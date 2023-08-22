Watch Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Playfully Spar in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Deleted Scene

A deleted scene from the rom-com shows Prince Henry catching Alex spilling the tea after their infamous cake incident

Published on August 22, 2023 03:22PM EDT

Red, White & Royal Blue fans are in for a sweet treat.

Prime Video recently released a deleted scene from the hit rom-com based on Casey McQuiston's popular 2019 novel, which follows the enemies-to-lovers story of First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry of England (Nicholas Galitzine).

In the scene, Alex is shown on a video call with his friend Nora (Rachel Hilson) complaining about how difficult it will be to convince the world that he and Henry are actually friends following their cake-toppling debacle at the wedding of Henry's brother Prince Philip (Thomas Flynn).

Unbeknownst to Alex, Henry is standing right behind him in the doorway of the kitchen at Kensington Palace — and, of course, hears the entire exchange.

After a bout of playful sparring between the pair — during which Alex posts a "friendly" photo on social media of the two's hands over a box of Cornetto cones — he tells Henry, through a mouthful of ice cream, "Don't worry, your majesty: You're dealing with a professional."

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in Red, White & Royal Blue deleted scene.

Prime Video

PEOPLE recently spoke with Red, White & Royal Blue director Matthew López about the changes between the book and the movie.

For example, Alex's sister June is removed, while his parents, President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman) and Oscar Diaz (Clifton Collins Jr.) are portrayed as together rather than divorced. Plus, Henry's grandmother Queen Mary is swapped for a grandfather: King James III (played by Stephen Fry). Other subplots are excised or condensed, but the central love story remains intact.

"Anything that wasn't about Alex and Henry didn't belong in the film. Anything that didn't feed into that story had to go. It's just the logic of movie storytelling," said López. "There's actually less than 20 seconds of the film in which one or the other doesn't appear."

He continued, "I was making decisions that maybe I'd have to explain to the fans later on, but at the end of the day, I knew what I was doing was in the best interest of the film. I am one of the fans, and I knew the best way to deliver something fans would appreciate is to make sure I delivered a good film."

"When I realized that was my mission and responsibility, everything became clear in terms of decision-making," López added.

Red, White & Royal Blue
"Red, White & Royal Blue".

Amazon Prime

The actors felt the pressure of doing the book justice, too. As Perez, 31, told PEOPLE, "We have a lot on our shoulders and we had to make sure this is a really good film — or else we are going down!"

Added Galitzine, 28, "It was very cool, if not a little nerve-wracking, because most of the time you're not doing something which has this built-in fan base. And a really fervent, impassioned fan base at that."

Five days after the release of Red, White & Royal Blue on Aug. 11, Prime Video said it was the platform's top film around the world over its debut weekend, and also reported it had already entered Prime Video's "top three most-watched romantic comedies (movies) of all time."

Additionally, the platform said it noticed a "huge surge of new Prime membership signups directly correlated to the film's release."

Red, White & Royal Blue is now streaming on Prime Video. The novel is available wherever books are sold.

