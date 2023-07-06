The long-awaited trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue has made its grand entrance.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are exclusively premiering the first trailer for Prime Video's upcoming rom-com, based on the bestselling 2019 novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston.

The story follows the long-running feud — and eventual romance — between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Great Britain's (fictional) Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), with Uma Thurman as the president of the United States, Ellen Claremont, in a supporting role.

Alex and Prince Henry share a "a total disdain for each other" that bubbles over during "a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event," threatening to harm international relations between the two countries "at the worst possible time," according to a synopsis.

"Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged 'truce.' But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected."

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue (2023). Amazon

Perez, 31, tells PEOPLE it's "a classic fairy tale with a twist for all generations," adding that he hopes viewers take away "joy" after watching it.

As for his character, "Alex is driven by ambition and strives for success in everything he does," the actor adds. "He is willing to stand up for what he believes in and is fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He’s also incredibly stubborn, impulsive and impatient."

About how he and Galitzine, 28, built the chemistry fans will see onscreen, Perez says, "It all comes down to trust with your scene partner, and we immediately had it. There had to be a level of vulnerability between us, and we quickly found our way into it."

"We were lucky to have rehearsals and many meals together before we began our first day of filming," he adds. "We both knew we had a lot on our shoulders, given the success of the book, and that was a big motivation for us to be locked in at all times."



Poster for Red, White & Royal Blue. Amazon

The upcoming film adaptation, written and directed by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López in his directorial debut, also features author McQuiston, 32, as an executive producer. Ted Malawer co-wrote the script.

Of Perez and Galitzine, López, 46, says, "They each embody their characters so perfectly while also working effortlessly as a team."

"Nick brings a tremendous amount of vulnerability and dignity to Henry, and Taylor turned himself into a human cannonball in order to bring Alex to life."

Aside from Perez, Galitzine and Thurman, Red, White & Royal Blue also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano.

Amazon

Shahi, 43, says it was a "no-brainer" to sign up, as she "fell in love with" the screenplay for the film, in which she plays Zahra, President Claremont's deputy chief of staff and right-hand woman.

"I was floored by the dialogue," she says. "It didn’t matter that it was a gay love story — it was a bottomless well of relatability. Love has made a fool of us all at one point or another, and it was nice to see myself in both characters."

Red, White & Royal Blue begins streaming on Prime Video Aug. 11.

