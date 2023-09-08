Lifestyle Fashion Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Fall Fashion at Walmart Is ‘Casual but Super Cute and Stylish’ Refresh your wardrobe for as little as $13 By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni Sutton is a shopping writer for PEOPLE with over a decade of experience in the digital media industry. She covers some of the best deals on robotic vacuums, kitchen gadgets and tools, cookware, furniture, decor, and more from beloved brands like Shark, Dyson, and Lodge. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 8, 2023 12:39PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Walmart Fall brings to mind crisp foliage, tasty home-cooked meals, and pumpkin-spiced everything. And even though we’ve officially reached that in-between period when summer is still lingering people are already gearing up to welcome the new season, which means now is the ideal time to start transitioning your closet. We’re gravitating towards denim, long-sleeve dresses, cardigans, and other pieces that are comfortable and stylish, and Ree Drummond’s newest fashion collection checks all the boxes. Drummond's latest pieces expand on her beloved line, with dresses, blouses, pajamas, and accessories in bright colors and playful patterns that are sure to make a statement. “I've been waiting and waiting, and I’m so excited to introduce my fall clothing collection — officially my favorite one to date,” Drummond tells PEOPLE. “There's a fantastic mix of solid colors and pretty patterns to suit so many different fall goings-on. My goal with this collection was to keep things casual but super cute and stylish — so you can grab any piece and wear it to everything from a homecoming parade to a dinner date, and you'll feel so great.” Plus, everything is less than $33, with some items starting at just $13. That means you can upgrade your fall wardrobe while staying on a budget. Shop Fall Fashion Staples from the Pioneer Woman Collection The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Tank Top, $12.99 The Pioneer Woman Faux Suede Leggings, $17.99 The Pioneer Woman Mixed Print Ruffle Maxi Dress, $26.99 The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Placket Tunic, $22.99 The Pioneer Woman Blanket Cardigan, $26.99 The Pioneer Woman 3/4 Smocked Sleeve Drop Shoulder Dress, $22.99 The Pioneer Woman Print Sleeve Split Neck Top, $19.99 The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Puff Sleeve Knit Dress, $15.99 The Pioneer Woman Button Front Tunic, $24.99 The Pioneer Woman Denim Pull-On Stretch Jeggings, $16.99 The Pioneer Woman Elbow Sleeve Sleep Chemise, $16.98 The Pioneer Woman Long-Sleeve Satin 2-Piece Pajama Set, $19.98 The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Denim Jeans, $24.99 The Pioneer Woman Liddy Tote Handbag, $32 The Pioneer Woman Tooled Faux Leather Crossbody Bag, $28 The 14 Best High-Waisted Jeans of 2023, According to Fashion Stylists The Pioneer Woman 3/4 Smocked Sleeve Drop Shoulder Dress Walmart Buy on Walmart $23 If you’re looking for a dress that’s versatile, this pullover midi is a solid pick. It’s made with a brushed fabric for an extra soft feel and has smocked tiered sleeves for an added touch of fun. Pair the dress with casual sneakers for a sunny brunch on the deck, or put on your favorite knee-high boots or ballet flats on when going apple picking come autumn. The Pioneer Woman Blanket Cardigan Walmart Buy on Walmart $27 A waist-length cardigan is perfect for transitional weather because you can wear a T-shirt underneath it and it provides solid coverage when you don't want to wear a jacket. This cotton sweater has a loose fit and an angled hem that gives it a stylish twist. The Pioneer Woman Denim Pull-On Stretch Jeggings Walmart Buy on Walmart $17 Not only are these jeans super soft, but they will stretch with you as you go about your day. They have a pull-on design and an elastic waistband that will keep you tucked in while staying comfortable. The jeans are available in three colors and sizes XS–3X. Dozens of Birkenstock Sandals Are Secretly on Sale for as Little as $80 — but Sizes Are Selling Out Fast The Pioneer Woman Long-Sleeve Satin 2-Piece Pajama Set Walmart Buy on Walmart $20 This pajama set is a fun and luxurious upgrade from standard loungewear. The top and shorts both have a loose fit ideal for those lazy Sundays spent on the couch, and they can be worn separately with other PJs, too. Plus, the pants have pockets, which is a total game changer. The Pioneer Woman Tooled Faux Leather Crossbody Bag Walmart Buy on Walmart $28 This cute crossbody bag balances function and style. It's made of soft faux leather and has a decorative buckle and studded accents for added pizazz. It also has an adjustable shoulder strap for a custom fit, three compartments, and a magnetic tab to secure your belongings. No matter your style, you're sure to find some pieces from The Pioneer Woman's Fall Fashion Collection that you’ll want to wear on repeat this season. This cute crossbody bag balances function and style. It's made of soft faux leather and has a decorative buckle and studded accents for added pizazz. It also has an adjustable shoulder strap for a custom fit, three compartments, and a magnetic tab to secure your belongings. No matter your style, you're sure to find some pieces from The Pioneer Woman's Fall Fashion Collection that you'll want to wear on repeat this season. Check out more of our top picks below. The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Tank Top Walmart Buy on Walmart $13 The Pioneer Woman Mixed Print Ruffle Maxi Dress Walmart Buy on Walmart $27 The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Placket Tunic Walmart Buy on Walmart $23 The Pioneer Woman Faux Suede Leggings Walmart Buy on Walmart $18 The Pioneer Woman Print Sleeve Split Neck Top Walmart Buy on Walmart $20 The Pioneer Woman Button Front Tunic Walmart Buy on Walmart $25 The Pioneer Woman Liddy Tote Handbag Walmart Buy on Walmart $32