Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s First-Ever Indoor Furniture Collection is Now  at Walmart

Shop “functional and charmingly beautiful” pieces with prices starting at $98

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 11:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ree Drummond Furniture Line
Photo:

People / The Pioneer Woman

Ree Drummond may be famous for her delicious and comforting recipes on Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman, but she is also well-known for her serving up major style inspiration with her Walmart fashion line and outdoor furniture collection. And today, she’s expanding into a new category. 

Drummond’s first-ever indoor furniture collection at Walmart is here, and it blends real wood and oak veneer with her signature vintage style. It includes statement pieces for the kitchen, dining area, and bedroom, like colorful bar stools, kitchen chairs, dining room tables, nightstands, and more. Plus, everything in the collection offers quality at affordable prices, with pieces starting at $98.

“My furniture line is a great mix of vintage charm and rustic elegance,” Drummond tells PEOPLE. “What I love about the line is that you can pick one or two pieces you love and work it into the furniture you already have. They mix and match beautifully with so many things, and they add just a little special something to whatever space you choose them for.”

Keep reading to shop The Pioneer Woman furniture at Walmart, which Drummond calls “functional and charmingly beautiful.”

The Pioneer Woman Kitchen and Dining Furniture at Walmart

If you’re looking to create a little more space in the kitchen, opt for The Pioneer Woman Two-Tone Kitchen Cart. This stylish cart features two adjustable and removable shelves for a customizable storage solution, making it easy to keep kitchen appliances and cookware out of sight. 

Use the butcher block top — made from rubber wood and veneer — to hold fruit and bread baskets when it’s not serving as your chopping station. Plus, it has gliding wheels that lock in place for easy mobility when you want it (and not when you don’t).

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Two-Tone Kitchen Cart, White

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Two-Tone Kitchen Cart, $278; walmart.com

One of Drummond's favorite pieces from her furniture collection is this dining hutch. "For someone who adores beautiful dinnerware, it is truly the most perfect display piece for plates, bowls, and other collectibles," she says. 

You can store and display glasses, dishes, cookbooks, or all of the above on the 7-foot tall freestanding teal hutch that adds undeniable character to a kitchen or dining room. It has a two-door cabinet with adjustable shelving at the bottom where you can store everyday dining essentials such as silverware, tablecloths, napkins, and other linens. 

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Dining Hutch, Teal

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Dining Hutch, $478; walmart.com

If a new dining table is your top priority, Drummond’s traditional farmhouse-style table features a “soft” teal base that will add a nice pop of color to your home. “It ticks all the boxes for me, with turned legs and a subtle scalloped detail,” Drummond says. 

The sturdy dining table can comfortably seat up to six people and can be mixed and matched with seating options from The Pioneer Woman collection, like these floral chairs or a roomy dining bench

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Dining Table, Teal

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Dining Table, $268; walmart.com

The Pioneer Woman Bedroom Furniture at Walmart

Say goodbye to rifling through your makeup bag to locate your lipstick with the The Pioneer Woman Vanity Set. Everything can get its rightful place on top of the vanity, which comes with a tri-fold mirror, a sliding drawer, and a stool with floral details that enhance its farmhouse style. 

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Vanity Set and Stool with Tri-Fold Mirror, White

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Vanity Set and Stool with Tri-Fold Mirror, $378; walmart.com

And this sleek nightstand table has a light walnut and white finish made from oak veneer. The surface, which measures 23.5 by 18 inches, is wide enough to hold a lamp and a few books, yet small enough to fit into most tight spaces. And thanks to its minimalist design, it will likely blend in with your current bedroom furniture.

Even better, the nightstands are equipped with two USB ports, allowing you to charge your phone while you sleep.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Nightstand with Drawer, White

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Nightstand with Drawer in White, $189; walmart.com

Clearly, The Pioneer Woman Furniture Collection at Walmart will inject plenty of personality into home. Keep scrolling to check out more of our top picks. 

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Bench, Teal

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Bench, $98; walmart.com

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Kitchen Island, Teal

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Kitchen Island, $348; walmart.com

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Bar Stools, Set of 2

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Chairs, Set of 2, $158; walmart.com

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Counter Height Stools, Set of 2

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Counter Height Stools, Set of 2, $178; walmart.com

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Chairs, Set of 2

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Bar Stools, Set of 2, $188; walmart.com

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Nightstand with Drawer, Teal

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Nightstand with Drawer in Teal, $189; walmart.com

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Queen Headboard, White

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Queen Headboard in White, $225; walmart.com

Walmart

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Queen Headboard in Teal, $225; walmart.com 

Walmart The Pioneer Woman 4-Drawer Dresser, White

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman 4-Drawer Dresser in White, $418; walmart.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Spanx Summer Sale Tout
Spanx’s New Sale Has Flattering Wide-Leg Pants, Breezy Shorts, and More Summer Styles for Up to 60% Off
One-Off Deal: A-List (Jennifer Garner) Tout
Jennifer Garner’s Trusty Little Hand Mixer Is a Staple in My Kitchen, Too
One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale
Related Articles
Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home
Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home
At Home with Genevieve Gorder Credit: Crackle
Genevieve Gorder Says Her New Show Will 'Redefine How We See Lifestyle' — Watch the Trailer! (Exclusive)
Trapdoor on Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT81vFxeq/ https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204866795238642
Woman Finds Trap Door in Home After Living There for 3 Years: 'The House Is Definitely Inhabited'
Outdoor Lighting Deals Tout
Amazon Is Starting Summer with Outdoor Lighting Deals for Your Backyard — Prices Start at $10
Amazon Prime Day Grelife Tower Fan
This ‘Quiet’ Oscillating Tower Fan That Blows ‘Very Cold Air’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today
One-Off Deal: TK Vacuum Tout
This ‘Super Lightweight’ Cordless Vacuum That ‘Sucks Up Everything’ Is Just $95 at Amazon Today
G Flip Comments Hot AF on Partner Chrishell Stauseâs Unfiltered Selfie: Instagram vs. Reality;
G Flip Comments 'Hot AF' on Partner Chrishell Stause's Unfiltered Selfie: 'Instagram vs. Reality'
Tan France 1stDibs Collection
Tan France Curates Collection of Home Decor in Auction with 1stDibs — and Prices Start Below $100! (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse
Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse — Complete with Waterless Pool, Hot Pink Kitchen and Large Slide
Amazon Memory Foam Bath Mat Sale Tout
Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This ‘Soft' and ‘Plush’ Memory Foam Bath Mat to Their Carts
Amazon Yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum
This Robot Vacuum That ‘Does Not Miss a Spot’ Is 60% Off Today
Drew & Jonathan Scott with Derek & Julianne Hough during demolition, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
WATCH: Derek and Julianne Hough Have a Dance-Off with Drew and Jonathan Scott on 'Celebrity IOU' (Exclusive)
Country Music Superstar Jo Dee Messina Lists South Atlanta Home on the Market for $3 million
Jo Dee Messina's South Atlanta Home Hits the Market for $3 Million
Handheld Fan tout
This Handheld Fan That ‘Packs a Punch’ Will Keep You Cool While on the Go — and It’s as Little as $11 at Amazon
Alpine Corporation Bistro Set Tout
Shoppers Say This Outdoor Bistro Set ‘Brightens Up’ Their Patios — and It’s on Sale for 45% Off at Amazon
Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom Suing Former Manager He Says Forged Signature to Take Ownership of His House