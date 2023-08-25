'Red, White & Royal Blue' Director Says Taylor Zakhar Perez Asked If He Should Shave His Butt for Nude Scenes

"A body itself, as it is naturally, is a gorgeous thing," said "Red, White & Royal Blue" director Matthew López

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 02:47PM EDT

Red, White & Royal Blue actor Taylor Zakhar Perez brought an unusual question to the film's director, Matthew López, during production.

As López, 46, appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, he recalled when Perez, 31, approached him to ask whether he should shave body hair from his backside before filming nude scenes for the movie.

After guest co-host Patrick Gomez noted that the rom-com reflects "the reality of body hair," López recalled receiving a phone call from the film's hair and makeup coordinator Karen Hartley asking him to meet her and Perez in the actor's trailer one day.

"I’m like, ‘Uh-oh, uh-oh, oh s---. Oh God. What’s going on?’ “ López recalled. "And I go into Taylor's trailer — we've been making this movie for like, five, six weeks at this point — and Karen looks at Taylor and says, 'Alright, tell him what you told me.’ “  

The director said Perez told him, "I don't know if I should shave or not."

"And I’m like, 'Your face?' and he goes, 'No, babe,' " López recalled. "I'm like, 'Alright, well, what do you want to do about it?' He goes, 'Just look, okay?' "

Nicholas Galitzine on Whether His 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Character Is Based on Prince Harry
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in "Red, White & Royal Blue".

Amazon Prime

The director said Perez then removed his pants, joking that Hartley was present "as the chaperone, because I didn't want my career to end before it began."

"Taylor lowers his pants and [he says], 'Look at my ass,' and I'm like: 'You're fine, you’re fine, you look great!' And he’s like, ‘Okay, good, that’s what we thought,' " López added. "I go to set, and after that I walk over to my first A.D. [assistant director] and I was like, ‘You can’t believe how my day just started.’ “ 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The director went on to say while he does "understand" typical Hollywood expectations for actor's appearances on the big screen, he wondered "why we can’t just change that definition of what is beautiful."

"Hardly anybody is going to argue that these two young men aren’t beautiful," he said. "But a body itself, as it is naturally, is a gorgeous thing. Yeah, I told Taylor, 'Please, yeah, just bring your hairy butt to set.' "

Nicholas Galitzine on Whether His 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Character Is Based on Prince Harry
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in "Red, White & Royal Blue".

Amazon Prime

Perez and his costar Nicholas Galitzine, who play enemies-turned-lovers in the film, previously told PEOPLE that filming sex scenes called for "trust and respect in each other."

"It was just choreography. We would be counting in our heads like a dance: 'Grab one, two; squeeze one, two,' " Perez said. "We just brought humor before we tag in and humor after we tag out, which made everything less serious and kept us in that suspension of disbelief."

"That's how I go through life, finding the humor in everything, the levity, and I brought that. I think Nick's very similar," he added.

Red, White & Royal Blue is now on Prime Video.

Related Articles
taylor zakhar perez and nicholas galitzine
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Actors Say Humor and Mints Helped Them 'Stay Fresh' During Sex Scenes (Exclusive)
See Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Playfully Spar in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Deleted Scene
Watch Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Playfully Spar in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Deleted Scene
Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Is No. 1 Worldwide on Prime Video, Sparks 'Huge Surge' of New Subscribers
Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Director Explains Book-to-Movie Changes, Why Some Things 'Had to Go' (Exclusive)
Nicholas Galitzine on Whether His 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Character Is Based on Prince Harry
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Star Nicholas Galitzine Reveals If His Character Is Based on Prince Harry (Exclusive)
Red, White & Royal Blue
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Cast: Meet the Stars Bringing the Book to Screen
Uma Thurman Is The President in 'Red, White and Royal Blue' Trailer
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Trailer: President's Son Falls for British Prince in Steamy Romance (Exclusive)
Red White and Royal Blue Key Art
Everything to Know About Prime Video's 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Film
Writer/director Nia Vardalos stars as "Toula" in MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release
Watch Nia Vardalos Expertly Recap the 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Movies Before New Sequel (Exclusive)
Michael Cera remebers Riahanna Slapping Him for 'This Is the End' Scene: 'She Really Sent Me Flying'
Michael Cera Recalls Rihanna Slapping Him for 'This Is the End' Scene: 'She Really Sent Me Flying'
Franz Rogowski and Adele Exarchopoulos appear in Passages
All About the Steamy Love-Triangle Film 'Passages' — and Why Director Rejected Its 'Dangerous' NC-17 Rating
Rob Thomas, Ryan Gosling, Ken, Barbie Movie
Matchbox Twenty on Being Included in 'Barbie' Film: 'We Were an Easy Takedown'
Karen Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence and Gary Lawrence attend Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence Supported by Her Parents at N.Y.C. Premiere of Raunchy Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
Actor Matthew McConaughey Camila Alves McConaughey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, WHEN HARRY MET SALLY
Rita Wilson Says Tom Hanks Turned Down 'When Harry Met Sally' Because He Was Going Through Divorce
sandra bullock
Sandra Bullock Shares Hilarious Bloopers From The Lost City: 'We Just Got No Work Done'