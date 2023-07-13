Ree Drummond Mourns Death of Her Dog Walter: 'The Most Loving Loyal Pure-Hearted Doggie'

“Goodbye, sweet wonderful Walter,” Ree Drummond wrote in a tribute

Updated on July 13, 2023 02:41PM EDT
Ree Drummond's Dog Walter Dies
Photo:

thepioneerwoman/Instagram; AP

Ree Drummond has lost a beloved member of her family: her basset hound, Walter.

On Wednesday, the Food Network star, 54, shared on social media that her family’s “most loving” and “loyal” dog has died.

“Goodbye, sweet wonderful Walter,” Drummond wrote alongside a carousel of images of the canine. “I’m going to bed early so I can turn off these tears and instead dream sweet memories of you, the most loving loyal pure-hearted doggie our family has ever known. Go find your brother Charlie and have some fun, ol’ boy.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Ree’s daughters, Paige and Alex, also spoke out about their grief over Walter's death.

“The best, most loving and loyal dog there ever was. 😭 sweet sweet Walter, he’s howling at turtles with Charlie now 💔,” Paige, 23, wrote in the comments.

“Oh Walt. 😭 These pics melt my heart," Alex, 26, said. "Most loving dog to ever exist."

Walter was one of four basset hounds and seven dogs who spiced up life on the Oklahoma ranch Drummond shares with her husband, Ladd. 

The Drummonds also have two labs and one German shepherd or a "porch full," the star told PEOPLE in 2021, which run the spectrum from "big athletic labs to floppy, lazy basset hounds."

"I had a basset hound when I was a very young child, so I have a long history with them," she told PEOPLE at the time.

Charlie, another basset hound who was the subject of a series of books written by the star, died of lymphoma in 2017.

According to the Food Network, Walter had a special place in Dummond’s heart, and was an affectionate pup who was “a sucker for belly rubs and ear scratches.”

Ree Drummond's Dog Walter Dies

thepioneerwoman/Instagram

The late floppy-eared fella was also a patron at her restaurant in Pawhuska.

“From time to time, folks visiting Ree’s restaurant The Mercantile can meet the gentle pooch and give him a good rub,” according to the Food Network.

When Walter entered the Drummond world in 2011, according to The Pioneer Woman’s blog, he took a bit of time to warm up to the family.

“When Walter first arrived at our homestead, he was skittish,” Drummond wrote. “I think because he had suddenly moved to a totally different world—a different home, a different family, a different state—he was a little hesitant to jump in and really become a part of things here. During his first week on the ranch, he kept his distance, napping by himself on the other side of our yard (away from the rest of the dogs) and coming near us human types only when it was time to eat.”

“I wasn’t quite sure what to think of this wee Basset tyke," she added.

But the pooch eventually revealed his true self. "I think Walter’s going to get along just fine here," she wrote. "We just love him."

