Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s First-Ever Indoor Furniture Collection is Now  at Walmart

Ree Drummond may be famous for her delicious and comforting recipes on Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman, but she is also well-known for her serving up major style inspiration with her Walmart fashion line and outdoor furniture collection. And today, she’s expanding into a new category.

Drummond’s first-ever indoor furniture collection at Walmart is here, and it blends real wood and oak veneer with her signature vintage style. It includes statement pieces for the kitchen, dining area, and bedroom, like colorful bar stools, kitchen chairs, dining room tables, nightstands, and more. Plus, everything in the collection offers quality at affordable prices, with pieces starting at $98.

“My furniture line is a great mix of vintage charm and rustic elegance,” Drummond tells PEOPLE. “What I love about the line is that you can pick one or two pieces you love and work it into the furniture you already have. They mix and match beautifully with so many things, and they add just a little special something to whatever space you choose them for.”

Keep reading to shop The Pioneer Woman furniture at Walmart, which Drummond calls “functional and charmingly beautiful.”

The Pioneer Woman Kitchen and Dining Furniture at Walmart

If you’re looking to create a little more space in the kitchen, opt for The Pioneer Woman Two-Tone Kitchen Cart. This stylish cart features two adjustable and removable shelves for a customizable storage solution, making it easy to keep kitchen appliances and cookware out of sight.

Use the butcher block top — made from rubber wood and veneer — to hold fruit and bread baskets when it’s not serving as your chopping station. Plus, it has gliding wheels that lock in place for easy mobility when you want it (and not when you don’t).

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Two-Tone Kitchen Cart, $278; walmart.com

One of Drummond's favorite pieces from her furniture collection is this dining hutch. "For someone who adores beautiful dinnerware, it is truly the most perfect display piece for plates, bowls, and other collectibles," she says.

You can store and display glasses, dishes, cookbooks, or all of the above on the 7-foot tall freestanding teal hutch that adds undeniable character to a kitchen or dining room. It has a two-door cabinet with adjustable shelving at the bottom where you can store everyday dining essentials such as silverware, tablecloths, napkins, and other linens.

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Dining Hutch, $478; walmart.com

If a new dining table is your top priority, Drummond’s traditional farmhouse-style table features a “soft” teal base that will add a nice pop of color to your home. “It ticks all the boxes for me, with turned legs and a subtle scalloped detail,” Drummond says.

The sturdy dining table can comfortably seat up to six people and can be mixed and matched with seating options from The Pioneer Woman collection, like these floral chairs or a roomy dining bench.

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Dining Table, $268; walmart.com

The Pioneer Woman Bedroom Furniture at Walmart

Say goodbye to rifling through your makeup bag to locate your lipstick with the The Pioneer Woman Vanity Set. Everything can get its rightful place on top of the vanity, which comes with a tri-fold mirror, a sliding drawer, and a stool with floral details that enhance its farmhouse style.

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Vanity Set and Stool with Tri-Fold Mirror, $378; walmart.com

And this sleek nightstand table has a light walnut and white finish made from oak veneer. The surface, which measures 23.5 by 18 inches, is wide enough to hold a lamp and a few books, yet small enough to fit into most tight spaces. And thanks to its minimalist design, it will likely blend in with your current bedroom furniture.

Even better, the nightstands are equipped with two USB ports, allowing you to charge your phone while you sleep.

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Nightstand with Drawer in White, $189; walmart.com

Clearly, The Pioneer Woman Furniture Collection at Walmart will inject plenty of personality into home. Keep scrolling to check out more of our top picks.

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Bench, $98; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Kitchen Island, $348; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Chairs, Set of 2, $158; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Counter Height Stools, Set of 2, $178; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Bar Stools, Set of 2, $188; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Nightstand with Drawer in Teal, $189; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Queen Headboard in White, $225; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Queen Headboard in Teal, $225; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman 4-Drawer Dresser in White, $418; walmart.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

