spaces. And thanks to its minimalist design, it will likely blend in with your current bedroom furniture. Even better, the nightstands are equipped with two USB ports, allowing you to charge your phone while you sleep. Clearly, The Pioneer Woman Furniture Collection at Walmart will inject plenty of personality into home. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.