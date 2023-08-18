Lifestyle Fashion 9 Summer-to-Fall Styles from Ree Drummond’s Fashion Line at Walmart — All on Sale for Under $20 Including dresses, blouses, cardigans, and jeans By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 18, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy The Pioneer Woman / Walmart We’ve officially reached that in-between period when summer is still lingering, but everyone is already gearing up to welcome fall, and that means now is an ideal time to start transitioning your closet. Ree Drummond's fashion collection at Walmart, The Pioneer Woman, has dresses, tops, cardigans, jeans, and more that would make fantastic additions to your wardrobe for this time of year, and they're all on sale. Even better, our favorite 10 finds are all under $20, and discounts are up to 52 percent off. Plus, the pieces are all available in Drummond’s signature bright hues and bold prints, and fun patterns that are an extension of the already beloved brand. Shop Essentials from The Pioneer Woman Collection The Pioneer Woman Scoop Neck Tank Top in Deep Lake, $8.45 (orig. $16.90) The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Cropped Jeans, $8.98 (orig. $17.99) The Pioneer Woman Millennium Pant, $11.74 (orig. $15.99) The Pioneer Woman Tiered Knit Dress in Blue Grotto, $9.67 (orig. $19.99) The Pioneer Woman Split Neck Dress in Scarlet, $11.27 (orig. $24.99) The Pioneer Woman Blouson Sleeve Cardigan, $13.68 (orig. $19) The Pioneer Woman Flounce Sleeve Dress, $14.68 (orig. $26.99) The Pioneer Woman Eyelet Sleeve Pullover Top, $13.10 (orig. $19) The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Embroidered Pants, $11.31 (orig. $24.99) Jennifer Garner Jogged with Her Boyfriend in the Running Shoes She Wears Nonstop The Pioneer Woman Tiered Knit Dress in Blue Grotto, $10 (Save 52%) Walmart Buy on Walmart $20 $10 This tiered, V-neck dress is made from 100 percent cotton, and it's going for just $10 right now. It also has puffed sleeves for an added touch of fun. Pair the dress with sandals for a sunny brunch on the patio, or wrap up in your favorite cardigan and put on your favorite knee-high boots when going apple picking come autumn. The Pioneer Woman Blouson Sleeve Cardigan, $14 (Save 28%) Walmart Buy on Walmart $19 $14 A waist-length cardigan is ideal for transitional weather, as it can be layered and provides solid coverage for the days you don’t want to wear a jacketl this option has long sleeves and buttons that allow you to keep it open or closed. Its fabric is lightweight and has some stretch to it for a soft and comfortable fit. Wear the sweater over a T-shirt and some jeans, a casual dress, or skirt paired with tights and boots. The Pioneer Woman Scoop Neck Tank in Deep Crane, $8 (Save 50%) Walmart Buy on Walmart $17 $8 No fall wardrobe is complete without a go-to blouse that can be worn whether you’re running errands, heading into the office, or enjoying a dinner out. This top-rated tank top has a lightweight material and oversized fit, which makes it great for when it’s a bit warmer, though it can also be worn as a layering piece when temperatures begin to drop. It can easily be tucked into jeans, worn loose with a pair of leggings, or paired with trousers or a skirt. Don't miss the discounts on these pieces from The Pioneer Woman collection at Walmart. Keep scrolling for a closer look at more of our top picks. The 14 Best High-Waisted Jeans of 2023, According to Fashion Stylists The Pioneer Woman Millennium Pant, $12 (Save 27%) Walmart Buy on Walmart $16 $12 The Pioneer Woman Eyelet Sleeve Pullover Top, $13 (Save 31%) Walmart Buy on Walmart $19 $13 The Pioneer Woman Split Neck Dress in Scarlet, $11 (Save 55%) Walmart Buy on Walmart $25 $11 The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Embroidered Pants, $11 (Save 55%) Walmart Buy on Walmart $25 $11 The Pioneer Woman Flounce Sleeve Dress, $15 (Save 46%) Walmart Buy on Walmart $27 $15 The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Cropped Jeans, $9 (Save 50%) Walmart Buy on Walmart $18 $9 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 