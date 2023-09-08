Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Fall Fashion at Walmart Is ‘Casual but Super Cute and Stylish’

Refresh your wardrobe for as little as $13

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton is a shopping writer for PEOPLE with over a decade of experience in the digital media industry. She covers some of the best deals on robotic vacuums, kitchen gadgets and tools, cookware, furniture, decor, and more from beloved brands like Shark, Dyson, and Lodge.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 12:39PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ree Drummond Fall Fashion Line tout
Photo:

People / Walmart

Fall brings to mind crisp foliage, tasty home-cooked meals, and pumpkin-spiced everything. And even though we’ve officially reached that in-between period when summer is still lingering people are already gearing up to welcome the new season, which means now is the ideal time to start transitioning your closet. 

We’re gravitating towards denim, long-sleeve dresses, cardigans, and other pieces that are comfortable and stylish, and Ree Drummond’s newest fashion collection checks all the boxes. Drummond's latest pieces expand on her beloved line, with dresses, blouses, pajamas, and accessories in bright colors and playful patterns that are sure to make a statement. 

“I've been waiting and waiting, and I’m so excited to introduce my fall clothing collection — officially my favorite one to date,” Drummond tells PEOPLE. “There's a fantastic mix of solid colors and pretty patterns to suit so many different fall goings-on. My goal with this collection was to keep things casual but super cute and stylish — so you can grab any piece and wear it to everything from a homecoming parade to a dinner date, and you'll feel so great.” 

Plus, everything is less than $33, with some items starting at just $13. That means you can upgrade your fall wardrobe while staying on a budget.

Shop Fall Fashion Staples from the Pioneer Woman Collection

The Pioneer Woman 3/4 Smocked Sleeve Drop Shoulder Dress

Walmart The Pioneer Woman 3/4 Smocked Sleeve Drop Shoulder Dress, Women's, Sizes XS-3X

Walmart

If you’re looking for a dress that’s versatile, this pullover midi is a solid pick. It’s made with a brushed fabric for an extra soft feel and has smocked tiered sleeves for an added touch of fun. Pair the dress with casual sneakers for a sunny brunch on the deck, or put on your favorite knee-high boots or ballet flats on when going apple picking come autumn. 

The Pioneer Woman Blanket Cardigan

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Blanket Cardigan Sweater

Walmart

A waist-length cardigan is perfect for transitional weather because you can wear a T-shirt underneath it and it provides solid coverage when you don't want to wear a jacket. This cotton sweater has a loose fit and an angled hem that gives it a stylish twist.

The Pioneer Woman Denim Pull-On Stretch Jeggings

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Denim Pull On Stretch Jeggings, Women's

Walmart

Not only are these jeans super soft, but they will stretch with you as you go about your day. They have a pull-on design and an elastic waistband that will keep you tucked in while staying comfortable. The jeans are available in three colors and sizes XS–3X.

The Pioneer Woman Long-Sleeve Satin 2-Piece Pajama Set

The Pioneer Woman Long Sleeve Satin Top and Pants Pajama Set, Womenâs, 2-Piece

Walmart

This pajama set is a fun and luxurious upgrade from standard loungewear. The top and shorts both have a loose fit ideal for those lazy Sundays spent on the couch, and they can be worn separately with other PJs, too. Plus, the pants have pockets, which is a total game changer. 

The Pioneer Woman Tooled Faux Leather Crossbody Bag

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Tooled Faux Leather Crossbody Bag with Studs

Walmart

This cute crossbody bag balances function and style. It's made of soft faux leather and has a decorative buckle and studded accents for added pizazz. It also has an adjustable shoulder strap for a custom fit, three compartments, and a magnetic tab to secure your belongings.

No matter your style, you're sure to find some pieces from The Pioneer Woman's Fall Fashion Collection that you’ll want to wear on repeat this season. Check out more of our top picks below.

The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Tank Top

Walmart The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Tank Top, Women's

Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Mixed Print Ruffle Maxi Dress

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Mixed Print Ruffle Maxi Dress, Women's

Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Placket Tunic

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Placket Tunic Top, Women's, Sizes XS-3X

Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Faux Suede Leggings

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Faux Suede Leggings, Womens

Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Print Sleeve Split Neck Top

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Print Sleeve Split Neck Top, Women's

Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Button Front Tunic

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Button Front Tunic, Women's, Sizes S-3X

Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Liddy Tote Handbag

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Liddy Tote Handbag, Windsor Wine, Women's

Walmart

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Weekend Sales Roundup 9/8 Tout
The 7 Best Sales This Weekend at The North Face, Amazon, Nordstrom, and More
Nestl Duvet Cover Tout
This 'Incredibly Soft' Duvet Cover Set That Keeps Hot Sleepers Cool Is Topping Amazon's Charts
Tennis player Sloane Stephens attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Former U.S. Open Winner Sloane Stephens Shared Her Nighttime Routine with Us, Including This $10 Drugstore Find
Related Articles
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
Dozens of Birkenstock Sandals Are Secretly on Sale for as Little as $80 — but Sizes Are Selling Out Fast
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwu7XF9OeBo/?img_index=1
Chrissy Teigen’s Oversized Button-Up Is Classy, Comfortable, and Just Like Oprah’s — Get One Starting at $26
One-Off: Oversized Hoodie tout
This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Hoodie for Fall Just Dropped at Amazon, and It’s Already on Sale Starting at $24
Target Bonus Fall Shoe Roundup Tout
Target’s Fall Shoe Drop Has ‘Unbelievably Comfy’ Boots, Loafers, and Mules That Start at $25 — Here's What to Buy
Jennifer Garner Khaki Pants Tout
Jennifer Garner Celebrated an Angel City FC Goal in the Pants Style That’s Bound to Be Trendy for Fall
Jessica Biel Crossbody Bag
Jessica Biel Carried a Functional Hands-Free Designer Bag, and We Found a Similar One That’s Only $23
Helen Mirren Floral Dress Tout
Helen Mirren’s Date Night Dress Is a Summer-to-Fall Staple, and Similar Styles Start at $26
Astylish Shacket tout
Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This Shacket That's a 'Staple for Fall' — and It’s on Sale
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
150 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Right Now, but Only for 48 More Hours
A composite of four of the best Plus Size Underwear for Women, each on a different color background.
The 30 Best Plus Size Underwear for Breathable, All-Day Comfort
LDW: Lululemon Align Leggings, Define Jackets, and More Start at $9 This Labor Day Weekend Tout
Lululemon Align Leggings, Define Jackets, and More Start at $9 This Labor Day Weekend
Drew Barrymore on the set of her first Garnier Nutrisse commercial
Drew Barrymore ‘Never Gives Up’ on This ‘Practical’ Jansport Backpack — Similar Options Start at $25
Jennifer Lawrence Billowing Trousers Tout
Jennifer Lawrence’s Wide-Leg Trousers Are the Comfy Office Pants You've Been Looking For — Shop 7 Similar Styles
The A-list: Oprah Cozy Earth Pajamas Tout
Oprah Has So Many ‘Favorites’ from This Brand, and Its Bamboo Pajamas Live Up to the Hype
Nordstrom Deals tout
11 Nordstrom Deals You Can't Miss This Labor Day — Adidas, Zella, and More Brands Are Up to 60% Off
sweater tout
This $25 Oversized Sweater That Comes in 20 Colors Is Trending at Amazon Right Now