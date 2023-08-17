'Red, White & Royal Blue' Is No. 1 Worldwide on Prime Video, Sparks 'Huge Surge' of New Subscribers

The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine

Published on August 17, 2023
Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Red, White & Royal Blue
Red, White & Royal Blue is making a splash.

Prime Video said Wednesday that the new movie was its top film around the world over its debut weekend. The streamer also reported the film has already entered its "top three most-watched romantic comedies (movies) of all time" in a matter of days.

Additionally, the platform said it noticed a "huge surge of new Prime membership signups directly correlated to the film's release."

"The phenomenal debut of Red, White & Royal Blue is a true testament to the entertaining and inspired storytelling led by the creative minds behind it. Matthew López, Casey McQuiston, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and the entire talented filmmaking team hit it out of the park,” Amazon MGM Studios executive Jennifer Salke said in a statement.

“We are so proud of this delightful, heartwarming film and could not be more thrilled with the response from fans — existing and new.”

Red, White & Royal Blue is based on author McQuiston's 2019 novel of the same name; Prime Video reported that the novel rose to No. 14 on Amazon's bestsellers list in the week after the movie released on its streaming service.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Red, White & Royal Blue

Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

The movie stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as, respectively, Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of America's first female president (played by Uma Thurman), and England's Prince Henry.

The film revolves around a rivalry between the two that "unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship" and eventually leads to a romance after they are forced to get to know each other, according to a synopsis.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Red, White & Royal Blue

Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Director López, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Ted Malawer, recently told PEOPLE he sees Red, White & Royal Blue as a "wonderful fairy tale" for LGBTQ+ audiences who don't typically get the spotlight.

"It made me understand how queer audiences don't actually get to participate in fairy tales themselves too often," he said. "It's interesting because it feels like queer audiences are one of the main consumers of such stories, and yet we didn't have a lot of our own."

Red, White & Royal Blue is now streaming on Prime Video.

